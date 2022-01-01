React wrapper around PopperJS.
npm install react-popper --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-popper/dist/react-popper.js"></script>
(UMD library exposed as `ReactPopper`)
import { Manager, Target, Popper, Arrow } from 'react-popper'
const PopperExample = () => (
<Manager>
<Target style={{ width: 120, height: 120, background: '#b4da55' }}>
Target Box
</Target>
<Popper placement="left" className="popper">
Left Content
<Arrow className="popper__arrow"/>
</Popper>
<Popper placement="right" className="popper">
Right Content
<Arrow className="popper__arrow"/>
</Popper>
</Manager>
)
This is a useful way to interact with custom components. Just make sure you pass down the refs properly.
import { Manager, Target, Popper, Arrow } from 'react-popper'
const PopperExample = () => (
<Manager>
<Target>
{({ targetProps }) => (
<div {...targetProps}>
Target Box
</div>
)}
</Target>
<Popper placement="left">
{({ popperProps, restProps }) => (
<div
className="popper"
{...popperProps}
>
Popper Content
<Arrow>
{({ arrowProps, restProps }) => (
<span
className="popper__arrow"
{...arrowProps}
/>
)}
</Arrow>
</div>
)}
</Popper>
</Manager>
)
Shared Props
Target,
Popper, and
Arrow all share the following props
component: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.node, PropTypes.func])
A valid DOM tag or custom component to render. If using a custom component, an
innerRef prop will be passed down that must be attached to the child component ref.
innerRef: PropTypes.func
Use this prop to access the internal ref. Does not apply to the
Manager component since we do not interact with its ref.
Manager
This is a special component that provides the
Target component to the
Popper component. Pass any props as you normally would here.
tag: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.bool])
A valid DOM tag to render. Allows rendering just children by passing
false. Once React 16 is out, this prop will most likely go away since we will be able to return an array and all this currently does is subscribe
Target and
Popper.
Target
This is just a simple component that subscribes to
PopperManager, so
Popper can make use of it. Again, pass any props as you normally would here.
Each
Target must be wrapped in a
Manager, and each
Manager can wrap only one
Target.
children: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.node, PropTypes.func])
A
Target's child may be one of the following:
a React element[s]
a function accepting the following object (all props must be passed down in order for the PopperJS to work properly)
{
targetProps: {
ref // a function that accepts the target component as an argument
},
restProps // any other props that came through the Target component
}
Popper
Your popper that gets attached to the
Target component.
Each
Popper must be wrapped in a
Manager, and each
Manager can wrap multiple
Popper components.
placement: PropTypes.oneOf(Popper.placements)
eventsEnabled: PropTypes.bool
modifiers: PropTypes.object
Passes respective options to a new Popper instance. As for
onCreate and
onUpdate, these callbacks were intentionally left out in favor of using the component lifecycle methods. If you have a good use case for these please feel free to file and issue and I will consider adding them in.
children: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.node, PropTypes.func])
A
Popper's child may be one of the following:
a React element[s]
a function accepting the following object (all props must be passed down in order for the PopperJS to work properly)
{
popperProps: {
ref, // a function that accepts the popper component as an argument
style, // the styles to apply to the popper element
['data-placement'] // the placement of the Popper
},
restProps // any other props that came through the Popper component
}
Arrow
Another component that subscribes to the
Popper component as an arrow modifier. Must be a child of
Popper.
children: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.node, PropTypes.func])
An
Arrow's child may be one of the following:
a React element[s]
a function accepting the following object (all props must be passed down in order for the PopperJS to work properly)
{
arrowProps: {
ref, // a function that accepts the arrow component as an argument
style // the styles to apply to the arrow element
},
restProps // any other props that came through the Arrow component
}
clone repo
git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-popper.git
move into folder
cd ~/react-popper
install dependencies
npm install
run dev mode
npm run dev
open your browser and visit:
http://localhost:8080/