A pan and zoom component for React, using CSS transformations.
Depends only upon prop-types, react and react-dom modules.
Works on both desktop and mobile.
Online demo here!
If you want to contribute, feel free to send a merge request or open a discussion. Currently, I just have time to maintain the package, but not enough to make big changes or add important features.
All contribution would be quite appreciated! 😉
Among changes I would like to apply:
locked prop has been replaced by
allowZoom and
allowPan to handle zooming and panning events separately
scrollVelocity property passed to the component in order to keep the same effect.
$ npm i -D react-prismazoom
This project includes a full-featured application example.
First clone the project.
Then, install it:
$ npm i
Run the Webpack Dev Server:
$ npm run start
Go to http://localhost:1664.
Note: sources of this example can be found in
example/src.
You can either run all tests at once:
$ npm test
Or run tests each time a change on source files occured:
$ npm run test:watch
import PrismaZoom from 'react-prismazoom'
<PrismaZoom>
<img src="my-image.png" />
<p>A text that can be zoomed and dragged</p>
</PrismaZoom>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|className
|string
|None
|Class name to apply on the zoom wrapper.
|style
|object
|None
|Style to apply on the zoom wrapper. Note that transform, transition, cursor, touch-action and will-change cannot be overridden. Example:
style={{backgroundColor: 'red'}}.
|minZoom
|number
|1
|Minimum zoom ratio.
|maxZoom
|number
|5
|Maximum zoom ratio.
|scrollVelocity
|number
|0.1
|Zoom increment or decrement on each scroll wheel detection.
|onZoomChange
|function
|null
|Function called each time the zoom value changes.
|onPanChange
|function
|null
|Function called each time the posX or posY value changes (aka images was panned).
|animDuration
|number
|0.25
|Animation duration (in seconds).
|doubleTouchMaxDelay
|number
|300
|Max delay between two taps to consider a double tap (in milliseconds).
|decelerationDuration
|number
|750
|Decelerating movement duration after a mouse up or a touch end event (in milliseconds).
|allowZoom
|boolean
|true
|Enable or disable zooming in place.
|allowPan
|boolean
|true
|Enable or disable panning in place.
|allowTouchEvents
|boolean
|false
|Enables touch event propagation.
Note: all props are optional.
These functions can be called from parent components.
zoomIn (value)
Increments the zoom with the given value.
Param {value: Number} : Zoom value
zoomOut (value)
Decrements the zoom with the given value.
Param {value: Number} : Zoom value
zoomToZone (relX, relY, relWidth, relHeight)
Zoom-in on the specified zone with the given relative coordinates and dimensions.
Param {relX: Number} : Relative X position of the zone left-top corner in pixels
Param {relY: Number} : Relative Y position of the zone left-top corner in pixels
Param {relWidth: Number} : Zone width in pixels
Param {relHeight: Number} : Zone height in pixels
reset ()
Resets the component to its initial state.
getZoom ()
Returns the current zoom value.
Return {Number} : Zone value
React PrismaZoom is licensed under the ISC license. See the LICENSE.md file for more details.