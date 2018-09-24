:toc: macro :toc-title: :toclevels: 99
image:https://travis-ci.org/littlebits/react-popover.svg?branch=master["Build Status", link="https://travis-ci.org/littlebits/react-popover"]
toc::[]
react-popover
>= 0.5.0 supports React 16 while
react-popover
< 0.5.0 works with React
15.x.x and likely lower. There is no plan to support older versions of this library with back-ported patches and PRs for that purpose are not welcome since it increases maintenance for the authors.
yarn add react-popover
Look at the link:https://littlebits.github.io/react-popover[stories in our storybook].
export default
Popover(props, target)
props :: {...}
body :: Node | Array Node
The
popover content.
isOpen :: Boolean
Determines Whether or not the popover is rendered.
preferPlace :: Enum String | Null
Sets a preference of where to position the Popover. Only useful to specify placement in case of multiple available fits. Defaults to
null. Valid values are:
above | right | below | left :: Prefer an explicit side.
row | column :: Prefer an orientation.
start | end :: Prefer an order.
null :: No preference, automatic resolution. This is the default.
place :: String | Null
Like
preferPlace except that the given place is a requirement. The resolver becomes scoped or disabled. It is scoped if the
place is an
orientation or
order but disabled if it is a
side. For example
place: "row" scopes the resolver to
above or
below placement but
place: "above" removes any need for the resolver.
onOuterAction :: (Event) -> Void
A callback function executed every time the user does an action (
mousedown or
touchstart) outside the DOM tree of both
Popover and
Target. A canonical use-case is to automatically close the Popover on any external user action.
refreshIntervalMs :: Number | Falsey
The polling speed (AKA time between each poll) in milliseconds for checking if a layout refresh is required. This polling is required because it is the only robust way to track the position of a target in the DOM. Defaults to
200. Set to a falsey value to disable.
enterExitTransitionDurationMs :: Number | Falsey
The amount of time in milliseconds that it takes to complete the enter and exit animation. Defaults to '500'.
tipSize :: Number
Defines the size of the tip pointer. Use .01 to disable tip. Defaults to '7'.
className and
style.
target :: ReactElement
target
rendering tree is unaffected.
Popover will become its
owner.
appendTarget :: DOMElement