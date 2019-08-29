React Preloaders

Setup

Install it:

npm install react-preloaders --save

or

yarn add react-preloaders --save

Get Started

find full preloaders list here.

Simplest way

import React from 'react' ; import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; function App ( ) { return ( < React.Fragment > < YourApp /> < Lines /> </ React.Fragment > ); }

Properties (Props)

Prop type Default value color String(hex, rgb,...) #2D2D2D background String(blur, gradient...) #F7F7F7 time Number(Milliseconds) 1300ms animation String(fade, slide...) fade customLoading Boolean undefined

color (String)

Color (hex, rgb, rgba) defines preloaders main color.

import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; <Lines color={'#f7f7f7'} />; <Lines color={'rgb(158, 38, 102)'} />;

background (String)

Background can be just color (hex, rgb), gradient or blured. For just colored background pass color(hex, rgb, rgba).

import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; < Lines background = "#f7f7f7" /> ;

For gradient background pass your gradient.

You can generate gradients here.

import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; < Lines background = "linear-gradient(180deg, #f95759 0%, #a62022 100%)" /> ;

For blured background just pass blur.(it's now in beta)

import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; < Lines background = "blur" /> ;

time (Number)

Time defines how long you want show preloader after page loaded.

import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; < Lines time = {1800} /> ;

If your are using customLoading and you don't want play preloader if your loading status false you need to pass time 0

import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; < Lines customLoading = {loading} time = {0} /> ;

animation (String)

Now you can choose preloader closing animation, in this version available just 2 animations fade and slide. By default preloader will close with fade animation.

For slide animation you can choose direction.

import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; <Lines animation="slide" />; <Lines animation="slide-down" />; <Lines animation="slide-right" />; <Lines animation="slide-left" />;

customLoading (Boolean)

If in your app somthing loads async you can use preloaders too. For customLoading you need to pass your loading status.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; class App { constructor () { state = { loading : true }; } componentDidMount() { fetch( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1' ) .then( response => response.json()) .then( json => { setState({ loading : false }); }) .catch( err => { setState({ loading : false }); }); } render() { return ( < React.Fragment > < YourApp /> < Lines customLoading = {loading} /> </ React.Fragment > ); } }

Example with hooks

import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react' ; import { Lines } from 'react-preloaders' ; function App ( ) { const [loading, setLoading] = useState( true ); useEffect( () => { fetch( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1' ) .then( response => response.json()) .then( json => { setLoading( false ); }) .catch( err => { setLoading( false ); }); }, []); return ( < React.Fragment > < YourApp /> < Lines customLoading = {loading} /> </ React.Fragment > ); }

CSS loading (under v3.x.x) methods for old versions

Packages you need

style-loader css-loader

more if you want to extract css you need

Extract ( webpack 3.x )

extract-text-webpack-plugin

Extract ( webpack 4.x )

mini-css-extract-plugin

Add this to your webpack if you don't have css loader yet

{ test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' ] }

Extract ( webpack 3.x )

const ExtractTextPlugin = require ( 'extract-text-webpack-plugin' ); const extractCSS = new ExtractTextPlugin( 'style.[hash].css' ); module .exports = { plugins : [extractCSS], module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : extractCSS.extract([ 'css-loader' , 'postcss-loader' ]) } ] } };

