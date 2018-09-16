A responsive, mobile support, multi directions and easy to use modal for ReactJS.
Compatible with React 15 and 16.
Install it with npm.
npm install react-poppop --save
Then, import the module by module bundler like
webpack,
browserify
// es6
import PopPop from 'react-poppop';
// not using es6
var PopPop = require('react-poppop');
UMD build is also available. If you do this, you'll need to include the dependencies:
For example:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.0.0/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prop-types@15.6/prop-types.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-poppop/dist/react-poppop.min.js"></script>
You can reference standalone.html example.
The miminum usage of
PopPop is set open as
true.
<PopPop open={true}>
<h1>Title</h1>
<p>Content</p>
</PopPop>
The default position of
react-poppop is
Top Center.
There are 9 positions provided by
react-poppop.
'topLeft', 'topCenter', 'topRight', 'centerLeft', 'centerCenter', 'centerRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomCenter', 'bottomRight'
Select a position you want and pass it to
position props.
Example
<PopPop open={true}
position="topRight">
<h1>Title</h1>
<p>Content</p>
</PopPop>
You can set
onClose callback, close by click
close button,
esc button and
overlay.
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import PopPop from 'react-poppop';
export default class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
show: false
}
}
toggleShow = show => {
this.setState({show});
}
render() {
const {show} = this.state;
return (
<div>
<button className="btn btn-default" onClick={() => this.toggleShow(true)}>Show Modal</button>
<PopPop position="centerCenter"
open={show}
closeBtn={true}
closeOnEsc={true}
onClose={() => this.toggleShow(false)}
closeOnOverlay={true}>
<h1>title</h1>
<p>
content
</p>
</PopPop>
</div>
)
}
}
* means required
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|open *
|
bool
|Open the modal or not
|closeBtn
|
bool
|false
|Whether to show close button
|closeOnOverlay
|
bool
|true
|Whether to close modal on click overlay area
|closeOnEsc
|
bool
|false
|Whether to close modal when click `esc`
|onClose
|
function
|close modal callback
|position
|
topLeft
topCenter
topRight
centerLeft
centerCenter
centerRight
bottomLeft
bottomCenter
bottomRight
|topCenter
|Modal position
|overlayStyle
|
object
|reference: link
|customize overlay style
|contentStyle
|
object
|reference: link
|customize content style
MIT @ctxhou