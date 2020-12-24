A highly composable & reusable select components
npm i react-power-select --save
Import the CSS in your bundle
import 'react-power-select/dist/react-power-select.css'
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { PowerSelect } from 'react-power-select'
export default class Demo extends Component {
state = {};
handleChange = ({ option }) => {
this.setState({
selectedOption: option
})
}
render() {
return (
<PowerSelect
options={['React', 'Ember', 'Angular', 'Vue', 'Preact', 'Inferno']}
selected={this.state.selectedOption}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
)
}
}
Hat tip to ember-power-select's architecture