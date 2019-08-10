openbase logo
react-point

by ReactTraining
3.0.1 (see all)

Fast touch events for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-point Travis npm package

react-point gives you fast touch events for your React applications.

A <PointTarget> normalizes click and click-like touch events (not swipes or drags) into a "point" event. This helps you avoid the 300ms delay for click events on touch interfaces like iOS.

Installation

Using yarn:

$ yarn add react-point

Then, use as you would anything else:

// using ES6 modules
import PointTarget from 'react-point'

// using CommonJS modules
var PointTarget = require('react-point')

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-point/umd/react-point.min.js"></script>

You can find the library on window.ReactPoint.

Usage

Just render a <PointTarget> component and give it an onPoint function to call whenever the user clicks or taps the element.

import React from 'react'
import PointTarget from 'react-point'

class App extends React.Component {
  handlePoint = () => {
    alert('I was clicked or tapped!')
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <PointTarget onPoint={this.handlePoint}/>
    )
  }
}

By default, a <PointTarget> renders a <button> for accessibility. However, you can use the children prop to make it render something else. For example, to render a <div>:

import React from 'react'
import PointTarget from 'react-point'

class App extends React.Component {
  handlePoint = () => {
    alert('I was clicked or tapped!')
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <PointTarget onPoint={this.handlePoint}>
        <div>Click or tap here</div>
      </PointTarget>
    )
  }
}

Note: The onClick, onTouchStart, onTouchMove, onTouchEnd, and onTouchCancel props will be overwritten because <PointTarget> needs them to do its thing).

About

react-point is developed and maintained by React Training. If you're interested in learning more about what React can do for your company, please get in touch!

