Provides higher order component for using Polyglot with React
npm install --save react-polyglot
react-polyglot exports consists for one wrapper component called
I18n, one decorator called
translate and one hook called
useTranslate. The decorator provides a prop
t which is instance of
Polyglot.
You are required to wrap your root component with
I18n and pass on a
locale like
en or
fr.
And
messages object containing the strings.
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { I18n } from 'react-polyglot';
import App from './components/app';
const locale = window.locale || 'en';
const messages = {
"hello_name": "Hello, %{name}.",
"num_cars": "%{smart_count} car |||| %{smart_count} cars",
}
render(
<I18n locale={locale} messages={messages}>
<App />
</I18n>,
document.getElementById('app')
);
Then inside
App or a child component of
App you can do:
import React from 'react';
import { translate } from 'react-polyglot';
const Greeter = ({ name, t }) => (
<h3>{t('hello_name', { name })}</h3>
);
Greeter.propTypes = {
name: React.PropTypes.string.isRequired,
t: React.PropTypes.func.isRequired,
};
export default translate()(Greeter);
or with React Hooks:
import React from 'react';
import { useTranslate } from 'react-polyglot';
export default const Greeter = ({ name }) => {
const t = useTranslate();
return (
<h3>{t('hello_name', { name })}</h3>
);
};
Greeter.propTypes = {
name: React.PropTypes.string.isRequired
};
https://codesandbox.io/s/mq76ojk228
https://codesandbox.io/s/px8n63v0m
Use a simple helper to wrap your components in a context.
export const wrapWithContext = function (component, context, contextTypes) {
const wrappedComponent = React.createClass({
childContextTypes: contextTypes,
getChildContext() {
return context;
},
render() {
return component;
},
});
return React.createElement(wrappedComponent);
}
Then use it inside your tests.
import React from 'react';
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server';
import Polyglot from 'node-polyglot';
import Greeter from './greeter';
import { wrapWithContext } from './helpers';
const polyglot = new Polyglot({
locale: 'en',
phrases: {"hello_name": "Hello, %{name}."},
});
const greeterWithContext = wrapWithContext(
<Greeter name="Batsy" />,
{ t: polyglot.t.bind(polyglot) },
{ t: React.PropTypes.func }
);
// use greeterWithContext in your tests
// here it is shown how to use it with renderToString
console.log(renderToString(greeterWithContext));
Check the Releases tab.