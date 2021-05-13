React popout is a React component wrapping window.open allowing you to host content in a browser popup window.

npm install react-popout --save

Demo

To see it in action just go to http://jake.ginnivan.net/react-popout

Usage

Import with es6

import Popout from 'react-popout'

The usage is really simple. When the component is mounted the popup is open, and when it is unmounted the popup is closed.

<Popout url= 'popout.html' title= 'Window title' onClosing={ this .popupClosed}> < div > Popped out content! </ div > </ Popout >

To close the window programatically give the window a ref and use the closeWindow function.

props

title [required]

Title for popup window.

url [optional]

URL of the page to load intially. Often needed for css. about:blank will be used if not specified.

onClosing [optional]

Called when popout window is closed, either by user or by calling close.

options [optional]

Object representing window options. See the docs for reference.

Example: <Popout options={{left: '100px', top: '200px'}} />

By default 500px wide, 400px high and centered over the window hosting the react component.

You can also specify a function with signature (options, window) => { } to perform calculations. For example top is calculated with (o, w) => ((w.innerHeight - o.height) / 2) + w.screenY

window [optional]

Instead of using the window global, a window object can be passed in. It needs the following functions on it:

window.open(<url>, <title>, <strWindowFeatures>); and return an object which looks like this:

{ onbeforeunload: () => { }, onload: () => { }, close: () => { }, document : { title: string , body: { appendChild: ( ele ) => { } } } }

This can be used if you need to intercept the calls and do something else.

containerId [optional]

Assigns an Id to the container that will be injected in the popup window document.body , defaults to popout-content-container , useful for cascading styles.

Example:

<Popout containerId= 'tearoff' > < SomeComponent /> </ Popout > < div id = "tearoff" > < SomeComponent /> </ div >

onError [optional]

Provides a callback incase the window wasn't opened, usually due to a popout blocker within the browser.

Example:

// input < Popout onError = {() => {}}> ... </ Popout >

Example hosting component

class HostingComponent { constructor (props) { super (props); this .popout = this .popout.bind( this ); this .popoutClosed = this .popoutClosed.bind( this ); this .state = { isPoppedOut : false }; } popout() { this .setState({ isPoppedOut : true }); } popoutClosed() { this .setState({ isPoppedOut : false }); } render() { if ( this .state.isPoppedOut) { return ( < Popout url = 'popout.html' title = 'Window title' onClosing = {this.popoutClosed} > < div > Popped out content! </ div > </ Popout > ); } else { var popout = < span onClick = {this.popout} className = "buttonGlyphicon glyphicon glyphicon-export" > </ span > return ( < div > < strong > Section {popout} </ strong > < div > Inline content </ div > </ div > ); } } }

The popped out content can have props set and will render just as you would expect a normal React component to render.