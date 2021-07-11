Zero-runtime polymorphic component definitions for React

Motivation

Being a successor to react-polymorphic-box, this project offers more accurate typings with less overhead.

Features

Automatic code completion, based on the value of the as prop

prop Static type checking against the associated component’s inferred props

HTML element name validation

Usage

A Heading component can demonstrate the effectiveness of polymorphism:

<Heading color="rebeccapurple">Heading</Heading> <Heading as="h3">Subheading</Heading>

Custom components like the previous one may utilize the package as shown below.

import type { PolymorphicPropsWithoutRef } from "react-polymorphic-types"; // An HTML tag or a different React component can be rendered by default export const HeadingDefaultElement = "h2"; // Component-specific props should be specified separately export type HeadingOwnProps = { color?: string; }; // Extend own props with others inherited from the underlying element type // Own props take precedence over the inherited ones export type HeadingProps< T extends React.ElementType = typeof HeadingDefaultElement > = PolymorphicPropsWithoutRef<HeadingOwnProps, T>; export function Heading< T extends React.ElementType = typeof HeadingDefaultElement >({ as, color, style, ...restProps }: HeadingProps<T>) { const Element: React.ElementType = as || HeadingDefaultElement; return <Element style={{ color, ...style }} {...restProps} />; }

⚠️ All the additional typings below will be deprecated as soon as microsoft/TypeScript#30134 is resolved.

import * as React from "react"; import type { PolymorphicForwardRefExoticComponent, PolymorphicPropsWithoutRef, PolymorphicPropsWithRef } from "react-polymorphic-types"; import { HeadingDefaultElement, HeadingOwnProps } from "./Heading"; export type HeadingProps< T extends React.ElementType = typeof HeadingDefaultElement > = PolymorphicPropsWithRef<HeadingOwnProps, T>; export const Heading: PolymorphicForwardRefExoticComponent< HeadingOwnProps, typeof HeadingDefaultElement > = React.forwardRef(function Heading< T extends React.ElementType = typeof HeadingDefaultElement >( { as, color, style, ...restProps }: PolymorphicPropsWithoutRef<HeadingOwnProps, T>, ref: React.ForwardedRef<Element> ) { const Element: React.ElementType = as || HeadingDefaultElement; return <Element ref={ref} style={{ color, ...style }} {...restProps} />; });

import * as React from "react"; import type { PolymorphicMemoExoticComponent } from "react-polymorphic-types"; import { Heading, HeadingDefaultElement, HeadingOwnProps } from "./Heading"; export const MemoizedHeading: PolymorphicMemoExoticComponent< HeadingOwnProps, typeof HeadingDefaultElement > = React.memo(Heading);