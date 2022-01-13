A React hook to effortlessly build smart tooltips. Based on react-popper and popper.js.
- This is the documentation for 4.x which introduced the
usePopperTooltiphook.
- If you're looking for the render prop version, see 3.x docs.
- If you're looking to upgrade from 3.x render prop to 4.x hook, please refer to our migration guide.
You can install react-popper-tooltip with npm or yarn.
npm i react-popper-tooltip
# or
yarn add react-popper-tooltip
This example illustrates how to create a minimal tooltip with default settings and using our default CSS file.
import * as React from 'react';
import { usePopperTooltip } from 'react-popper-tooltip';
import 'react-popper-tooltip/dist/styles.css';
function App() {
const {
getArrowProps,
getTooltipProps,
setTooltipRef,
setTriggerRef,
visible,
} = usePopperTooltip();
return (
<div className="App">
<button type="button" ref={setTriggerRef}>
Trigger
</button>
{visible && (
<div
ref={setTooltipRef}
{...getTooltipProps({ className: 'tooltip-container' })}
>
<div {...getArrowProps({ className: 'tooltip-arrow' })} />
Tooltip
</div>
)}
</div>
);
}
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
With react-popper-tooltip, you can use CSS, LESS, SASS, or any CSS-in-JS library you're already using in your project. However, we do provide a minimal CSS-file file you can use for a quick start or as a reference to create your own tooltip styles.
Import
react-popper-tooltip/dist/styles.css to import it into your project. Add classes
tooltip-container and
tooltip-arrow to the tooltip container and arrow element accordingly.
While the tooltip is being displayed, you have access to some attributes on the tooltip container. You can use them in your CSS in specific scenarios.
data-popper-placement: contains the current tooltip
placement. You can use it to properly offset and display the
arrow element (e.g., if the tooltip is displayed on the right, the arrow should point to the left and vice versa).
data-popper-reference-hidden: set to true when the trigger element is fully clipped and hidden from view, which
causes the tooltip to appear to be attached to nothing. Set to false otherwise.
data-popper-escaped: set to true when the tooltip escapes the trigger element's boundary (and so it appears
detached). Set to false otherwise.
data-popper-interactive: contains the current
interactive option value.
const {
getArrowProps,
getTooltipProps,
setTooltipRef,
setTriggerRef,
tooltipRef,
triggerRef,
visible,
...popperProps
} = usePopperTooltip(
{
closeOnOutsideClick,
closeOnTriggerHidden,
defaultVisible,
delayHide,
delayShow,
followCursor,
interactive,
mutationObserverOptions,
offset,
onVisibleChange,
placement,
trigger,
visible,
},
popperOptions
);
closeOnOutsideClick: boolean, defaults to
true
If
true, closes the tooltip when user clicks outside the trigger element.
closeOnTriggerHidden: boolean, defaults to
false
Whether to close the tooltip when its trigger is out of boundary.
delayHide: number, defaults to
0
Delay in hiding the tooltip (ms).
delayShow: number, defaults to
0
Delay in showing the tooltip (ms).
defaultVisible: boolean, defaults to
false
The initial visibility state of the tooltip when the hook is initialized.
followCursor: boolean, defaults to
false
If
true, the tooltip will stick to the cursor position. You would probably want to use this option with hover trigger.
mutationObserverOptions: MutationObserverInit | null, defaults
to
{ attributes: true, childList: true, subtree: true }
Options to MutationObserver , used internally for updating tooltip position based on its DOM changes. When the tooltip is visible and its content changes, it automatically repositions itself. In some cases you may need to change which parameters to observe or opt-out of tracking the changes at all.
offset: [number, number], defaults to
[0, 6]
This is a shorthand for
popperOptions.modifiers offset modifier option. The default value means the tooltip will be
placed 6px away from the trigger element (to reserve enough space for the arrow element).
We use this default value to match the size of the arrow element from our default CSS file. Feel free to change it if you are using your own styles.
See offset modifier docs.
popperOptions takes precedence over this option.
onVisibleChange: (state: boolean) => void
Called with the tooltip state, when the visibility of the tooltip changes.
trigger: TriggerType | TriggerType[] | null, where
TriggerType = 'click' | 'right-click' | 'hover' | 'focus',
defaults to
hover
Event or events that trigger the tooltip. Use
null if you want to disable all events. It's useful in cases when
you control the state of the tooltip.
visible: boolean
The visibility state of the tooltip. Use this prop if you want to control the state of the tooltip. Note that
delayShow and
delayHide are not used if the tooltip is controlled. You have to apply delay on your external state.
react-popper-tooltip manages its own state internally and calls
onVisibleChange handler with any relevant changes.
However, if more control is needed, you can pass this prop, and the state becomes controlled. As soon as it's not undefined, internally, react-popper-tooltip will determine its state based on your prop's value rather than its own internal state.
placement: 'auto' | 'auto-start' | 'auto-end' | 'top' | 'top-start' | 'top-end' | 'bottom' | 'bottom-start' | 'bottom-end' | 'right' | 'right-start' | 'right-end' | 'left' | 'left-start' | 'left-end';
The preferred placement of the tooltip. This is an alias for
popperOptions.placement option.
popperOptions takes precedence over this option.
interactive: boolean, defaults to
false
If
true, hovering the tooltip will keep it open. Normally, if you trigger the tooltip on hover event, the tooltip
closes when the mouse cursor moves out of the trigger element. If it moves to the tooltip element, the tooltip stays
open. It's useful if you want to allow your users to interact with the tooltip's content (select and copy text, click a
link, etc.). In this case you might want to increase
delayHide value to give the user more time to react.
popperOptions: { placement, modifiers, strategy, onFirstUpdate }
These options passed directly to the underlying
usePopper hook.
See https://popper.js.org/docs/v2/constructors/#options.
Keep in mind, if you set
placement or any
modifiers here, it replaces
offset and
placement options above. They
won't be merged into the final object. You have to add
offset modifier along with others here to make it work.
triggerRef: HTMLElement | null
The trigger DOM element ref.
tooltipRef: HTMLElement | null
The tooltip DOM element ref.
setTooltipRef: (HTMLElement | null) => void | null
A tooltip callback ref. Must be assigned to the tooltip's
ref prop.
setTriggerRef: (HTMLElement | null) => void | null
A trigger callback ref. Must be assigned to the trigger's
ref prop.
visible: boolean
The current visibility state of the tooltip. Use it to display or hide the tooltip.
getArrowProps: (props) => mergedProps
This function merges your props and the internal props of the arrow element. We recommend passing all your props to that function rather than applying them on the element directly to avoid your props being overridden or overriding the internal props.
It returns the merged props that you need to pass to the arrow element.
getTooltipProps: (props) => mergedProps
This function merges your props and the internal props of the tooltip element. We recommend passing all your props to that function rather than applying them on the element directly to avoid your props being overridden or overriding the internal props.
It returns the merged props that you need to pass to tooltip element.
popperProps: { update, forceUpdate, state }
Some props returned by the underlying
usePopper hook.
See https://popper.js.org/react-popper/v2/hook.
This doesn't include
styles and
attributes props. They are included into
getArrowProps and
getTooltipProps prop
getters.