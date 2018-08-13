openbase logo
rp

react-preload

by Sam Bernard
0.6.0 (see all)

Component to preload images before showing content

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

292

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Preload

npm version

A React component to preload images. It renders a passed component during the loader phase, and renders its children once the images have been successfully fetched.

Installation

npm

npm install react-preload --save

Usage

var Preload = require('react-preload').Preload;

var loadingIndicator = (<div>Loading...</div>);
var images = [];

<Preload
    loadingIndicator={loadingIndicator}
    images={images}
    autoResolveDelay={3000}
    onError={this._handleImageLoadError}
    onSuccess={this._handleImageLoadSuccess}
    resolveOnError={true}
    mountChildren={true}
>
    {/* content to be rendered once loading is complete */}
</Preload>

Prop types

propTypes: {
    // Rendered on success
    children: PropTypes.element.isRequired,

    // Rendered during load
    loadingIndicator: PropTypes.node.isRequired, // Default: null

    // Array of image urls to be preloaded
    images: PropTypes.array, // Default: []

    // If set, the preloader will automatically show
    // the children content after this amount of time
    autoResolveDelay: PropTypes.number,

    // Error callback. Is passed the error
    onError: PropTypes.func,

    // Success callback
    onSuccess: PropTypes.func,

    // Whether or not we should still show the content
    // even if there is a preloading error
    resolveOnError: PropTypes.bool, // Default: true

    // Whether or not we should mount the child content after
    // images have finished loading (or after autoResolveDelay)
    mountChildren: PropTypes.bool, // Default: true
}

Additional Details

This module also exposes ImageCache and ImageHelper which can be used to preload images directly, and can be accessed via require('react-preload').ImageCache and require('react-preload').ImageHelper respectively.

License

MIT

