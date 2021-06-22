A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.

Integrate ads in your app the “React way”: by adding ad components to your JSX layout!

One central configuration file for all your Google Publisher Tags and Prebid placements (Prebid is optional)

One provider component that handles all the “plumbing” with googletag and pbjs, nicely hidden away

Ad slot components that get filled with creatives from the ad server when they mount to the DOM

Works well in single page applications with multiple routes

Suitable for server-side-rendering

Supports lazy loading, even for Prebid ads, individually configurable per ad slot

Prerequisites

To use it, you need to have a Google Ad Manager account set up to deliver display ads through Google Publisher Tags (GPT).

Optionally, react-advertising supports use of real-time header bidding with Prebid.

Demo

You can view a demo of this library online on CodeSandbox:

The demo uses the same test Prebid configuration as the code examples from the official documentation.

Documentation

You can find documentation on how to use this library in the project's wiki:

License

MIT licensed

Copyright © 2018-2021 mobile.de GmbH