NOTE: This library is no longer maintained. It is advised you use one of the many, many CSS-in-JS libraries that exist in today's ecosystem. Examples:
react-prefixer is a tiny package designed to provide vender-specific prefixes to the style objects you use in your React project.
$ npm install react-prefixer
import prefix from 'react-prefixer';
const styles = prefix({
userSelect: 'none'
});
console.log(styles); // {WebkitUserSelect:"none"}
It also works on deeply-nested objects:
import prefix from 'react-prefixer';
const styles = prefix({
some:{
really:{
deep:{
style:{
userSelect: 'none'
}
}
}
}
});
console.log(styles); // {some:{really:{deep:{style:{WebkitUserSelect:"none"}}}}}
And will appropriately modify your values for legacy syntaxes on transition:
import prefix from 'react-prefixer';
const styles = prefix({
transition: 'transform 200ms'
});
console.log(styles); // {WebkitTransition:"-webkit-transform 200ms"}, if on Safari for example
It will also do the tweener or most recent vendor syntax for flexbox:
import prefix from 'react-prefixer';
const styles = prefix({
display: 'flex'
});
console.log(styles);
// {display: '-webkit-flex'}, if on Safari
// {display: '-ms-flexbox'}, if on IE10
When running in test environments where there is a JS-based DOM (
jsdom for example), the
getComputedStyle method will return an empty array of styles when calculating the prefix. This previously caused an error which is since resolved, however it will default to assuming no browser prefix at all. As such, if you want to perform tests based on a specific browser prefix, you will need to mock the
getComputedStyle property on the
window. An example that is for tests with Webkit browsers:
const originalGetComputedStyle = window.getComputedStyle;
window.getComputedStyle = function(...args) {
if (arguments[0] === document.documentElement) {
return ['-webkit-appearance'];
}
return originalGetComputedStyle.apply(window, args);
};
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm i to get the dependencies. npm scripts available:
build => runs webpack to build the compiled JS file with
NODE_ENV set to
development
build:minified => runs webpack to build the compiled and optimized JS file with
NODE_ENV set to
production
clean => runs
rimraf on both
lib and
dist directories
dev => runs the webpack dev server for the playground
lint => runs ESLint against files in the
src folder
lint:fix => runs
lint with
--fix applied
prepublish => if in publish, runs
prepublish:compile
prepublish:compile => runs
clean,
lint,
test,
transpile,
build and
build:minified
test => runs
ava against all files in
src
test:watch => runs
test with a persistent watcher
transpile => runs Babel against files in
src to files in
lib
Happy prefixing!