React component, for creating on scroll effects aka. parallax. Lightweight, yet powerful.
v1.0.0 introduced breaking changes
start and
duration are reworked, and
end prop is introduced.
Check updated parallaxData documentation.
v1.3.8 breaking change - corrected typo in animation state class
Plx--bellow ->
Plx--below.
Check the live demo. You can find source for the demo here.
I would really like to see what you people have built using
Plx and create a showcase section. So please open an issue titled
Showcase: <your awesome stuff> so it can be featured. Cheers!
Other sites using it:
Group of junior developers created a nifty app, where you can preview all of the effects Plx supports. Not just that, but you can customize the effects and it will generate code for you.
Get it from npm
$ npm install --save react-plx
Import and use it in your React app.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Plx from 'react-plx';
// An array of parallax effects to be applied - see below for detail
const parallaxData = [
{
start: 0,
end: 500,
properties: [
{
startValue: 1,
endValue: 2,
property: 'scale',
},
],
},
];
class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Plx
className='MyAwesomeParallax'
parallaxData={ parallaxData }
>
/* Your content */
</Plx>
);
}
}
This is React component which makes creating on scroll effects (aka parallax) easy. If you are not sure what it does, demo should help.
It is lightweight, and beside
react,
react-dom and
prop-types
has no dependencies, now it has small
bezier-easing package. As listening to scroll event is not performant, this component uses different approach. Interval is set (every 16ms to get 60fps) to check if scroll position is changed, and if it is, it broadcasts custom event. All of the
Plx components are sharing the scroll manager singleton. Interval is set when the first component is created, and cleared when last one is unmounted. Interval time can be changed through the props, but it is shared across the components.
Elements outside of viewport are not animated. This is done by using
getBoundingClientRect, but there is a known bug in iOS with
getBoundingClientRect and position
fixed. If you get into the same problems, you can force rendering by passing
animateWhenNotInViewport={ true }.
Still you need to avoid common "don't dos" when making a parallax page:
background-size: cover
Read this great article to find out more (that is where I got my initial inspiration).
Of course, you can break any of these rules, but test for performance to see if it works for you.
Component is written as ES module, so it will work with webpack and other module bundlers (which is standard for React apps anyway). Tested with
react-create-app and my boilerplate, Marvin.
Read more about how it works in this blog post.
className string
CSS class name (it will be applied along with
Plx class name).
style object
CSS style object, please note that properties used in parallax will be overridden by component.
tagName string, default
div
HTML tag to be used for wrapper element.
animateWhenNotInViewport bool, default
false
If set to true element will be animated even when it is not in the viewport.
This is helpful with fixed elements in iOS due to know bug with
getBoundingClientRect in iOS.
disabled boolean
When
true disabled animation completely.
freeze bool, default
false
When
true animation will be stopped at current state when condition is met.
parallaxData array of items (item structure described beneath), required
Main data, describes parallax segments.
onPlxStart function
If set, the Plx component will call this function each time the animation state changes to active. (refer to animation state CSS classes)
onPlxEnd function
If set, the Plx component will call this function each time the animation state changes from active to another state. (refer to animation state CSS classes)
Any other props will be passed to the component (for example this is useful for
aria-* props).
start number, string, HTMLElement, required
Scroll position where parallax effect should start. Can one of the following:
50px,
50%,
25vh). Percentage is calculated out of max page scroll.
.my-element,
#some-id) to be used with
document.querySelector.
"self" component's element will be used
HTMLElement, given element will be used.
For element, selector and "self" animation will start when that element enters the viewport. You can use
startOffset prop to offset start position.
Example:
start: 100 // starts when scroll hits 100px
start: 'self' // starts when plx's element enters the viewport
start: '.start-element' // starts when .start-element enters the viewport
PLEASE NOTE that
parallaxData should be sorted by
start value!
end number, string, HTMLElement
Scroll position where parallax effect should end.
It has higher priority than
duration.
Can one of the following:
50px,
50%,
25vh). Percentage is calculated out of max page scroll.
.my-element,
#some-id) to be used with
document.querySelector.
"self" component's element will be used
HTMLElement, given element will be used.
For element, selector and "self" animation will end when that element enters the viewport. You can use
endOffset prop to offset end position.
Example:
end: 300 // ends when scroll hits 300px
end: 'self' // ends when plx's element enters the viewport
end: '.end-element' // ends when .end-element enters the viewport
duration number, string, HTMLElement
How long should effect last (it will finish
when scroll position equals
start +
duration).
It will be used if
end is not defined.
Can one of the following:
50px,
50%,
25vh). Percentage is calculated out of max page scroll.
.my-element,
#some-id) to be used with
document.querySelector.
HTMLElement, given element will be used.
For element and selector, element's height will be used as duration.
Any other string will be considered CSS selector and it will be used with
document.querySelector.
Example:
duration: 300 // animation will last for 300px
duration: '.duration-element' // animation will last for .duration-element's height
startOffset number, string
Start offset, can be a number or string value in px, vh or % (
50px,
50%,
25vh).
endOffset number, string
End offset, can be a number or string value in px, vh or % (
50px,
50%,
25vh).
easing string, function or array, default: 'linear'
Easing function, you can pass the name (string) to choose one of the built-in functions. Built-in easing functions are:
Cubic beziers are supported, pass an array to it with four points of your custom bezier (you can copy CSS beziers).
easing: [0.25, 0.1, 0.53, 3]
You can even pass custom function which accepts one argument, which will be number from 0 to 1.
// Define your custom easing
const myCustomEasing = (x) => {
return x * x;
};
...
// and then pass it to Plx
easing: myCustomEasing
name string (without spaces)
Name used in animation state CSS classes
properties array of items (item structure described beneath), required
List of properties to be animated
property string, required
CSS property to be animated, works only on properties which accept numerical values (e.g.
opacity,
height...).
For
transform use function names instead (e.g.
translateX,
scale,
rotate...).
Same goes for filters.
Supported transform functions are:
Supported colors are:
Supported CSS filters are:
opacity)
To keep you parallax effects performant, I strongly advice not to use anything but opacity and transforms.
Some filters should be cheap as well, with
blur being the most expensive out of supported filters.
startValue number (or string for color), required
Start value for the effect. Property will have this value when scroll position equals
parallaxData.start.
For colors supported formats are:
#123,
#001122,
rgb(0,0,255) and
rgba(0,0,255,0.5).
endValue number (or string for color), required
End value for the effect. Property will have this value when scroll position equals
parallaxData.end.
For colors supported formats are:
#123,
#001122,
rgb(0,0,255) and
rgba(0,0,255,0.5).
Between
parallaxData.start and
parallaxData.end value will transition relative to scroll position.
unit string
CSS unit (e.g.
%,
rem,
em...) to be applied to property value. By default component is using pixels and degrees for rotation and skew.
These are the exact props used in this example.
const exampleParallaxData = [
{
start: 0,
end: 300,
properties: [
{
startValue: 0,
endValue: 90,
property: "rotate"
},
{
startValue: 1,
endValue: 1.5,
property: "scale"
},
{
startValue: 1,
endValue: 0.75,
property: "opacity"
}
]
},
{
start: 350,
duration: 300,
properties: [
{
startValue: "#3cb99c",
endValue: "rgba(50,50,200,0.8)",
property: "backgroundColor"
},
{
startValue: 0,
endValue: 100,
property: "translateY"
},
{
startValue: 0.75,
endValue: 1,
property: "opacity"
}
]
},
{
start: 700,
duration: 1000,
properties: [
{
startValue: 100,
endValue: 0,
property: "translateY"
},
{
startValue: 1.5,
endValue: 2,
property: "scale"
},
{
startValue: 90,
endValue: 0,
property: "rotate"
},
// Blur is not performant
// Used just as an example for CSS filters
{
startValue: 0,
endValue: 20,
property: "blur"
}
]
}
];
Component will also apply CSS classes that match current animation state. Classes are:
Plx--above
scroll position is above first start position (animation isn't started yet)
Plx--below
scroll position is below last end position (animation is finished)
Plx--active
scroll position is below first start and last end position (animation is in progress, including between states)
Plx--in Plx--in-{n}
scroll position is in
n-th segment (
Plx--in-0,
Plx--in-1...).
If
name prop is passed (see above) it will be used instead of index (
Plx--in-superDuperName).
Plx--between Plx--between-{a}-and-{b}
scroll position is between segments
a and
b (
Plx--between-0-and-1,
Plx--between-1-and-2...)
If
name prop is passed (see above) it will be used instead of index (
Plx--between-superDuperName-and-anotherName).
active class is applied along with both
in and
between classes.
Modern browsers and IE10+.
IE9 should work if you provide a polyfill for
requestAnimationFrame. But I'm not supporting IE9.
Released under MIT License.