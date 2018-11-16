React Portals Universal is a library providing a wrapper for React
createPortal. The goal of the
library is to render portals also on the server. React's DOM
createPortal requires a DOM node
which isn't suitable for the NodeJS environment.
Treat this library as an idea only until issues/#5 is fixed.
Thanks to React Portal Universal you can now render portals on the server. But why would I like to do that in the first place? That's a great question!
<head>. You can now manage your title, meta description or Open Graph meta data (Facebook doesn't run JavaScript) in the same way as you'd do that in react-helmet only you don't need a specialized library. Client-side of React Portal Universal is just under 1KB!
npm install react-portal-universal
Render article's title and meta description into the
<head>
// CLIENT
import { createUniversalPortal, removeUniversalPortals } from "react-portal-universal";
const Head = (props) => {
const { children } = props;
// pass selector for a document.querySelector
// instead of a DOM node like in createPortal
return createUniversalPortal(children, "head");
};
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<article>
<Head>
<title>Hello, World!</title>
<meta name="description" content="Lorem ipsum..." />
</Head>
<h1>Hello, World!</h1>
<p>
Lorem ipsum sit doloret um.
</p>
</article>
);
}
}
// remove static markup and allow React
// to render only actual components
removeUniversalPortals();
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector("#root"));
// SERVER
const { appendUniversalPortals } = require("react-portal-universal/lib/server");
const body = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(<App />));
const template = fs.readFileSync(path.resolve("build/index.html"), "utf8");
const html = template.replace("<div id=\"root\"></div>", `<div id="root">${body}</div>`);
const markup = appendUniversalPortals(html);
res.status(200).send(markup);
It is important to make sure that React application code is using the same instance of the library
as code responsible for handling rendering on the server. In other words, there must be only one
instance of the portals variable in the process. The problem occurs when you import
appendUniversalPortals from
node_modules on the server but use a bundle with its own instance to
render an application.
The cleanest solution is to mark react-portal-universal as an external dependency in your bundler of choice. Here is how to do this in webpack.
const config = {
externals: ["react-portal-universal"],
};