openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rp

react-powerbi

by Hao Luo
0.9.1 (see all)

Easily embed your PowerBI Dashboard to your React App

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

939

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React PowerBI Component

This is to get you quickly embed your powerbi reports to your React Application.

Right now (before v1), it's very much a work in progress. Please submit your issues.

How to Use

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import PowerbiEmbedded from 'react-powerbi'

class App extends Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <div className='App'>
        <PowerbiEmbedded
          id={`${YOUR_REPORT_ID}`} // required
          embedUrl={`${YOUR_EMBED_URL}`} // required
          accessToken={`${YOUR_EMBED_TOKEN}`} // required
          filterPaneEnabled={false}
          navContentPaneEnabled={false}
          pageName={`${YOUR_PAGE_ID}`}
          embedType={`${EMBED_TYPE}`}
          tokenType={`${TOKEN_TYPE}`}
          permissions={`${PERMISSIONS}`}
          settings={{
            // any settings including localeSettings
          }}
          width='600px'
          height='900px'
        />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

export default App

Mobile Optimization

You only need to add mobile prop as boolean.

That set a configuration { layoutType: models.LayoutType.MobilePortrait }.

Check this reference

Embed Type

The embed type variable allows you to pass in the requested PowerBI "Type", be that a report, dashboard or tile. See reference. By default, report is selected.

TODO

  • Add .d.ts file for typescript (Thanks @Joonaspraks!)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial