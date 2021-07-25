openbase logo
rp

react-polyglot

by Nayaab Khan
0.7.2

React components and hooks for using Polyglot

Overview

Documentation
33.2K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Polyglot

Provides higher order component for using Polyglot with React

Installation

npm install --save react-polyglot

Usage

react-polyglot exports consists for one wrapper component called I18n, one decorator called translate and one hook called useTranslate. The decorator provides a prop t which is instance of Polyglot.

You are required to wrap your root component with I18n and pass on a locale like en or fr. And messages object containing the strings.

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { I18n } from 'react-polyglot';
import App from './components/app';

const locale = window.locale || 'en';
const messages = {
  "hello_name": "Hello, %{name}.",
  "num_cars": "%{smart_count} car |||| %{smart_count} cars",
}

render(
  <I18n locale={locale} messages={messages}>
    <App />
  </I18n>,
  document.getElementById('app')
);

Then inside App or a child component of App you can do:

import React from 'react';
import { translate } from 'react-polyglot';

const Greeter = ({ name, t }) => (
  <h3>{t('hello_name', { name })}</h3>
);

Greeter.propTypes = {
  name: React.PropTypes.string.isRequired,
  t: React.PropTypes.func.isRequired,
};

export default translate()(Greeter);

or with React Hooks:

import React from 'react';
import { useTranslate } from 'react-polyglot';

export default const Greeter = ({ name }) => {
  const t = useTranslate();

  return (
    <h3>{t('hello_name', { name })}</h3>
  );
};

Greeter.propTypes = {
  name: React.PropTypes.string.isRequired
};

Live Examples

Minimal example using class components

https://codesandbox.io/s/mq76ojk228

Advance example with user changeable locales

https://codesandbox.io/s/px8n63v0m

How to provide context in your tests

Use a simple helper to wrap your components in a context.

export const wrapWithContext = function (component, context, contextTypes) {
  const wrappedComponent = React.createClass({
    childContextTypes: contextTypes,
    getChildContext() {
      return context;
    },
    render() {
      return component;
    },
  });
  return React.createElement(wrappedComponent);
}

Then use it inside your tests.

import React from 'react';
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server';
import Polyglot from 'node-polyglot';
import Greeter from './greeter';
import { wrapWithContext } from './helpers';

const polyglot = new Polyglot({
  locale: 'en',
  phrases: {"hello_name": "Hello, %{name}."},
});

const greeterWithContext = wrapWithContext(
  <Greeter name="Batsy" />,
  { t: polyglot.t.bind(polyglot) },
  { t: React.PropTypes.func }
);

// use greeterWithContext in your tests
// here it is shown how to use it with renderToString
console.log(renderToString(greeterWithContext));

Release History

Check the Releases tab.

