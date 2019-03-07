A powerful and elegant alternative for all your tooltips and menu needs.

Different Types - For every use context: Choose between Hoverable, Static & Alert tooltips.

- For every use context: Choose between Hoverable, Static & Alert tooltips. Fully Customizable - Easily change default settings via props

- Easily change default settings via props Reliable Positioning - Align your tooltip to your target element with ease

- Align your tooltip to your target element with ease Advanced Customization - Add your own animations and styles via separate CSS files

Check out the documentation & demo pages to see all use cases.

Installation

NPM

npm install react-power-tooltip

Usage

Important: Set the position of the hoverable parent component to relative.

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import Tooltip from "react-power-tooltip" ; class Example extends Component { state = { show : false } showTooltip = bool => { this .setState({ show : bool }) } render() { return ( < div style = {{ position: ' relative ' }} onMouseOver = {() => this.showTooltip(true)} onMouseLeave={() => this.showTooltip(false)} > < Tooltip show = {this.state.show} > < span > Option 1 </ span > < span > Option 2 </ span > </ Tooltip > </ div > ); } } export default Example;

API

Props Types / Options Default Description show bool: false, true false Mount tooltip if true. fontFamily string: font family 'inherit' Font family of text fontSize string: px 'inherit' Font size of text fontWeight string 'bold' Font weight of text color string 'inherit' Font color of text animation string: fade or bounce 'fade' Mount/Unmount anmation. Custom animations: See advanced usage examples. hoverBackground string: hex colors '#ececec' Background color on hover hoverColor string: hex colors '#000000' Font color on hover backgroundColor string: hex colors '#ffffff' Background color alert string: rgb colors false Pulse animation textBoxWidth string: px or auto '150px' Width of the text box padding string: px '15px 20px' Padding of text borderRadius string: px '5px' Radius of corners zIndex string: number '100' Z-index of tooltip moveDown string: px '0px' Downward position adjustment moveRight string: px '0px' Right position adjustment static boolean: false or true false Disable hover animations flat boolean: false or true false Disable shadows lineSeparated boolean: false or true or string: css border property '1px solid #ececec' Enable ∓ specify line separation between options arrowAlign string: 'start' or 'center' or 'end' 'start' Positions arrow relative to textbox position string: 'position1 position2' 'right center' Positions tooltip relative to target element

Development

You're welcome to contribute to react-power-tooltip.

To set up the project:

Fork and clone the repository $ npm install $ npm run dev

The demo page will then be served on http://localhost:8000/ in watch mode, meaning you don't have refresh the page to see your changes.

Contributors

License

MIT