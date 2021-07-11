Zero-runtime polymorphic component definitions for React
Being a successor to react-polymorphic-box, this project offers more accurate typings with less overhead.
as prop
A
Heading component can demonstrate the effectiveness of polymorphism:
<Heading color="rebeccapurple">Heading</Heading>
<Heading as="h3">Subheading</Heading>
Custom components like the previous one may utilize the package as shown below.
import type { PolymorphicPropsWithoutRef } from "react-polymorphic-types";
// An HTML tag or a different React component can be rendered by default
export const HeadingDefaultElement = "h2";
// Component-specific props should be specified separately
export type HeadingOwnProps = {
color?: string;
};
// Extend own props with others inherited from the underlying element type
// Own props take precedence over the inherited ones
export type HeadingProps<
T extends React.ElementType = typeof HeadingDefaultElement
> = PolymorphicPropsWithoutRef<HeadingOwnProps, T>;
export function Heading<
T extends React.ElementType = typeof HeadingDefaultElement
>({ as, color, style, ...restProps }: HeadingProps<T>) {
const Element: React.ElementType = as || HeadingDefaultElement;
return <Element style={{ color, ...style }} {...restProps} />;
}
⚠️ All the additional typings below will be deprecated as soon as microsoft/TypeScript#30134 is resolved.
React.forwardRef
import * as React from "react";
import type {
PolymorphicForwardRefExoticComponent,
PolymorphicPropsWithoutRef,
PolymorphicPropsWithRef
} from "react-polymorphic-types";
import { HeadingDefaultElement, HeadingOwnProps } from "./Heading";
export type HeadingProps<
T extends React.ElementType = typeof HeadingDefaultElement
> = PolymorphicPropsWithRef<HeadingOwnProps, T>;
export const Heading: PolymorphicForwardRefExoticComponent<
HeadingOwnProps,
typeof HeadingDefaultElement
> = React.forwardRef(function Heading<
T extends React.ElementType = typeof HeadingDefaultElement
>(
{
as,
color,
style,
...restProps
}: PolymorphicPropsWithoutRef<HeadingOwnProps, T>,
ref: React.ForwardedRef<Element>
) {
const Element: React.ElementType = as || HeadingDefaultElement;
return <Element ref={ref} style={{ color, ...style }} {...restProps} />;
});
React.memo
import * as React from "react";
import type { PolymorphicMemoExoticComponent } from "react-polymorphic-types";
import { Heading, HeadingDefaultElement, HeadingOwnProps } from "./Heading";
export const MemoizedHeading: PolymorphicMemoExoticComponent<
HeadingOwnProps,
typeof HeadingDefaultElement
> = React.memo(Heading);
React.lazy
import * as React from "react";
import type { PolymorphicLazyExoticComponent } from "react-polymorphic-types";
import type { HeadingDefaultElement, HeadingOwnProps } from "./Heading";
export const LazyHeading: PolymorphicLazyExoticComponent<
HeadingOwnProps,
typeof HeadingDefaultElement
> = React.lazy(async () => {
const { Heading } = await import("./Heading");
return { default: Heading };
});