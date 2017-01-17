React Components for making print CSS templates cleaner and easier to manage

Installation

npm install react-print

Usage

Create your own markup structure in explicitly named components (e.g., InvoicePrint). You can nest child components within these as well. If you already have all the data you need in a store, grab it in componentDidMount(). If you need to get different or extra data, make a call to the server and pass it in as props or as part of componentDidMount().

Example

You can find a usable example of this demo code in the demo directory.

< div id = "react-no-print" > </ div > < div id = "print-mount" > </ div >