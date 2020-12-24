⚠️ NOT ACTIVELY WORKING ON THE PROJECT

A highly composable & reusable select components

Installation

npm i react-power-select --save

Import the CSS in your bundle

import 'react-power-select/dist/react-power-select.css'

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { PowerSelect } from 'react-power-select' export default class Demo extends Component { state = {}; handleChange = ( { option } ) => { this .setState({ selectedOption : option }) } render() { return ( < PowerSelect options = {[ ' React ', ' Ember ', ' Angular ', ' Vue ', ' Preact ', ' Inferno ']} selected = {this.state.selectedOption} onChange = {this.handleChange} /> ) } }

Credits

Hat tip to ember-power-select's architecture