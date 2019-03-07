A powerful and elegant alternative for all your tooltips and menu needs.
Check out the documentation & demo pages to see all use cases.
npm install react-power-tooltip
Important: Set the position of the hoverable parent component to relative.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import Tooltip from "react-power-tooltip";
class Example extends Component {
state = {
show: false
}
showTooltip = bool => {
this.setState({ show: bool })
}
render() {
return (
<div
style={{ position: 'relative' }}
onMouseOver={() => this.showTooltip(true)}
onMouseLeave={() => this.showTooltip(false)}
>
<Tooltip show={this.state.show}>
<span>Option 1</span>
<span>Option 2</span>
</Tooltip>
</div>
);
}
}
export default Example;
|Props
|Types / Options
|Default
|Description
|show
|bool: false, true
|false
|Mount tooltip if true.
|fontFamily
|string: font family
|'inherit'
|Font family of text
|fontSize
|string: px
|'inherit'
|Font size of text
|fontWeight
|string
|'bold'
|Font weight of text
|color
|string
|'inherit'
|Font color of text
|animation
|string: fade or bounce
|'fade'
|Mount/Unmount anmation. Custom animations: See advanced usage examples.
|hoverBackground
|string: hex colors
|'#ececec'
|Background color on hover
|hoverColor
|string: hex colors
|'#000000'
|Font color on hover
|backgroundColor
|string: hex colors
|'#ffffff'
|Background color
|alert
|string: rgb colors
|false
|Pulse animation
|textBoxWidth
|string: px or auto
|'150px'
|Width of the text box
|padding
|string: px
|'15px 20px'
|Padding of text
|borderRadius
|string: px
|'5px'
|Radius of corners
|zIndex
|string: number
|'100'
|Z-index of tooltip
|moveDown
|string: px
|'0px'
|Downward position adjustment
|moveRight
|string: px
|'0px'
|Right position adjustment
|static
|boolean: false or true
|false
|Disable hover animations
|flat
|boolean: false or true
|false
|Disable shadows
|lineSeparated
|boolean: false or true or string: css border property
|'1px solid #ececec'
|Enable ∓ specify line separation between options
|arrowAlign
|string: 'start' or 'center' or 'end'
|'start'
|Positions arrow relative to textbox
|position
|string: 'position1 position2'
|'right center'
|Positions tooltip relative to target element
You're welcome to contribute to react-power-tooltip.
To set up the project:
$ npm install
$ npm run dev
The demo page will then be served on http://localhost:8000/ in watch mode, meaning you don't have refresh the page to see your changes.
|
Justin Rhodes
MIT