A specification backed popover for react. https://littlebits.github.io/react-popover/build[Live demo].
There is a demo that you can see https://littlebits.github.io/react-popover/build[here]. To run it locally do
npm start. If you do not see logs in the console refresh the browser once (https://github.com/littlebits/react-popover/issues/35).
export default
Popover(props, target)
props :: {...}
body :: Node | Array Node
The
popover content. Content is rooted (becomes children of)
.Popover-body and thus
body can be a single
node or an array of
nodes.
isOpen :: Boolean
Determines Whether or not the popover is rendered.
preferPlace :: Enum String | Null
Sets a preference of where to position the Popover. Only useful to specify placement in case of multiple available fits. Defaults to
null. Valid values are:
above | right | below | left :: Prefer an explicit side.
row | column :: Prefer an orientation.
start | end :: Prefer an order.
null :: No preference, automatic resolution. This is the default.
place :: String | Null
Like
preferPlace except that the given place is a requirement. The resolver becomes scoped or disabled. It is scoped if the
place is an
orientation or
order but disabled if it is a
side. For example
place: "row" scopes the resolver to
above or
below placement but
place: "above" removes any need for the resolver.
onOuterAction :: Function
A callback function executed every time the user does an action (
mousedown or
touchstart) outside the DOM tree of both
Popover and
Target. A canonical use-case is to automatically close the Popover on any external user action.
className,
style
refreshIntervalMs :: Number | Falsey
The polling speed (AKA time between each poll) in milliseconds for checking if a layout refresh is required. This polling is required because it is the only robust way to track the position of a target in the DOM. Defaults to
200. Set to a falsey value to disable.
target :: React Element
target
rendering tree is unaffected.
Popover will become its
owner.