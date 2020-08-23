openbase logo
react-primitives

by Leland Richardson
0.8.1 (see all)

Primitive React Interfaces Across Targets

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-primitives

Primitive React Interfaces Across Targets

npm

Installation

npm install --save react-primitives

You will also need to install the targets you want to support:

  • web:
    npm install --save react-dom react-native-web react-art
  • native iOS and Android:
    npm install --save react-native
  • sketch:
    npm install --save react-sketchapp react-test-renderer
  • figma:
    npm install --save react-figma
  • vr:
    npm install --save react-360
  • Windows:
    npm install --save react-native-windows

Usage

import React from "react";
import { View, Text, Image, StyleSheet } from "react-primitives";

class Foo extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <View style={styles.foo}>{this.props.children}</View>;
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  foo: {
    width: 100,
    height: 100,
    backgroundColor: "#ff00ff"
  }
});

What is this?

This library attempts to propose an ideal set of primitives around building React applications, regardless of Platform. In the future, this could be used as a shared interface among React and React Native components that don't use platform-specific APIs.

Importantly, this includes StyleSheet for declaring styles, as well as Animated for doing declarative Animations.

The exported APIs thus far are:

  1. Animated: Pulled from the animated project.
  2. StyleSheet: Follows React Native's StyleSheet API.
  3. View: A base component for Layout.
  4. Text: A base component for Text rendering.
  5. Image: A base component for Image rendering.
  6. Touchable: A base component for interaction.
  7. Easing: A base set of easing functions.
  8. Dimensions: Get the devices dimensions.
  9. PixelRatio: Get the devices pixel density.
  10. Platform: Get information about the platform. (iOS, Android, Web, Sketch, VR,...)

In the future, a TextInput component may also be added.

Props where props are due

This library was largely inspired from the work done by Nicolas Gallager and his great work on the react-native-web library. A few of the files in this repo are even copied directly from his project.

