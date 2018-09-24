openbase logo
by Jason Kuhrt
0.5.10

A smart popover component for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.7K

GitHub Stars

598

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

react-popover

React Versions Support

react-popover >= 0.5.0 supports React 16 while react-popover < 0.5.0 works with React 15.x.x and likely lower. There is no plan to support older versions of this library with back-ported patches and PRs for that purpose are not welcome since it increases maintenance for the authors.

Installation

yarn add react-popover

Examples

Look at the stories in our storybook.

API

export default Popover(props, target)

props :: {...}

body :: Node | Array Node

The popover content.

isOpen :: Boolean

Determines Whether or not the popover is rendered.

preferPlace :: Enum String | Null

Sets a preference of where to position the Popover. Only useful to specify placement in case of multiple available fits. Defaults to null. Valid values are:

above | right | below | left :: Prefer an explicit side. row | column :: Prefer an orientation. start | end :: Prefer an order. null :: No preference, automatic resolution. This is the default.

place :: String | Null

Like preferPlace except that the given place is a requirement. The resolver becomes scoped or disabled. It is scoped if the place is an orientation or order but disabled if it is a side. For example place: "row" scopes the resolver to above or below placement but place: "above" removes any need for the resolver.

onOuterAction :: (Event) -> Void

A callback function executed every time the user does an action (mousedown or touchstart) outside the DOM tree of both Popover and Target. A canonical use-case is to automatically close the Popover on any external user action.

refreshIntervalMs :: Number | Falsey

The polling speed (AKA time between each poll) in milliseconds for checking if a layout refresh is required. This polling is required because it is the only robust way to track the position of a target in the DOM. Defaults to 200. Set to a falsey value to disable.

enterExitTransitionDurationMs :: Number | Falsey

The amount of time in milliseconds that it takes to complete the enter and exit animation. Defaults to '500'.

tipSize :: Number

Defines the size of the tip pointer. Use .01 to disable tip. Defaults to '7'.

Standard
  Properties like className and style.

target :: ReactElement

  The React Element that this popover will orient itself around. target rendering tree is unaffected. Popover will become its owner.

appendTarget :: DOMElement

