openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpi

react-preload-image

by Stelios Constantinides
1.0.7 (see all)

Preload and fade in an image. Optional support for lazy loading.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

776

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Lazy Load

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚡ React Preload Image

Preload and fade in an image from a background color or placeholder image.

Optional support for lazy loading so images load when scrolled into view. Uses the Intersection Observer API and falls back to simply preloading when there isn't browser support (cough, IE, cough).

View the demo on CodePen

Usage

Install with yarn add react-preload-image or npm install react-preload-image

Import in your components with import PreloadImage from 'react-preload-image'

Component styles

These can be applied using a class or inline (examples of each method below).

  • Required: Relative, absolute, or fixed position
  • Required: Width & height (explicitly or via top/right/bottom/left)
  • Optional: Background color or placeholder image (what will be shown before the image loads)

Component props

PropTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
srcStringYesThe image source
lazyBooleanNoEnables lazy loading
durationStringNo300msDuration of the fade-in transition
easeStringNocubic-bezier(0.215, 0.61, 0.355, 1)Ease of the fade-in transition
innerStyleObjectNoSpecify the CSS values for backgroundSize, backgroundPosition, and backgroundRepeat

Examples

Styles can be applied using a class:

.someClass {
  position: relative;
  width: 100%;
  height: 200px;
  background-color: #222222;
}

<PreloadImage
  className="someClass"
  src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a5/Ailurus_fulgens_-_Syracuse_Zoo.jpg"
  lazy
/>

Or inline:

<PreloadImage
  style={{
    position: 'absolute',
    top: 0,
    right: 0,
    bottom: 0,
    left: 0,
    backgroundColor: '#222222'
  }}
  src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a5/Ailurus_fulgens_-_Syracuse_Zoo.jpg"
/>

Credits

Built using NWB

Contributing

To test using the included demo app:

  1. Clone the repo
  2. Open the directory and run npm install and npm start
  3. The demo app will update to reflect any changes to it or the component

To test in your own local app:

  1. Clone the repo
  2. Open the directory and run npm install and npm link
  3. Open a directory with a test project and run npm link [package name]
  4. Back in the react-preload-image directory run npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gatsby-imageBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
185K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation
ri
react-imageReact.js <img> tag rendering with multiple fallback & loader support
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
67K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
ud
use-debouncy🌀 Small (~0.2kb) debounce effect hook for React with TypeScript support
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gbi
gatsby-background-imageLazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
88K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rio
react-intersection-observerReact implementation of the Intersection Observer API to tell you when an element enters or leaves the viewport.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
696K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rv
react-virtualizedReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
919K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
See 50 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial