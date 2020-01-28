Install
react-presents using npm.
npm install react-presents --save
ES6, CommonJS, and UMD builds are available with each distribution. For example:
// Import the components you want like so:
import { Presentation, Slide } from 'react-presents'
Alternately you can load a global-friendly UMD build which exposes a global
ReactPresents object:
<script src="path/to/react-presents/dist/umd/react-presents.js"></script>
Now you're ready to start using the components.
For an example of a the kind of presentations that can be created with react-presents, check out my Connect Tech 2016 presentation on windowing with React: bvaughn.github.io/connect-tech-2016.
Presentation slides are simple to create. You can use
TitleSlide and
ContentSlide with some predefined styles, or simply create a slide with custom layout by wrapping its content in
div with 100% height and width. Below is a couple of example slides:
/* SomeSlide.js */
import React from 'react'
import { ContentSlide, Step } from 'react-presents'
export default () => (
<ContentSlide>
<h1>A simple slide</h1>
<p>Slides can contain multiple steps.</p>
<ul>
<Step index={1} exact><li>Sub-text can appear only for a specific step</li></Step>
<Step index={2}><li>Or it can be additive</li></Step>
<Step index={3}><li>(By default it is additive)</li></Step>
<Step index={4} maxIndex={5}><li>They can also be shown for a range</li></Step>
</ul>
</ContentSlide>
)
Using a bundler like Webpack, you can auto-load slides using an approach like follows:
/* Application.js */
const slides = require.context('./path/to/slides/', false, /\.js$/)
.keys()
.map((filename) => filename.replace('./', './path/to/slides/'))
.map((path) => require(path).default)
/* Application.js */
const slides = []
const context = require.context('./path/to/slides/', false, /\.js$/)
context
.keys()
.forEach(key => slides.push(context(key).default))
Once you have an array of loaded slides, you can auto-populate the options for a nav menu using an approach like so:
/* Application.js */
const options = slides
.map((slide, index) => ({
label: slide.title,
value: index
}))
.filter((option) => option.label)
Note that the above approach assumes that slides have a static
title attribute, eg:
/* SomeSlide.js */
import React from 'react'
import { ContentSlide } from 'react-presents'
const slide = () => (
<ContentSlide>
<h1>{slide.title}</h1>
{/* Your content goes here */}
</ContentSlide>
)
slide.title = 'The first slide'
export default slide
Also note that react-select is used beneath the hood so the
options array you construct must be compatible with it.
Assuming you have an array of slides and options for the drop-down nav, you can create a presentation like follows:
import React from 'react'
import { Presentation, Slide, DropDownNav } from 'react-presents'
export default () => (
<Presentation>
{slides.map((Component, index) => (
<Slide
component={Component}
key={index}
/>
)).concat(
<DropDownNav
key='DropDownNav'
options={options}
/>
)}
</Presentation>
)
A default theme is provided with react-presents. You can disable this theme by specifying the
disableTheme property:
<Presentation disableTheme>
{slides}
</Presentation>
To include presenter mode, you could use
PresenterModePlugin enabling you to move to presenter mode by pressing
p or
P as shown below:
<Presentation>
<PresenterModePlugin />
{slides}
</Presentation>
Syntax highlighting powered by react-codemirror.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|className
|string
|Optional CSS class name to attach to root code mirror node
|codeMirrorOptions
|object
|Configuration obect to pass to CodeMirror
|dimLines
|array
|Array of line-number ranges for lines that should be dimmed
|highlightLines
|array
|Array of line-number ranges for lines that should be highlighted
|value
|string
|✓
|String to highlight
Slide container with basic formatting. Intended for slides with moderate amounts of content.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|children
|node
|Any valid React node
Main presentation component, a collection of slides.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|children
|any
|✓
|Any React node (typically slides)
|disableTheme
|bool
|Do not set default theme/styles
|router
|any
|Specific react-router implementation to use;
HashRouter is used by default
An individual slide. Slides are automatically mapped to urls (based on their position within the larger collection of slides). Each slide must specify either a React component or a render callback.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|component
|node
|Any valid React node
|render
|function
|Function that returns a React element
Helper component for deferring sections of a slide's content. This component allows a single slide to be broken down into multiple steps (eg bullet points).
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|children
|node
|✓
|Any valid React node
|exact
|bool
|✓
|Only show content when the slide's current step index is exactly the
index specified
|index
|number
|Don't show child content until the current step index is at least equal to this
|maxIndex
|number
|Don't show child content if the current step index exceeds this
Slide container with basic formatting. Intended for sparse content, title slides.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|children
|node
|Any valid React node
react-presents is available under the MIT License.