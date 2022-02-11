React Polymorph

React Polymorph is a UI framework for React, that separates logic, markup and theming of components. It's inspired by react-toolbox (but more flexible), powered by CSS Modules and harmoniously integrates with your webpack workflow, although you can use any other module bundler.

Existing React UI frameworks are too hard to customize.

Overriding css styles is not enough for complex components.

You need multiple variations of a component with shared logic.

You need multiple, completely unique themes for your components.

Separate monolithic React components into:

Component (logic) - Only handle UI logic, do not render markup. Skin (markup) - Only render the markup, delegate to component. Theme (styling) - Only concerned about styling your skin.

Installation & Usage

React Polymorph can be installed as an npm package:

$ npm install --save react-polymorph

Usage in Webpack Projects

npm install --save style-loader css-loader sass-loader

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , loaders : [ 'style?sourceMap' , 'css?sourceMap&modules&localIdentName=[name]_[local]&importLoaders=1' , 'sass?sourceMap' ] }, ] },

Now you can import and use components like this in your app:

import React from "react" ; import { Input } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; import { InputSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple/InputSkin" ; import { InputTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple/InputTheme" ; const MyInput = () => ( <Input // <- Logic skin={InputSkin} // <- Markup theme={InputTheme} // <- Styling label="My Input" // <- Component prop /> );

Each component needs a skin to render markup and will receive its styles (css/scss) via a theme.

Theme Provider

Of course this would be a lot of code just to render a simple input. That's why you should always use a theme provider to inject skins and themes into all components below the ThemeProvider automatically (components can be arbitrarily deep nested).

import React from "react" ; import { Input } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; import { SimpleSkins } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple" ; import { SimpleTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple" ; const MyForm = () => ( <div> <Input label="First Name" /> <Input label="Last Name" /> </div> ); const SimpleFormApp = () => ( <ThemeProvider skins={SimpleSkins} theme={SimpleTheme}> <MyForm /> </ThemeProvider> );

Release Managament

Starting with 1.0.0 all future releases will follow semver semantics: patch (eg: 1.0.x) for API compatible bug fixes minor (eg.: 1.x.0) for API compatible new features major (eg: 2.0.0) for API breaking changes

For early integration of upcoming release changes we use the following conventions: [current version]-next.x to tag changes for upcoming releases (as we cannot know the necessary semver for the final release including all the changes). x in this case is simply a number that is increased and can be thought of like "slots" for temporary releases All temporary releases should be published with the next npm dist tag via: npm publish --tag next so that they are not automatically tagged with the default latest npm tag.

The master branch only includes commits of final releases

release/x.x.x branches are created as soon as we cut a release and know the correct semver - they are always targeting the master branch + should be well documented. They can include many release candidates which should be tagged like [next releaes]-rc.X where you increment X per release candidate until we are confident that the release is ready to be published under its normal version.

How to publish a temporary release

Temporary releases are useful for testing specific changes in your project PRs without making public releases that might confuse others and are not following semver.

Create a dedicated branch for your bug/feature/chore Run npm view react-polymorph dist-tags.next to see the latest release version the next npm dist-tag is currently pointing to (this will look something like this: 1.0.0-next.1 ) Increase the next.X number by one (e.g: npm version 1.0.0-next.2 ) to create a new git tag via. Publish the release candidate with npm publish --tag next (to assign the next dist-tag instead of latest ) Reference your release candidate version in your project PR

How to publish a stable release

Stable releases are the next public version change of react-polymorph combining all previous temporary releases into a semver based release:

Create a new release/x.x.x branch based on develop (following semver based on changelog) Update the version in package.json to the planned release version (do not tag it) Update the CHANGELOG.md to assign the new release version to the last changes and upcoming changes Setup a PR targetting master for the relase branch on Github and document the changes since last release Publish a release candidate to npm (e.g: 1.0.1-rc.1 ) Integrate and test the release candidate Iterate on the release via release candidates until its ready to be merged Merge the release PR into master on Github and then master back into develop

Components and Skins

React-polymorph comes with simple themes & skins out of the box, but anything is customizable.

Imagine you need a standard text Input component for text and a NumericInput for floating point numbers. The only difference is the logic of the component, in both cases it is "just" an input field showing some text:

Input

Represents a single-line input field.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Input } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyStandardInput = () => ( < Input label = "Input with max. 5 Characters" maxLength = {5} /> );

Input Props:

type InputProps = { autoFocus : boolean, className?: ?string, disabled?: boolean, error : string | Element<any>, label?: string | Element<any>, maxLength?: number, minLength?: number, onBlur?: Function , onChange?: Function , onFocus?: Function , onKeyPress?: Function , placeholder?: string, readOnly : boolean, setError?: Function , skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeOverrides : Object , value : string };

Numeric Input

Component specialized in guiding the user to enter correct floating point numbers.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { NumericInput } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; import { InputSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple" ; const MyNumericInput = () => ( < NumericInput label = "Amount" placeholder = "0.000000" decimalPlaces = {6} bigNumberFormat = {{ decimalSeparator: ' . ', groupSeparator: ',' }} /> );

Expected Behavior:

Since there is no web standard on how to build numeric input components, here is the specification we came up with that serves our purposes in the best way:

Only numeric digits [0-9] and decimal separators (configurable via bigNumberFormat prop) can be entered.

and decimal separators (configurable via prop) can be entered. When invalid characters are pasted as input, nothing happens

When a second decimal separators is entered it replaces the existing one and updates the fraction part accordingly

Group separators cannot be deleted but the cursor should jump over them when DEL or BACKSPACE keys are used

It's possible to replace the whole number or parts of it (even the decimal separator) by inserting another number.

The NumericInput is based on the Input component and extends it's functionality:

type NumericInputProps = { autoFocus?: boolean, className?: string, context : ThemeContextProp, disabled?: boolean, error?: string, label?: string | Element<any>, onBlur?: Function , onChange?: Function , onFocus?: Function , placeholder?: string, readOnly?: boolean, skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeId : string, themeOverrides : Object , allowSigns?: boolean, bigNumberFormat?: BigNumber.Format, decimalPlaces?: number, roundingMode?: BigNumber.RoundingMode, value : ?BigNumber.Instance, };

value

Must be an instance of BigNumber onChange also returns an instance of BigNumber after any user changes.

allowSigns

Is true by default, if false the user cannot enter negative numbers.

decimalPlaces

No restriction by default (any number of decimal places allowed). Can be set to fix the decimal places to a specific amount.

bigNumberFormat

You can configure the number format by passing in any valid bignumber.js FORMAT option

roundingMode

You can configure the rounding mode by passing in any valid bignumber.js ROUNDING_MODE option

Textarea

Simple component that represents an input which can receive multiple lines of text.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { TextArea } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyTextArea = () => ( < TextArea label = "Textarea with fixed amount of rows to start with" placeholder = "Your description here" rows = {5} /> );

TextArea Props:

type TextAreaProps = { autoFocus : boolean, autoResize : boolean, className?: string, context : ThemeContextProp, disabled?: boolean, label?: string | Element<any>, error?: string | Node, maxLength?: number, minLength?: number, onBlur?: Function , onChange?: Function , onFocus?: Function , placeholder?: string, rows?: number, skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeId : string, themeOverrides : Object , value : string };

Button

Represents a clickable area.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Button } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyButton = () => ( < Button label = "Button label" /> );

Button Props:

type ButtonProps = { className?: string, disabled?: boolean, label?: string | Element<any>, loading : boolean, onClick?: Function , skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeOverrides : Object };

Select

The select component is like standard select but with additional logic for adding custom option renderer and opening directions (upward / downward).

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Select } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const COUNTRIES_WITH_FLAGS = [ { value : 'EN-gb' , label : 'England' , flag : flagEngland }, { value : 'ES-es' , label : 'Spain' , flag : flagSpain }, { value : 'TH-th' , label : 'Thailand' , flag : flagThailand }, { value : 'EN-en' , label : 'USA' , flag : flagUSA } ]; const MySelect = () => ( <Select label="Countries" options={COUNTRIES_WITH_FLAGS} optionRenderer={option => { return ( <div className={styles.customOptionStyle}> <img src={option.flag} /> <span>{option.label}</span> </div> ); }} /> );

Select Props:

type SelectProps = { allowBlank : boolean, autoFocus : boolean, className?: string, error?: string | Element<any>, label?: string | Element<any>, isOpeningUpward : boolean, onBlur?: Function , onChange?: Function , onFocus?: Function , optionRenderer?: Function , options : Array <any>, placeholder?: string, skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeOverrides : Object , value : string };

Checkbox

Represents a component which can toggle between checked and unchecked state.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Checkbox } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyCheckbox = () => ( < Checkbox label = "My checkbox" /> );

Checkbox Props:

type CheckboxProps = { checked : boolean, className?: string, context : ThemeContextProp, disabled?: boolean, label?: string | Element<any>, labelLeft?: string | Element<any>, labelRight?: string | Element<any>, onChange?: Function , onBlur?: Function , onFocus?: Function , skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeId : string, themeOverrides : Object };

Switch

Like checkbox but uses a different skin part.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Checkbox } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MySwitch = () => ( < Checkbox label = "My switch" /> );

Switch Props -> see Checkbox (above)

Toggler

Like checkbox but uses a different skin part.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Checkbox } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyToggler = () => ( < Checkbox labelLeft = "Included" labelRight = "Excluded" /> );

Toggler Props -> see Checkbox (above)

Modal

The modal is component which wraps its children as standard dialog. As is shown in example, modal can have multiple other polymorph components:

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Modal, Button } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyModal = props => ( <Modal triggerCloseOnOverlayClick={false}> <h1 className={styles.modalTitle}> Are you sure you want to delete this thing? </h1> <div className={styles.buttonsContainer}> <Button label="Cancel" onClick={closeModalCallback} /> <Button label="Delete" onClick={closeModalCallback} /> </div> </Modal> );

Modal Props:

type ModalProps = { contentLabel : string | Element<any>, isOpen : boolean, onClose?: Function , skin?: ComponentType<any>, triggerCloseOnOverlayClick : boolean, theme : ? Object , themeOverrides : Object };

Autocomplete

The autocomplete input is specialized to help users to select between multiple suggested words depending on entered letters:

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Autocomplete } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyAutocomplete = props => ( < Autocomplete label = "Recovery phrase" placeholder = "Enter recovery phrase" suggestedWords = {SUGGESTED_WORDS} placeholder = "Enter mnemonic..." maxSelections = {12} maxVisibleSuggestions = {5} invalidCharsRegex = {/[^a-zA-Z]/g} /> );

Autocomplete Props:

type AutocompleteProps = { className?: string, error : ?string, invalidCharsRegex : RegExp , isOpeningUpward : boolean, label?: string | Element<any>, maxSelections?: number, maxVisibleOptions : number, multipleSameSelections : boolean, onChange?: Function , options : Array <any>, preselectedOptions?: Array <any>, placeholder?: string, renderSelections?: Function , renderOptions?: Function , skin?: ComponentType<any>, sortAlphabetically : boolean, theme : ? Object , themeOverrides : Object };

Bubble

The bubble component will open up an absolutely positioned speech bubble. This is position in respect to it's closest relatively positioned parent.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Bubble } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyBubble = props => ( < div className = {{ position: " relative " }}> < Bubble > plain bubble </ Bubble > </ div > );

Bubble Props:

type BubbleProps = { className?: string, isHidden : boolean, isFloating : boolean, isOpeningUpward : boolean, isTransparent : boolean, skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeOverrides : Object , targetRef?: Ref<*>, };

Tooltip

The tooltip opens a bubble relative to it's children, containing text or html to display.

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Tooltip } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; const MyTooltip = props => ( < Tooltip tip = "Description of the child element" > hover over me </ Tooltip > );

Tooltip Props:

type TooltipProps = { className?: string, isAligningRight?: boolean, isBounded?: boolean, isOpeningUpward : boolean, isTransparent : boolean, arrowRelativeToTip : boolean, skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeOverrides : Object , tip?: string | Element<any> };

Radio

The radio is as simple as possible and does not have much logic:

Example Usage:

import React from "react" ; import { Radio } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; import { RadioSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple" ; import { RadioTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple" ; const MyRadio = props => ( < Radio label = "My radio" skin = {SimpleRadioSkin} theme = {RadioTheme} /> );

Radio Props:

type RadioProps = { disabled?: boolean, label?: string | Element<any>, onBlur?: Function , onChange?: Function , onFocus?: Function , selected : boolean, skin?: ComponentType<any>, theme : ? Object , themeOverrides : Object };

Customizing Component Skins

Theme API

Each component has a theme API. This is a plain object which exposes the shape of a component's theme. Each property on the theme API object is a class name assigned to an element within the component's skin and a class definition within the component's theme. Below is the Button's theme API.

{ root : '' , disabled : '' }

Every component accepts an optional themeOverrides property intended to provide a CSS Module import object which is used by the component to assign a user's local classnames to its DOM nodes. If the component has already been passed a theme prop, the css/scss properties passed via themeOverrides will be merged with the injected theme object. This automatic composition saves the user from manually piecing together custom styles with those of the injected theme that the user may wish to retain. If you want to customize a component's theme, the themeOverrides object must contain the appropriate classname mapping to its documented theme API. In this way, you can add or override classnames on the nodes of a specific component.

Overriding styles in a theme

For example, if you want to override the background-color of Button 's injected theme with green:

import React from "react" ; import { Button } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; import { ButtonSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple" ; import { ButtonTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple" ; import themeOverrides from "./GreenButton.css" ; const GreenButton = props => ( < Button { ...props } skin = {ButtonSkin} theme = {ButtonTheme} themeOverrides = {themeOverrides} /> ); export default GreenButton;

themeOverrides

.root { background-color : green; }

ButtonTheme

.root { background-color : blue; color : white; border-radius : 5px ; }

Result

.root { background-color : green; color : white; border-radius : 5px ; }

The user's custom background color overrides Simple theme's blue background.

Compose

Similarly, you can compose your own custom styles with an injected theme

themeOverrides

.root { text-transform : uppercase; }

will be composed with

ButtonTheme

.root { background-color : blue; color : white; border-radius : 5px ; }

Result

.root { text-transform : uppercase; background-color : blue; color : white; border-radius : 5px ; }

In this case we are composing custom styles with an instance of Button where the Simple ButtonTheme was already injected. If a theme isn't passed to a component, a theme object implementing that component's full theme API is necessary. When implementing a component's full theme, take into account that every classname is there for a reason. You can either provide a component's theme as a prop or pass it through context as described in the next section.

ThemeProvider HOC

ThemeProvider allows you to pass a theme to multiple instances of a component without explicitly passing them a theme prop. Wrap your component tree with ThemeProvider at the desired level in your component hierarchy. You can maintain different themes and themeOverrides for specific portions of your app's tree.

Example Usage:

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { ThemeProvider, Modal, FormField, Input, Button } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; import { ModalSkin, FormFieldSkin, InputSkin, ButtonSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple" ; import { ModalTheme, FormFieldTheme, InputTheme, ButtonTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple" ; class App extends Component { state = { isOpen : true , value : "" }; setValue = value => this .setState({ value }); render() { const SimpleTheme = { modal : { ...ModalTheme }, formfield : { ...FormFieldTheme }, input : { ...InputTheme }, button : { ...ButtonTheme } }; const SimpleSkins = { modal : ModalSkin, formfield : FormFieldSkin, input : InputSkin, button : ButtonSkin, }; return ( <ThemeProvider skins={SimpleSkins} theme={SimpleTheme}> <Modal isOpen={this.state.isOpen} triggerCloseOnOverlayClick={false} > <div> <FormField label="FormField in Modal" render={props => ( <Input {...props} value={this.state.value} onChange={this.setValue} /> )} /> </div> <div> <Button onClick={this.props.handleClick} className="primary" label="Submit" /> </div> </Modal> </ThemeProvider> ); } } export default App;

Customizing all instances of a Component using ThemeProvider

Create a CSS Module theme file for the component you wish to customize, for example for Input & FormField :

.input { width : 25% ; } .input :focus { border-color : green; width : 50% ; } .input :hover { border-color : green; }

.label { color : green; font-family : "Lato" , sans-serif; }

Create a theme file that imports each component's custom styles as CSS-Modules object(s). Apply the styles according to the root theme API structure. The root theme API is simply an object whose keys are named after each component in the react-polymorph library. For example, the styles you assign to the input key will be applied to all instances of the Input component nested within ThemeProvider . The same goes for the formfield key and all nested instances of the FormField component.

import MyCustomInputTheme from "./css/input.css" ; import MyCustomFormFieldTheme from "./css/formfield.css" ; export default { input : MyCustomInputTheme, formfield : MyCustomFormFieldTheme };

Import your custom theme to pass ThemeProvider 's themeOverrides property. This will apply your custom css/scss to all of its nested react-polymorph components. In this example, all 3 instances of the Input and FormField components will have the user's custom css definitions composed with Simple InputTheme and FormFieldTheme.

import React from "react" ; import { ThemeProvider, FormField, Input, NumericInput } from "react-polymorph/lib/components" ; import { SimpleSkins } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple" ; import { FormFieldTheme, InputTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple" ; import CustomInputsTheme from "./styles/customInputs.js" ; const CustomInputs = props => { const SimpleTheme = { input : { ...InputTheme }, formfield : { ...FormFieldTheme } }; return ( <ThemeProvider skins={SimpleSkins} themeOverrides={CustomInputsTheme} theme={SimpleTheme}> <FormField label="Recipient's First Name" render={props => ( <Input {...props} placeholder="Avery" /> )} /> <FormField label="Recipient's Last Name" render={props => ( <Input {...props} placeholder="McKenna" /> )} /> <FormField label="Amount to Send" render={props => ( <NumericInput {...props} placeholder="10.000" /> )} /> </ThemeProvider> ); }; export default CustomInputs;

You may also pass the entire SimpleTheme object to ThemeProvider and maintain the same functionality without having to import themes specific to the components you're using.