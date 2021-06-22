openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-prebid

by technology-ebay-de
2.1.1 (see all)

A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

345

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eBay Tech Logo

react-advertising

A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.

Integrate ads in your app the “React way”: by adding ad components to your JSX layout!

  • One central configuration file for all your Google Publisher Tags and Prebid placements (Prebid is optional)
  • One provider component that handles all the “plumbing” with googletag and pbjs, nicely hidden away
  • Ad slot components that get filled with creatives from the ad server when they mount to the DOM
  • Works well in single page applications with multiple routes
  • Suitable for server-side-rendering
  • Supports lazy loading, even for Prebid ads, individually configurable per ad slot

TestCoverage Status

Prerequisites

To use it, you need to have a Google Ad Manager account set up to deliver display ads through Google Publisher Tags (GPT).

Optionally, react-advertising supports use of real-time header bidding with Prebid.

Demo

You can view a demo of this library online on CodeSandbox:

The demo uses the same test Prebid configuration as the code examples from the official documentation.

Documentation

You can find documentation on how to use this library in the project's wiki:

License

MIT licensed

Copyright © 2018-2021 mobile.de GmbH

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial