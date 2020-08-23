Primitive React Interfaces Across Targets
npm install --save react-primitives
You will also need to install the targets you want to support:
npm install --save react-dom react-native-web react-art
npm install --save react-native
npm install --save react-sketchapp react-test-renderer
npm install --save react-figma
npm install --save react-360
npm install --save react-native-windows
import React from "react";
import { View, Text, Image, StyleSheet } from "react-primitives";
class Foo extends React.Component {
render() {
return <View style={styles.foo}>{this.props.children}</View>;
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
foo: {
width: 100,
height: 100,
backgroundColor: "#ff00ff"
}
});
This library attempts to propose an ideal set of primitives around building React applications, regardless of Platform. In the future, this could be used as a shared interface among React and React Native components that don't use platform-specific APIs.
Importantly, this includes
StyleSheet for declaring styles, as well as
Animated for doing declarative Animations.
The exported APIs thus far are:
Animated: Pulled from the animated project.
StyleSheet: Follows React Native's StyleSheet API.
View: A base component for Layout.
Text: A base component for Text rendering.
Image: A base component for Image rendering.
Touchable: A base component for interaction.
Easing: A base set of easing functions.
Dimensions: Get the devices dimensions.
PixelRatio: Get the devices pixel density.
Platform: Get information about the platform. (iOS, Android, Web, Sketch, VR,...)
In the future, a
TextInput component may also be added.
This library was largely inspired from the work done by Nicolas Gallager and his great work on the react-native-web library. A few of the files in this repo are even copied directly from his project.