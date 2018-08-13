A React component to preload images. It renders a passed component during the loader phase, and renders its children once the images have been successfully fetched.
npm install react-preload --save
var Preload = require('react-preload').Preload;
var loadingIndicator = (<div>Loading...</div>);
var images = [];
<Preload
loadingIndicator={loadingIndicator}
images={images}
autoResolveDelay={3000}
onError={this._handleImageLoadError}
onSuccess={this._handleImageLoadSuccess}
resolveOnError={true}
mountChildren={true}
>
{/* content to be rendered once loading is complete */}
</Preload>
propTypes: {
// Rendered on success
children: PropTypes.element.isRequired,
// Rendered during load
loadingIndicator: PropTypes.node.isRequired, // Default: null
// Array of image urls to be preloaded
images: PropTypes.array, // Default: []
// If set, the preloader will automatically show
// the children content after this amount of time
autoResolveDelay: PropTypes.number,
// Error callback. Is passed the error
onError: PropTypes.func,
// Success callback
onSuccess: PropTypes.func,
// Whether or not we should still show the content
// even if there is a preloading error
resolveOnError: PropTypes.bool, // Default: true
// Whether or not we should mount the child content after
// images have finished loading (or after autoResolveDelay)
mountChildren: PropTypes.bool, // Default: true
}
This module also exposes
ImageCache and
ImageHelper which can be used to preload images
directly, and can be accessed via
require('react-preload').ImageCache and
require('react-preload').ImageHelper respectively.