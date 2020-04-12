Preload and fade in an image from a background color or placeholder image.
Optional support for lazy loading so images load when scrolled into view. Uses the Intersection Observer API and falls back to simply preloading when there isn't browser support (cough, IE, cough).
Install with
yarn add react-preload-image or
npm install react-preload-image
Import in your components with
import PreloadImage from 'react-preload-image'
These can be applied using a class or inline (examples of each method below).
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|src
|String
|Yes
|The image source
|lazy
|Boolean
|No
|Enables lazy loading
|duration
|String
|No
300ms
|Duration of the fade-in transition
|ease
|String
|No
cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.61, 0.355, 1)
|Ease of the fade-in transition
|innerStyle
|Object
|No
|Specify the CSS values for
backgroundSize,
backgroundPosition, and
backgroundRepeat
Styles can be applied using a class:
.someClass {
position: relative;
width: 100%;
height: 200px;
background-color: #222222;
}
<PreloadImage
className="someClass"
src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a5/Ailurus_fulgens_-_Syracuse_Zoo.jpg"
lazy
/>
Or inline:
<PreloadImage
style={{
position: 'absolute',
top: 0,
right: 0,
bottom: 0,
left: 0,
backgroundColor: '#222222'
}}
src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a5/Ailurus_fulgens_-_Syracuse_Zoo.jpg"
/>
Built using NWB
To test using the included demo app:
npm install and
npm start
To test in your own local app:
npm install and
npm link
npm link [package name]
npm run build