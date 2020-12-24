openbase logo
rps

react-power-select

by Selva
1.0.0-beta.17 (see all)

A highly composable & reusable select/autocomplete components

Readme

⚠️ NOT ACTIVELY WORKING ON THE PROJECT

react-power-select

A highly composable & reusable select components

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Storybook

DEMO https://selvagsz.github.io/react-power-select/

Installation

npm i react-power-select --save

Import the CSS in your bundle

import 'react-power-select/dist/react-power-select.css'

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { PowerSelect } from 'react-power-select'

export default class Demo extends Component {
  state = {};

  handleChange = ({ option }) => {
    this.setState({
      selectedOption: option
    })
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <PowerSelect
        options={['React', 'Ember', 'Angular', 'Vue', 'Preact', 'Inferno']}
        selected={this.state.selectedOption}
        onChange={this.handleChange}
      />
    )
  }
}

Credits

Hat tip to ember-power-select's architecture

