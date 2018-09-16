React Poppop

A responsive, mobile support, multi directions and easy to use modal for ReactJS.

Compatible with React 15 and 16.

Features

Mobile support — Responsive and support tap action.

— Responsive and support tap action. Multi directions — support 9 positions. ↑ ↗ ︎→ ↘ ︎↓ ↙ ︎← ↖ ︎⥁

— support 9 positions. ↑ ↗ ︎→ ↘ ︎↓ ↙ ︎← ↖ ︎⥁ Easily customize style

React v16 portal — Using react v16 official portal API. Also backward compatible with v15

Table of Contents

Installation

Install it with npm.

npm install react-poppop --save

Then, import the module by module bundler like webpack , browserify

import PopPop from 'react-poppop' ; var PopPop = require ( 'react-poppop' );

UMD build is also available. If you do this, you'll need to include the dependencies:

For example:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.0.0/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/prop-types@15.6/prop-types.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-poppop/dist/react-poppop.min.js" > </ script >

You can reference standalone.html example.

Usage

Minimum Config

The miminum usage of PopPop is set open as true .

<PopPop open={ true }> < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > Content </ p > </ PopPop >

Multi directions - 9 positions

The default position of react-poppop is Top Center .

There are 9 positions provided by react-poppop .

'topLeft', 'topCenter', 'topRight', 'centerLeft', 'centerCenter', 'centerRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomCenter', 'bottomRight'

Select a position you want and pass it to position props.

Example

<PopPop open={ true } position= "topRight" > < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > Content </ p > </ PopPop >

Controllable

You can set onClose callback, close by click close button , esc button and overlay .

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import PopPop from 'react-poppop' ; export default class Example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { show : false } } toggleShow = show => { this .setState({show}); } render() { const {show} = this .state; return ( < div > < button className = "btn btn-default" onClick = {() => this.toggleShow(true)}>Show Modal </ button > < PopPop position = "centerCenter" open = {show} closeBtn = {true} closeOnEsc = {true} onClose = {() => this.toggleShow(false)} closeOnOverlay={true}> < h1 > title </ h1 > < p > content </ p > </ PopPop > </ div > ) } }

Props

* means required

Props Type Default Description open * bool Open the modal or not closeBtn bool false Whether to show close button closeOnOverlay bool true Whether to close modal on click overlay area closeOnEsc bool false Whether to close modal when click `esc` onClose function close modal callback position topLeft

topCenter

topRight

centerLeft

centerCenter

centerRight

bottomLeft

bottomCenter

bottomRight topCenter Modal position overlayStyle object reference: link customize overlay style contentStyle object reference: link customize content style

License

MIT @ctxhou