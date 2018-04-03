NOTE: This library is no longer maintained. It is advised you use one of the many, many CSS-in-JS libraries that exist in today's ecosystem. Examples:

react-prefixer is a tiny package designed to provide vender-specific prefixes to the style objects you use in your React project.

Installation

npm install react-prefixer

Usage

import prefix from 'react-prefixer' ; const styles = prefix({ userSelect : 'none' }); console .log(styles);

It also works on deeply-nested objects:

import prefix from 'react-prefixer' ; const styles = prefix({ some :{ really :{ deep :{ style :{ userSelect : 'none' } } } } }); console .log(styles);

And will appropriately modify your values for legacy syntaxes on transition:

import prefix from 'react-prefixer' ; const styles = prefix({ transition : 'transform 200ms' }); console .log(styles);

It will also do the tweener or most recent vendor syntax for flexbox:

import prefix from 'react-prefixer' ; const styles = prefix({ display : 'flex' }); console .log(styles);

Test environments

When running in test environments where there is a JS-based DOM ( jsdom for example), the getComputedStyle method will return an empty array of styles when calculating the prefix. This previously caused an error which is since resolved, however it will default to assuming no browser prefix at all. As such, if you want to perform tests based on a specific browser prefix, you will need to mock the getComputedStyle property on the window . An example that is for tests with Webkit browsers:

const originalGetComputedStyle = window .getComputedStyle; window .getComputedStyle = function ( ...args ) { if ( arguments [ 0 ] === document .documentElement) { return [ '-webkit-appearance' ]; } return originalGetComputedStyle.apply( window , args); };

Browser support

IE10+ and Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

Development

Standard stuff, clone the repo and npm i to get the dependencies. npm scripts available:

Happy prefixing!