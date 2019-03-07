openbase logo
rpt

react-power-tooltip

by Justin Rhodes
1.0.2 (see all)

A powerful and flexible React tooltip and menu library.

Readme

React-power-tooltip

Travis (.org) Coveralls github branch npm bundle size (minified + gzip)

A powerful and elegant alternative for all your tooltips and menu needs.

  • Different Types - For every use context: Choose between Hoverable, Static & Alert tooltips.
  • Fully Customizable - Easily change default settings via props
  • Reliable Positioning - Align your tooltip to your target element with ease
  • Advanced Customization - Add your own animations and styles via separate CSS files

DEMO

Check out the documentation & demo pages to see all use cases.

Installation

NPM

npm install react-power-tooltip

Usage

Important: Set the position of the hoverable parent component to relative.

import React, { Component } from "react";
import Tooltip from "react-power-tooltip";

class Example extends Component {
    state = {
        show: false
    }

    showTooltip = bool => {
        this.setState({ show: bool })
    }
    render() {
        return (
            <div 
                style={{ position: 'relative' }}
                onMouseOver={() => this.showTooltip(true)} 
                onMouseLeave={() => this.showTooltip(false)}
            >
                <Tooltip show={this.state.show}>
                    <span>Option 1</span>
                    <span>Option 2</span>
                </Tooltip>
            </div>
        );
    }
}
export default Example;

API

PropsTypes / OptionsDefaultDescription
showbool: false, truefalseMount tooltip if true.
fontFamilystring: font family'inherit'Font family of text
fontSizestring: px'inherit'Font size of text
fontWeightstring'bold'Font weight of text
colorstring'inherit'Font color of text
animationstring: fade or bounce'fade'Mount/Unmount anmation. Custom animations: See advanced usage examples.
hoverBackgroundstring: hex colors'#ececec'Background color on hover
hoverColorstring: hex colors'#000000'Font color on hover
backgroundColorstring: hex colors'#ffffff'Background color
alertstring: rgb colorsfalsePulse animation
textBoxWidthstring: px or auto'150px'Width of the text box
paddingstring: px'15px 20px'Padding of text
borderRadiusstring: px'5px'Radius of corners
zIndexstring: number'100'Z-index of tooltip
moveDownstring: px'0px'Downward position adjustment
moveRightstring: px'0px'Right position adjustment
staticboolean: false or truefalseDisable hover animations
flatboolean: false or truefalseDisable shadows
lineSeparatedboolean: false or true or string: css border property'1px solid #ececec'Enable ∓ specify line separation between options
arrowAlignstring: 'start' or 'center' or 'end''start'Positions arrow relative to textbox
positionstring: 'position1 position2''right center'Positions tooltip relative to target element

Development

You're welcome to contribute to react-power-tooltip.

To set up the project:

  1. Fork and clone the repository
  2. $ npm install
  3. $ npm run dev

The demo page will then be served on http://localhost:8000/ in watch mode, meaning you don't have refresh the page to see your changes.

Contributors


Justin Rhodes

License

MIT

