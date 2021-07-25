React Polyglot

Provides higher order component for using Polyglot with React

Installation

npm install --save react-polyglot

Usage

react-polyglot exports consists for one wrapper component called I18n , one decorator called translate and one hook called useTranslate . The decorator provides a prop t which is instance of Polyglot .

You are required to wrap your root component with I18n and pass on a locale like en or fr . And messages object containing the strings.

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { I18n } from 'react-polyglot' ; import App from './components/app' ; const locale = window .locale || 'en' ; const messages = { "hello_name" : "Hello, %{name}." , "num_cars" : "%{smart_count} car |||| %{smart_count} cars" , } render( < I18n locale = {locale} messages = {messages} > < App /> </ I18n > , document .getElementById( 'app' ) );

Then inside App or a child component of App you can do:

import React from 'react' ; import { translate } from 'react-polyglot' ; const Greeter = ( { name, t } ) => ( < h3 > {t('hello_name', { name })} </ h3 > ); Greeter.propTypes = { name : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired, t : React.PropTypes.func.isRequired, }; export default translate()(Greeter);

or with React Hooks:

import React from 'react' ; import { useTranslate } from 'react-polyglot' ; export default const Greeter = ( { name } ) => { const t = useTranslate(); return ( < h3 > {t('hello_name', { name })} </ h3 > ); }; Greeter.propTypes = { name : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired };

Live Examples

Minimal example using class components

https://codesandbox.io/s/mq76ojk228

Advance example with user changeable locales

https://codesandbox.io/s/px8n63v0m

How to provide context in your tests

Use a simple helper to wrap your components in a context.

export const wrapWithContext = function ( component, context, contextTypes ) { const wrappedComponent = React.createClass({ childContextTypes : contextTypes, getChildContext() { return context; }, render() { return component; }, }); return React.createElement(wrappedComponent); }

Then use it inside your tests.

import React from 'react' ; import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server' ; import Polyglot from 'node-polyglot' ; import Greeter from './greeter' ; import { wrapWithContext } from './helpers' ; const polyglot = new Polyglot({ locale : 'en' , phrases : { "hello_name" : "Hello, %{name}." }, }); const greeterWithContext = wrapWithContext( < Greeter name = "Batsy" /> , { t: polyglot.t.bind(polyglot) }, { t: React.PropTypes.func } ); // use greeterWithContext in your tests // here it is shown how to use it with renderToString console.log(renderToString(greeterWithContext));

Release History

Check the Releases tab.