openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rp

react-popout

by Jake Ginnivan
2.0.1 (see all)

React popout is a React component wrapping window.open allowing you to host content in a browser popup window.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Popup

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-popout

React popout is a React component wrapping window.open allowing you to host content in a browser popup window.

npm install react-popout --save

Demo

To see it in action just go to http://jake.ginnivan.net/react-popout

Usage

Import with es6

import Popout from 'react-popout'

The usage is really simple. When the component is mounted the popup is open, and when it is unmounted the popup is closed.

<Popout url='popout.html' title='Window title' onClosing={this.popupClosed}>
  <div>Popped out content!</div>
</Popout>

To close the window programatically give the window a ref and use the closeWindow function.

props

title [required]

Title for popup window.

url [optional]

URL of the page to load intially. Often needed for css. about:blank will be used if not specified.

onClosing [optional]

Called when popout window is closed, either by user or by calling close.

options [optional]

Object representing window options. See the docs for reference.

Example: <Popout options={{left: '100px', top: '200px'}} />

By default 500px wide, 400px high and centered over the window hosting the react component.

You can also specify a function with signature (options, window) => { } to perform calculations. For example top is calculated with (o, w) => ((w.innerHeight - o.height) / 2) + w.screenY

window [optional]

Instead of using the window global, a window object can be passed in. It needs the following functions on it:

window.open(<url>, <title>, <strWindowFeatures>); and return an object which looks like this:

{
  onbeforeunload: () => { },
  onload: () => { },
  close: () => { },
  document: {
    title: string,
    body: {
      appendChild: (ele) => { }
    }
  }
}

This can be used if you need to intercept the calls and do something else.

containerId [optional]

Assigns an Id to the container that will be injected in the popup window document.body, defaults to popout-content-container, useful for cascading styles.

Example:

// input
<Popout containerId='tearoff'>
  <SomeComponent />
</Popout>

// output in new window:
<div id="tearoff">
  <SomeComponent />
</div>

onError [optional]

Provides a callback incase the window wasn't opened, usually due to a popout blocker within the browser.

Example:

// input
<Popout onError={() => {}}>
    ...
</Popout>

Example hosting component

class HostingComponent {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.popout = this.popout.bind(this);
    this.popoutClosed = this.popoutClosed.bind(this);
    this.state = { isPoppedOut: false };
  }

  popout() {
    this.setState({isPoppedOut: true});
  }

  popoutClosed() {
    this.setState({isPoppedOut: false});
  }

  render() {
    if (this.state.isPoppedOut) {
      return (
        <Popout url='popout.html' title='Window title' onClosing={this.popoutClosed}>
          <div>Popped out content!</div>
        </Popout>
      );
    } else {
      var popout = <span onClick={this.popout} className="buttonGlyphicon glyphicon glyphicon-export"></span>
      return (
        <div>
          <strong>Section {popout}</strong>
          <div>Inline content</div>
        </div>
      );
    }
  }
}

The popped out content can have props set and will render just as you would expect a normal React component to render.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rrm
react-responsive-modalSimple responsive react modal
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnw
react-new-window🔲 Pop new windows in React, using `window.open`.
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@reach/popoverThe Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
179K
@clayui/modalA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
860
@clayui/alertA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
615
rf
react-floaterAdvanced tooltips for React
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
147K
See 48 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial