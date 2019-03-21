React Portal Tooltip

Awesome tooltips.

Installation

npm install react-portal-tooltip

Warning The versions 2.x on npm are compatible with React 16. Corresponding versions for older versions of React:

For react v15 npm install react-portal-tooltip@1 For react 0.14 npm install react-portal-tooltip@0.14 For react 0.13 npm install react-portal-tooltip@0.13

Documentation and demo

http://romainberger.github.io/react-portal-tooltip/

Usage

import React from 'react' import ToolTip from 'react-portal-tooltip' class MyComponent extends React . Component { state = { isTooltipActive : false } showTooltip() { this .setState({ isTooltipActive : true }) } hideTooltip() { this .setState({ isTooltipActive : false }) } render() { return ( < div > < p id = "text" onMouseEnter = {this.showTooltip.bind(this)} onMouseLeave = {this.hideTooltip.bind(this)} > This is a cool component </ p > < ToolTip active = {this.state.isTooltipActive} position = "top" arrow = "center" parent = "#text" > < div > < p > This is the content of the tooltip </ p > < img src = "image.png" /> </ div > </ ToolTip > </ div > ) } }

Props

active : boolean, the tooltip will be visible if true

: boolean, the tooltip will be visible if true position : top, right, bottom or left. Default to right

: top, right, bottom or left. Default to right arrow : center, right, left, top or bottom (depending on the position prop). No arrow when the prop is not sepecified

: center, right, left, top or bottom (depending on the position prop). No arrow when the prop is not sepecified align : the alignment of the whole tooltip relative to the parent element. possible values : center, right, left. Default to center.

: the alignment of the whole tooltip relative to the element. possible values : center, right, left. Default to center. tooltipTimeout : timeout for the tooltip fade out in milliseconds. Default to 500

: timeout for the tooltip fade out in milliseconds. Default to 500 parent : the tooltip will be placed next to this element. Can be the id of the parent or the ref (see example below)

: the tooltip will be placed next to this element. Can be the id of the parent or the ref (see example below) group : string, necessary if you want several independent tooltips

: string, necessary if you want several independent tooltips style : object, allows customizing the tooltip. Checkout the example for details.

: object, allows customizing the tooltip. Checkout the example for details. useHover bool, default to true. If true, the tooltip will stay visible when hovered.

Parent prop

You can use an id or a ref to reference the parent:

id

<div id= "hoverMe" onMouseEnter={ this .showTooltip} onMouseLeave={ this .hideTooltip}> Hover me!!! </ div > < ToolTip active = {this.state.isTooltipActive} position = "top" arrow = "center" parent = "#hoverMe" > < div > < p > This is the content of the tooltip </ p > </ div > </ ToolTip >

ref

<div ref={(element) => { this .element = element }} onMouseEnter={ this .showTooltip} onMouseLeave={ this .hideTooltip}> Hover me!!! </ div > < ToolTip active = {this.state.isTooltipActive} position = "top" arrow = "center" parent = {this.element} > < div > < p > This is the content of the tooltip </ p > </ div > </ ToolTip >

Stateful ToolTip

If you only use the Tooltip for mouse enter / mouse leave, you may not want to handle the state yourself for all elements. In this case, you can use the stateful version which will do it for you:

Import the stateful version:

import { StatefulToolTip } from "react-portal-tooltip"

Then create your parent and give it as a prop to the Tooltip:

const button = < span > Hover me to display the tooltip </ span > return ( < StatefulToolTip parent = { button }> Stateful Tooltip content here! </ StatefulToolTip > )

StatefulToolTip takes the same props as ToolTip , plus a className prop that will be applied to the root element wrapping the parent (see the example).

See the example live.

Development

clone git clone git@github.com:romainberger/react-portal-tooltip.git install the dependencies npm install go to the example folder, then install more dependencies cd example && npm install start the development server with hot reloading npm start to build run this command from the root directory npm build

License

MIT