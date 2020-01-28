Getting started

Install react-presents using npm.

npm install react-presents --save

ES6, CommonJS, and UMD builds are available with each distribution. For example:

import { Presentation, Slide } from 'react-presents'

Alternately you can load a global-friendly UMD build which exposes a global ReactPresents object:

< script src = "path/to/react-presents/dist/umd/react-presents.js" > </ script >

Now you're ready to start using the components.

For an example of a the kind of presentations that can be created with react-presents, check out my Connect Tech 2016 presentation on windowing with React: bvaughn.github.io/connect-tech-2016.

Example Usage

Creating a Slide

Presentation slides are simple to create. You can use TitleSlide and ContentSlide with some predefined styles, or simply create a slide with custom layout by wrapping its content in div with 100% height and width. Below is a couple of example slides:

import React from 'react' import { ContentSlide, Step } from 'react-presents' export default () => ( < ContentSlide > < h1 > A simple slide </ h1 > < p > Slides can contain multiple steps. </ p > < ul > < Step index = {1} exact > < li > Sub-text can appear only for a specific step </ li > </ Step > < Step index = {2} > < li > Or it can be additive </ li > </ Step > < Step index = {3} > < li > (By default it is additive) </ li > </ Step > < Step index = {4} maxIndex = {5} > < li > They can also be shown for a range </ li > </ Step > </ ul > </ ContentSlide > )

Automatically Loading Slides

Using a bundler like Webpack, you can auto-load slides using an approach like follows:

Webpack 2

const slides = require .context( './path/to/slides/' , false , /\.js$/) .keys() .map( ( filename ) => filename.replace( './' , './path/to/slides/' )) .map( ( path ) => require (path).default)

Webpack 3

const slides = [] const context = require .context( './path/to/slides/' , false , /\.js$/) context .keys() .forEach( key => slides.push(context(key).default))

Creating a Nav Menu

Once you have an array of loaded slides, you can auto-populate the options for a nav menu using an approach like so:

const options = slides .map( ( slide, index ) => ({ label : slide.title, value : index })) .filter( ( option ) => option.label)

Note that the above approach assumes that slides have a static title attribute, eg:

import React from 'react' import { ContentSlide } from 'react-presents' const slide = () => ( < ContentSlide > < h1 > {slide.title} </ h1 > {/* Your content goes here */} </ ContentSlide > ) slide.title = 'The first slide' export default slide

Also note that react-select is used beneath the hood so the options array you construct must be compatible with it.

Creating a presentation

Assuming you have an array of slides and options for the drop-down nav, you can create a presentation like follows:

import React from 'react' import { Presentation, Slide, DropDownNav } from 'react-presents' export default () => ( <Presentation> {slides.map((Component, index) => ( <Slide component={Component} key={index} /> )).concat( <DropDownNav key='DropDownNav' options={options} /> )} </Presentation> )

A default theme is provided with react-presents. You can disable this theme by specifying the disableTheme property:

<Presentation disableTheme> {slides} < /Presentation>

Presenter mode

To include presenter mode, you could use PresenterModePlugin enabling you to move to presenter mode by pressing p or P as shown below:

<Presentation> < PresenterModePlugin /> {slides} </ Presentation >

Api

Code

Syntax highlighting powered by react-codemirror.

Property Type Required Description className string Optional CSS class name to attach to root code mirror node codeMirrorOptions object Configuration obect to pass to CodeMirror dimLines array Array of line-number ranges for lines that should be dimmed highlightLines array Array of line-number ranges for lines that should be highlighted value string ✓ String to highlight

ContentSlide

Slide container with basic formatting. Intended for slides with moderate amounts of content.

Property Type Required Description children node Any valid React node

Presentation

Main presentation component, a collection of slides.

Property Type Required Description children any ✓ Any React node (typically slides) disableTheme bool Do not set default theme/styles router any Specific react-router implementation to use; HashRouter is used by default

Slide

An individual slide. Slides are automatically mapped to urls (based on their position within the larger collection of slides). Each slide must specify either a React component or a render callback.

Property Type Required Description component node Any valid React node render function Function that returns a React element

Step

Helper component for deferring sections of a slide's content. This component allows a single slide to be broken down into multiple steps (eg bullet points).

Property Type Required Description children node ✓ Any valid React node exact bool ✓ Only show content when the slide's current step index is exactly the index specified index number Don't show child content until the current step index is at least equal to this maxIndex number Don't show child content if the current step index exceeds this

TitleSlide

Slide container with basic formatting. Intended for sparse content, title slides.

Property Type Required Description children node Any valid React node

License

react-presents is available under the MIT License.