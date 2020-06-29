This is to get you quickly embed your powerbi reports to your React Application.
Right now (before v1), it's very much a work in progress. Please submit your issues.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import PowerbiEmbedded from 'react-powerbi'
class App extends Component {
render () {
return (
<div className='App'>
<PowerbiEmbedded
id={`${YOUR_REPORT_ID}`} // required
embedUrl={`${YOUR_EMBED_URL}`} // required
accessToken={`${YOUR_EMBED_TOKEN}`} // required
filterPaneEnabled={false}
navContentPaneEnabled={false}
pageName={`${YOUR_PAGE_ID}`}
embedType={`${EMBED_TYPE}`}
tokenType={`${TOKEN_TYPE}`}
permissions={`${PERMISSIONS}`}
settings={{
// any settings including localeSettings
}}
width='600px'
height='900px'
/>
</div>
)
}
}
export default App
You only need to add mobile prop as boolean.
That set a configuration
{ layoutType: models.LayoutType.MobilePortrait }.
Check this reference
The embed type variable allows you to pass in the requested PowerBI "Type", be that a
report,
dashboard or
tile. See reference. By default,
report is selected.