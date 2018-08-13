React Preload

A React component to preload images. It renders a passed component during the loader phase, and renders its children once the images have been successfully fetched.

Installation

npm

npm install react-preload --save

Usage

var Preload = require ( 'react-preload' ).Preload;

var loadingIndicator = ( < div > Loading... </ div > ); var images = []; < Preload loadingIndicator = {loadingIndicator} images = {images} autoResolveDelay = {3000} onError = {this._handleImageLoadError} onSuccess = {this._handleImageLoadSuccess} resolveOnError = {true} mountChildren = {true} > {/* content to be rendered once loading is complete */} </ Preload >

Prop types

propTypes: { children : PropTypes.element.isRequired, loadingIndicator : PropTypes.node.isRequired, images : PropTypes.array, autoResolveDelay : PropTypes.number, onError : PropTypes.func, onSuccess : PropTypes.func, resolveOnError : PropTypes.bool, mountChildren : PropTypes.bool, }

Additional Details

This module also exposes ImageCache and ImageHelper which can be used to preload images directly, and can be accessed via require('react-preload').ImageCache and require('react-preload').ImageHelper respectively.

License

MIT