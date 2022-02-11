React Polymorph is a UI framework for React, that separates logic, markup and theming of components. It's inspired by react-toolbox (but more flexible), powered by CSS Modules and harmoniously integrates with your webpack workflow, although you can use any other module bundler.
Separate monolithic React components into:
React Polymorph can be installed as an npm package:
$ npm install --save react-polymorph
npm install --save style-loader css-loader sass-loader
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.scss$/,
loaders: [
'style?sourceMap',
'css?sourceMap&modules&localIdentName=[name]_[local]&importLoaders=1',
'sass?sourceMap'
]
},
// your other loaders …
]
},
Now you can import and use components like this in your app:
import React from "react";
import { Input } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
import { InputSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple/InputSkin";
import { InputTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple/InputTheme";
const MyInput = () => (
<Input // <- Logic
skin={InputSkin} // <- Markup
theme={InputTheme} // <- Styling
label="My Input" // <- Component prop
/>
);
Each component needs a skin to render markup and will receive its styles (css/scss) via a theme.
Of course this would be a lot of code just to render a simple input. That's why you should always use a theme provider
to inject skins and themes into all components below the
ThemeProvider automatically (components can be arbitrarily
deep nested).
import React from "react";
import { Input } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
import { SimpleSkins } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple";
import { SimpleTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple";
// Notice that we don't have to pass any skin or theme to the inputs:
const MyForm = () => (
<div>
<Input label="First Name" />
<Input label="Last Name" />
</div>
);
const SimpleFormApp = () => (
<ThemeProvider skins={SimpleSkins} theme={SimpleTheme}>
<MyForm />
</ThemeProvider>
);
Starting with
1.0.0 all future releases will follow semver semantics:
patch (eg: 1.0.x) for API compatible bug fixes
minor (eg.: 1.x.0) for API compatible new features
major (eg: 2.0.0) for API breaking changes
For early integration of upcoming release changes we use the following conventions:
[current version]-next.x to tag changes for upcoming releases (as we cannot know the necessary
semver for the final release including all the changes).
x in this case is simply a number that
is increased and can be thought of like "slots" for temporary releases
next npm dist tag via:
npm publish --tag next
so that they are not automatically tagged with the default
latest npm tag.
The
master branch only includes commits of final releases
release/x.x.x branches are created as soon as we cut a release and know the correct semver - they
are always targeting the
master branch + should be well documented. They can include many release
candidates which should be tagged like
[next releaes]-rc.X where you increment X per release candidate
until we are confident that the release is ready to be published under its normal version.
Temporary releases are useful for testing specific changes in your project PRs without making public releases that might confuse others and are not following semver.
npm view react-polymorph dist-tags.next to see the latest release version the
next npm dist-tag is currently pointing to
(this will look something like this:
1.0.0-next.1)
next.X number by one (e.g:
npm version 1.0.0-next.2) to create a new git tag via.
npm publish --tag next (to assign the
next dist-tag instead of
latest)
Stable releases are the next public version change of react-polymorph combining all previous temporary releases into a semver based release:
release/x.x.x branch based on
develop (following semver based on changelog)
package.json to the planned release version (do not tag it)
CHANGELOG.md to assign the new release version to the last changes and upcoming changes
master for the relase branch on Github and document the changes since last release
1.0.1-rc.1)
master on Github and then
master back into
develop
React-polymorph comes with simple themes & skins out of the box, but anything is customizable.
Imagine you need a standard text
Input component for text and a
NumericInput
for floating point numbers. The only difference is the logic of the component,
in both cases it is "just" an input field showing some text:
Represents a single-line input field.
import React from "react";
import { Input } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
// Standard input component:
const MyStandardInput = () => (
<Input
label="Input with max. 5 Characters"
maxLength={5}
/>
);
type InputProps = {
autoFocus: boolean,
className?: ?string,
disabled?: boolean,
error: string | Element<any>,
label?: string | Element<any>,
maxLength?: number,
minLength?: number,
onBlur?: Function,
onChange?: Function,
onFocus?: Function,
onKeyPress?: Function,
placeholder?: string,
readOnly: boolean,
setError?: Function,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeOverrides: Object,
value: string
};
Component specialized in guiding the user to enter correct floating point numbers.
import React from "react";
import { NumericInput } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
import { InputSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple";
const MyNumericInput = () => (
<NumericInput
label="Amount"
placeholder="0.000000"
decimalPlaces={6}
bigNumberFormat={{ decimalSeparator: '.', groupSeparator: ',' }}
/>
);
Since there is no web standard on how to build numeric input components, here is the specification we came up with that serves our purposes in the best way:
[0-9] and decimal separators (configurable via
bigNumberFormat prop) can be entered.
The
NumericInput is based on the
Input component and extends it's functionality:
type NumericInputProps = {
// Input props:
autoFocus?: boolean,
className?: string,
context: ThemeContextProp,
disabled?: boolean,
error?: string,
label?: string | Element<any>,
onBlur?: Function,
onChange?: Function,
onFocus?: Function,
placeholder?: string,
readOnly?: boolean,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeId: string,
themeOverrides: Object,
// Numeric input specific props:
allowSigns?: boolean,
bigNumberFormat?: BigNumber.Format,
decimalPlaces?: number,
roundingMode?: BigNumber.RoundingMode,
value: ?BigNumber.Instance,
};
value
Must be an instance of BigNumber
onChange also returns an instance of
BigNumber after any user changes.
allowSigns
Is
true by default, if
false the user cannot enter negative numbers.
decimalPlaces
No restriction by default (any number of decimal places allowed). Can be set to fix the decimal places to a specific amount.
bigNumberFormat
You can configure the number format by passing in any valid bignumber.js FORMAT option
roundingMode
You can configure the rounding mode by passing in any valid bignumber.js ROUNDING_MODE option
Simple component that represents an input which can receive multiple lines of text.
import React from "react";
import { TextArea } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MyTextArea = () => (
<TextArea
label="Textarea with fixed amount of rows to start with"
placeholder="Your description here"
rows={5}
/>
);
type TextAreaProps = {
autoFocus: boolean,
autoResize: boolean,
className?: string,
context: ThemeContextProp,
disabled?: boolean,
label?: string | Element<any>,
error?: string | Node,
maxLength?: number,
minLength?: number,
onBlur?: Function,
onChange?: Function,
onFocus?: Function,
placeholder?: string,
rows?: number,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeId: string,
themeOverrides: Object,
value: string
};
Represents a clickable area.
import React from "react";
import { Button } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MyButton = () => (
<Button label="Button label" />
);
type ButtonProps = {
className?: string,
disabled?: boolean,
label?: string | Element<any>,
loading: boolean,
onClick?: Function,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeOverrides: Object
};
The select component is like standard select but with additional logic for adding custom option renderer and opening directions (upward / downward).
import React from "react";
import { Select } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const COUNTRIES_WITH_FLAGS = [
{ value: 'EN-gb', label: 'England', flag: flagEngland },
{ value: 'ES-es', label: 'Spain', flag: flagSpain },
{ value: 'TH-th', label: 'Thailand', flag: flagThailand },
{ value: 'EN-en', label: 'USA', flag: flagUSA }
];
const MySelect = () => (
<Select
label="Countries"
options={COUNTRIES_WITH_FLAGS}
optionRenderer={option => {
return (
<div className={styles.customOptionStyle}>
<img src={option.flag} />
<span>{option.label}</span>
</div>
);
}}
/>
);
type SelectProps = {
allowBlank: boolean,
autoFocus: boolean,
className?: string,
error?: string | Element<any>,
label?: string | Element<any>,
isOpeningUpward: boolean,
onBlur?: Function,
onChange?: Function,
onFocus?: Function,
optionRenderer?: Function,
options: Array<any>,
placeholder?: string,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeOverrides: Object,
value: string
};
Represents a component which can toggle between checked and unchecked state.
import React from "react";
import { Checkbox } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MyCheckbox = () => (
<Checkbox label="My checkbox" />
);
type CheckboxProps = {
checked: boolean,
className?: string,
context: ThemeContextProp,
disabled?: boolean,
label?: string | Element<any>,
labelLeft?: string | Element<any>,
labelRight?: string | Element<any>,
onChange?: Function,
onBlur?: Function,
onFocus?: Function,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeId: string,
themeOverrides: Object
};
Like checkbox but uses a different skin part.
import React from "react";
import { Checkbox } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MySwitch = () => (
<Checkbox label="My switch" />
);
Like checkbox but uses a different skin part.
import React from "react";
import { Checkbox } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MyToggler = () => (
<Checkbox
labelLeft="Included"
labelRight="Excluded"
/>
);
The modal is component which wraps its children as standard dialog. As is shown in example, modal can have multiple other polymorph components:
import React from "react";
import { Modal, Button } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MyModal = props => (
<Modal triggerCloseOnOverlayClick={false}>
<h1 className={styles.modalTitle}>
Are you sure you want to delete this thing?
</h1>
<div className={styles.buttonsContainer}>
<Button
label="Cancel"
onClick={closeModalCallback}
/>
<Button
label="Delete"
onClick={closeModalCallback}
/>
</div>
</Modal>
);
type ModalProps = {
contentLabel: string | Element<any>,
isOpen: boolean,
onClose?: Function,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
triggerCloseOnOverlayClick: boolean,
theme: ?Object,
themeOverrides: Object
};
The autocomplete input is specialized to help users to select between multiple suggested words depending on entered letters:
import React from "react";
import { Autocomplete } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MyAutocomplete = props => (
<Autocomplete
label="Recovery phrase"
placeholder="Enter recovery phrase"
suggestedWords={SUGGESTED_WORDS}
placeholder="Enter mnemonic..."
maxSelections={12}
maxVisibleSuggestions={5}
invalidCharsRegex={/[^a-zA-Z]/g}
/>
);
type AutocompleteProps = {
className?: string,
error: ?string,
invalidCharsRegex: RegExp,
isOpeningUpward: boolean,
label?: string | Element<any>,
maxSelections?: number,
maxVisibleOptions: number,
multipleSameSelections: boolean,
onChange?: Function,
options: Array<any>,
preselectedOptions?: Array<any>,
placeholder?: string,
renderSelections?: Function,
renderOptions?: Function,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
sortAlphabetically: boolean,
theme: ?Object,
themeOverrides: Object
};
The bubble component will open up an absolutely positioned speech bubble. This is position in respect to it's closest relatively positioned parent.
import React from "react";
import { Bubble } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MyBubble = props => (
<div className={{ position: "relative" }}>
<Bubble>
plain bubble
</Bubble>
</div>
);
type BubbleProps = {
className?: string,
isHidden: boolean,
isFloating: boolean,
isOpeningUpward: boolean,
isTransparent: boolean,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeOverrides: Object,
targetRef?: Ref<*>, // ref to the target DOM element used for positioning the bubble
};
The tooltip opens a bubble relative to it's children, containing text or html to display.
import React from "react";
import { Tooltip } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
const MyTooltip = props => (
<Tooltip
tip="Description of the child element"
>
hover over me
</Tooltip>
);
type TooltipProps = {
className?: string,
isAligningRight?: boolean,
isBounded?: boolean,
isOpeningUpward: boolean,
isTransparent: boolean,
arrowRelativeToTip: boolean,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeOverrides: Object,
tip?: string | Element<any>
};
The radio is as simple as possible and does not have much logic:
import React from "react";
import { Radio } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
import { RadioSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple";
import { RadioTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple";
const MyRadio = props => (
<Radio label="My radio" skin={SimpleRadioSkin} theme={RadioTheme} />
);
type RadioProps = {
disabled?: boolean,
label?: string | Element<any>,
onBlur?: Function,
onChange?: Function,
onFocus?: Function,
selected: boolean,
skin?: ComponentType<any>,
theme: ?Object,
themeOverrides: Object
};
Each component has a theme API. This is a plain object which exposes the shape of a component's theme. Each property on the theme API object is a class name assigned to an element within the component's skin and a class definition within the component's theme. Below is the Button's theme API.
{
root: '',
disabled: ''
}
Every component accepts an optional
themeOverrides property intended to provide a
CSS Module import object which is used by the component to
assign a user's local classnames to its DOM nodes. If the component has already been passed a theme prop,
the css/scss properties passed via themeOverrides will be merged with the injected theme object. This automatic
composition saves the user from manually piecing together custom styles with those of the injected theme that
the user may wish to retain. If you want to customize a component's theme, the themeOverrides object must
contain the appropriate classname mapping to its documented theme API. In this way, you can add or
override classnames on the nodes of a specific component.
For example, if you want to override the background-color of
Button's injected theme with green:
import React from "react";
import { Button } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
import { ButtonSkin } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple";
import { ButtonTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple";
import themeOverrides from "./GreenButton.css";
const GreenButton = props => (
<Button
{...props}
skin={ButtonSkin}
theme={ButtonTheme}
themeOverrides={themeOverrides}
/>
);
export default GreenButton;
.root {
background-color: green;
}
.root {
background-color: blue;
color: white;
border-radius: 5px;
}
.root {
background-color: green;
color: white;
border-radius: 5px;
}
The user's custom background color overrides Simple theme's blue background.
Similarly, you can compose your own custom styles with an injected theme
.root {
text-transform: uppercase;
}
will be composed with
.root {
background-color: blue;
color: white;
border-radius: 5px;
}
.root {
text-transform: uppercase;
background-color: blue;
color: white;
border-radius: 5px;
}
In this case we are composing custom styles with an instance of
Button where the Simple
ButtonTheme was
already injected. If a theme isn't passed to a component, a theme object implementing that component's full theme
API is necessary. When implementing a component's full theme, take into account that every classname is there for
a reason. You can either provide a component's theme as a prop or pass it through context as described in the
next section.
ThemeProvider allows you to pass a theme to multiple instances of a component without explicitly
passing them a theme prop. Wrap your component tree with
ThemeProvider at the desired level in your
component hierarchy. You can maintain different themes and themeOverrides for specific portions of your app's tree.
import React, { Component } from "react";
// components
import {
ThemeProvider,
Modal,
FormField,
Input,
Button
} from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
// skins
import {
ModalSkin,
FormFieldSkin,
InputSkin,
ButtonSkin
} from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple";
// themes
import {
ModalTheme,
FormFieldTheme,
InputTheme,
ButtonTheme
} from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple";
class App extends Component {
state = {
isOpen: true,
value: ""
};
setValue = value => this.setState({ value });
render() {
// Custom Theme
const SimpleTheme = {
modal: { ...ModalTheme },
formfield: { ...FormFieldTheme },
input: { ...InputTheme },
button: { ...ButtonTheme }
};
// Custom Skins
const SimpleSkins = {
modal: ModalSkin,
formfield: FormFieldSkin,
input: InputSkin,
button: ButtonSkin,
};
return (
<ThemeProvider skins={SimpleSkins} theme={SimpleTheme}>
<Modal
isOpen={this.state.isOpen}
triggerCloseOnOverlayClick={false}
>
<div>
<FormField
label="FormField in Modal"
render={props => (
<Input
{...props}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.setValue}
/>
)}
/>
</div>
<div>
<Button
onClick={this.props.handleClick}
className="primary"
label="Submit"
/>
</div>
</Modal>
</ThemeProvider>
);
}
}
export default App;
Create a CSS Module theme file for the component you wish to customize, for example for
Input &
FormField:
.input {
width: 25%;
}
.input:focus {
border-color: green;
width: 50%;
}
.input:hover {
border-color: green;
}
.label {
color: green;
font-family: "Lato", sans-serif;
}
Create a theme file that imports each component's custom styles as CSS-Modules object(s). Apply the styles according
to the root theme API structure. The root theme API is simply an object whose keys are named after each component
in the react-polymorph library. For example, the styles you assign to the input key will be applied to all
instances of the
Input component nested within
ThemeProvider. The same goes for the formfield key and all
nested instances of the
FormField component.
import MyCustomInputTheme from "./css/input.css";
import MyCustomFormFieldTheme from "./css/formfield.css";
export default {
input: MyCustomInputTheme,
formfield: MyCustomFormFieldTheme
};
Import your custom theme to pass
ThemeProvider's themeOverrides property. This will apply your custom css/scss
to all of its nested react-polymorph components. In this example, all 3 instances of the
Input and
FormField
components will have the user's custom css definitions composed with Simple InputTheme and FormFieldTheme.
import React from "react";
// components
import {
ThemeProvider,
FormField,
Input,
NumericInput
} from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
// skins
import { SimpleSkins } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple";
// themes
import { FormFieldTheme, InputTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple";
// the user's custom Input and FormField styles
import CustomInputsTheme from "./styles/customInputs.js";
const CustomInputs = props => {
const SimpleTheme = {
input: { ...InputTheme },
formfield: { ...FormFieldTheme }
};
return (
<ThemeProvider skins={SimpleSkins} themeOverrides={CustomInputsTheme} theme={SimpleTheme}>
<FormField
label="Recipient's First Name"
render={props => (
<Input {...props} placeholder="Avery" />
)}
/>
<FormField
label="Recipient's Last Name"
render={props => (
<Input {...props} placeholder="McKenna" />
)}
/>
<FormField
label="Amount to Send"
render={props => (
<NumericInput {...props} placeholder="10.000" />
)}
/>
</ThemeProvider>
);
};
export default CustomInputs;
You may also pass the entire SimpleTheme object to
ThemeProvider and maintain the same functionality without
having to import themes specific to the components you're using.
import React from "react";
// components
import { ThemeProvider } from "react-polymorph/lib/components";
// skins
import { SimpleSkins } from "react-polymorph/lib/skins/simple";
// themes
import { SimpleTheme } from "react-polymorph/lib/themes/simple";
const App = () => (
<ThemeProvider skins={SimpleSkins} theme={SimpleTheme}>
<div>...</div>
</ThemeProvider>
);
export default App;