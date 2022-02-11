React wrapper for PouchDB that also subscribes to changes.
import { Suspense } from "react";
import { PouchDB, useFind, useDB } from "react-pouchdb";
function MyComponent() {
const docs = useFind({
selector: {
name: { $gte: null }
},
sort: ["name"]
});
const db = useDB();
return (
<ul>
{docs.map(doc => (
<li key={doc._id}>
{doc.name}
<button onClick={() => db.remove(doc)}>Remove</button>
</li>
))}
</ul>
);
}
<PouchDB name="dbname">
<Suspense fallback="loading...">
<MyComponent />
</Suspense>
</PouchDB>;
import { Suspense } from "react";
import { PouchDB, Find } from "react-pouchdb";
<PouchDB name="dbname">
<Suspense fallback="loading...">
<Find
selector={{
name: { $gte: null }
}}
sort={["name"]}
children={({ db, docs }) => (
<ul>
{docs.map(doc => (
<li key={doc._id}>
{doc.name}
<button onClick={() => db.remove(doc)}>Remove</button>
</li>
))}
</ul>
)}
/>
</Suspense>
</PouchDB>;
useGet([db,] options)
Get document and listen to changes.
db: string|object (optional)
Override the context value or use as an alternative to
<PouchDB>.
options: object
Options to
get. If other than
id,
attachments,
ajax or
binary options are set, live changes are disabled.
options.attachments: bool|string (optional)
Include document attachments. Set to
"u8a" to get attachments as
Uint8Arrays.
Returns
|Value
|Description
|Example
|undefined
|Request is pending (only in Concurrent API)
undefined
|null
|Missing document
null
|Document
|Found document
{"_id": ..., "_rev": ..., ...}
|Deleted document
|Deleted document
{"_id": ..., "_rev": ..., "_deleted": true}
import { useGet } from "react-pouchdb";
function MyComponent() {
const doc = useGet({ id: "mydoc" });
return <div>{doc.name}</div>;
}
useFind([db,] options)
Find documents and listen to changes.
db: string|object (optional)
Override the context value or use as an alternative to
<PouchDB>.
options: object
Options to
find.
options.sort: (string|object)[] (optional)
If sort is present, then it will be used to create a mango index with
createIndex.
Returns
|Value
|Description
|Example
|undefined
|Request is pending (only in Concurrent API)
undefined
|Array
|List of documents
[{"_id": ..., "_rev": ..., ...}, ...]
import { useFind } from "react-pouchdb";
function MyComponent() {
const docs = useFind({
selector: {
name: { $gte: null }
},
sort: ["name"]
});
return (
<ul>
{docs.map(doc => (
<li key={doc._id}>{doc.name}</li>
))}
</ul>
);
}
useAllDocs([db,] options)
Get multiple rows of document meta-data (id and rev) with optional the documents and listen to changes.
db: string|object (optional)
Override the context value or use as an alternative to
<PouchDB>.
options: object
Options to
allDocs.
options.attachments: bool|string (optional)
Include document attachments. Set to
"u8a" to get attachments as
Uint8Arrays.
Returns
|Value
|Description
|Example
|undefined
|Request is pending (only in Concurrent API)
undefined
|Array
|List of document meta data with the document. The rows-field from
allDocs.
[{"id": "doc_id", "key": "doc_id", "value": { "rev": ... }, "doc": { ... } }, ...]
import { useAllDocs } from "react-pouchdb";
function MyComponent() {
const rows = useAllDocs({
include_docs: true,
startkey: "profile_",
endkey: "profile_\uffff"
});
return (
<ul>
{rows.map(row => (
<li key={row.id}>{row.doc.name}</li>
))}
</ul>
);
}
useDB([db])
Get the PouchDB instance from the context.
db: string|object (optional)
Override the context value or use as an alternative to
<PouchDB>.
import { useDB } from "react-pouchdb";
function MyComponent({ title }) {
const db = useDB();
return <button onClick={() => db.post({ title })}>Add</button>;
}
<PouchDB>
Connect to a database and provide it from the context to other components and hooks.
name: string
maxListeners: number
Similar change requests are detected and cached. You might still need to increase the number of
maxListeners, if you use
useGet /
<Get> with lots of different options.
...rest: any
Other props are passed to PouchDB constructor as a second argument.
<PouchDB name="dbname">
<App />
</PouchDB>
<Get>
Get document and listen to changes.
db: string|object (optional)
Override the context value or use as an alternative to
<PouchDB>.
<Get db="dbname" id="mydoc" ... />
id: string
docId.
children: func|component|element
Function is called / component is rendered / element is cloned with props
db and
doc. See
useGet return value for possible values for
doc.
<Get id="mydoc" children={({ doc }) => <h1>{doc.title}</h1>} />
attachments: bool|string
Include document attachments. Set to
"u8a" to get attachments as
Uint8Arrays.
<Get
attachments
id="mydoc"
children={({ doc }) => (
<>
<h1>{doc.title}</h1>
<code>{doc._attachments["att.txt"].data}</code>
</>
)}
/>
...rest: any
Other props are passed to
get method as second argument. If other than
attachments,
ajax or
binary props are provided, live changes are disabled.
<Find>
Find documents and listen to changes.
db: string|object (optional)
Override the context value or use as an alternative to
<PouchDB>.
<Find db="dbname" selector={...} ... />
selector: object
sort: array
If sort is present, then it will be used to create a mango index with
createIndex.
limit: number
skip: number
See
find.
children: func|component|element
Function is called / component is rendered / element is cloned with props
db and
docs. See
useFind return value for possible values for
docs.
<Find
selector={{
name: { $gte: null }
}}
sort={["name"]}
children={({ docs }) => (
<ul>
{docs.map(doc => (
<li key={doc._id}>{doc.name}</li>
))}
</ul>
)}
/>
<AllDocs>
Get multiple rows of document meta-data (id and rev) with optional the documents and listen to changes.
db: string|object (optional)
Override the context value or use as an alternative to
<PouchDB>.
<AllDocs db="dbname" include_docs ... />
include_docs: bool
conflicts: bool
attachments: bool|string
Include document attachments. Set to
"u8a" to get attachments as
Uint8Arrays.
startkey: string
endkey: string
descending: bool
keys: string[]
limit: number
skip: number
See
allDocs.
children: func|component|element
Function is called / component is rendered / element is cloned with props
db and
rows. See
useAllDocs return value for possible values for
rows.
<AllDocs
include_docs
startkey="profile_"
endkey="profile_\uffff"
children={({ rows }) => (
<ul>
{rows.map(row => (
<li key={doc.id}>{row.doc.name}</li>
))}
</ul>
)}
/>
withDB([db,] Component)
Higher-order component for accessing the PouchDB instance anywhere in the
<PouchDB> children. Note that for convenience
<Get> and
<Find> render methods will be passed the
db prop as well.
import { withDB } from "react-pouchdb";
const MyComponent = withDB(({ db, title }) => (
<button onClick={() => db.post({ title })}>Add</button>
));
It is guaranteed that the API returns with a final response value from PouchDB. Because of this, requests are made sequentially.
Import from
react-pouchdb to use the Synchronous API. Example:
import { useFind, useDB } from "react-pouchdb";
Requests are made simultaneously. The drawback is that while a request is pending, the API returns
undefined, which user must handle without error, i.e. render
null and use
<Suspense> to show a loading indicator.
Import from
react-pouchdb/concurrent to use the Concurrent API. Example:
import { useFind, useDB } from "react-pouchdb/concurrent";
The package expects
pouchdb to be available. If you use
pouchdb-browser or
pouchdb-node, import from
react-pouchdb/browser or
react-pouchdb/node respectively.
If you use
pouchdb-browser or
pouchdb-node and Concurrent API, import from
react-pouchdb/browser/concurrent or
react-pouchdb/node/concurrent.