React PowerBI Component

This is to get you quickly embed your powerbi reports to your React Application.

Right now (before v1), it's very much a work in progress. Please submit your issues.

How to Use

import React, { Component } from 'react' import PowerbiEmbedded from 'react-powerbi' class App extends Component { render () { return ( < div className = 'App' > < PowerbiEmbedded id = { `${ YOUR_REPORT_ID }`} // required embedUrl = { `${ YOUR_EMBED_URL }`} // required accessToken = { `${ YOUR_EMBED_TOKEN }`} // required filterPaneEnabled = {false} navContentPaneEnabled = {false} pageName = { `${ YOUR_PAGE_ID }`} embedType = { `${ EMBED_TYPE }`} tokenType = { `${ TOKEN_TYPE }`} permissions = { `${ PERMISSIONS }`} settings = {{ // any settings including localeSettings }} width = '600px' height = '900px' /> </ div > ) } } export default App

Mobile Optimization

You only need to add mobile prop as boolean.

That set a configuration { layoutType: models.LayoutType.MobilePortrait } .

Check this reference

Embed Type

The embed type variable allows you to pass in the requested PowerBI "Type", be that a report , dashboard or tile . See reference. By default, report is selected.

TODO