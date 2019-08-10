react-point gives you fast touch events for your React applications.

A <PointTarget> normalizes click and click-like touch events (not swipes or drags) into a "point" event. This helps you avoid the 300ms delay for click events on touch interfaces like iOS.

Installation

Using yarn:

$ yarn add react- point

Then, use as you would anything else:

import PointTarget from 'react-point' var PointTarget = require ( 'react-point' )

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-point/umd/react-point.min.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.ReactPoint .

Usage

Just render a <PointTarget> component and give it an onPoint function to call whenever the user clicks or taps the element.

import React from 'react' import PointTarget from 'react-point' class App extends React . Component { handlePoint = () => { alert( 'I was clicked or tapped!' ) } render() { return ( < PointTarget onPoint = {this.handlePoint}/ > ) } }

By default, a <PointTarget> renders a <button> for accessibility. However, you can use the children prop to make it render something else. For example, to render a <div> :

import React from 'react' import PointTarget from 'react-point' class App extends React . Component { handlePoint = () => { alert( 'I was clicked or tapped!' ) } render() { return ( < PointTarget onPoint = {this.handlePoint} > < div > Click or tap here </ div > </ PointTarget > ) } }

Note: The onClick , onTouchStart , onTouchMove , onTouchEnd , and onTouchCancel props will be overwritten because <PointTarget> needs them to do its thing).

About

react-point is developed and maintained by React Training. If you're interested in learning more about what React can do for your company, please get in touch!