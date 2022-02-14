Plx - React Parallax component

React component, for creating on scroll effects aka. parallax. Lightweight, yet powerful.

v1.0.0 introduced breaking changes start and duration are reworked, and end prop is introduced. Check updated parallaxData documentation.

v1.3.8 breaking change - corrected typo in animation state class Plx--bellow -> Plx--below .

Changelog

Demo

Check the live demo. You can find source for the demo here.

I would really like to see what you people have built using Plx and create a showcase section. So please open an issue titled Showcase: <your awesome stuff> so it can be featured. Cheers!

Other sites using it:

Group of junior developers created a nifty app, where you can preview all of the effects Plx supports. Not just that, but you can customize the effects and it will generate code for you.

Quick start

Get it from npm

$ npm install

Import and use it in your React app.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Plx from 'react-plx' ; const parallaxData = [ { start : 0 , end : 500 , properties : [ { startValue : 1 , endValue : 2 , property : 'scale' , }, ], }, ]; class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < Plx className = 'MyAwesomeParallax' parallaxData = { parallaxData } > /* Your content */ </ Plx > ); } }

Table of contents

What is this?

This is React component which makes creating on scroll effects (aka parallax) easy. If you are not sure what it does, demo should help.

It is lightweight, and beside react , react-dom and prop-types has no dependencies , now it has small bezier-easing package. As listening to scroll event is not performant, this component uses different approach. Interval is set (every 16ms to get 60fps) to check if scroll position is changed, and if it is, it broadcasts custom event. All of the Plx components are sharing the scroll manager singleton. Interval is set when the first component is created, and cleared when last one is unmounted. Interval time can be changed through the props, but it is shared across the components.

Elements outside of viewport are not animated. This is done by using getBoundingClientRect , but there is a known bug in iOS with getBoundingClientRect and position fixed . If you get into the same problems, you can force rendering by passing animateWhenNotInViewport={ true } .

Still you need to avoid common "don't dos" when making a parallax page:

Avoid background-size: cover

Don’t animate massive images or dramatically resize them

Avoid animating 100 things at once

Only use properties that are cheap for browsers to animate - opacity and transform (translate, rotate, skew, scale)

Read this great article to find out more (that is where I got my initial inspiration).

Of course, you can break any of these rules, but test for performance to see if it works for you.

Component is written as ES module, so it will work with webpack and other module bundlers (which is standard for React apps anyway). Tested with react-create-app and my boilerplate, Marvin.

Read more about how it works in this blog post.

Props

className string CSS class name (it will be applied along with Plx class name).

style object CSS style object, please note that properties used in parallax will be overridden by component.

tagName string, default div HTML tag to be used for wrapper element.

animateWhenNotInViewport bool, default false If set to true element will be animated even when it is not in the viewport. This is helpful with fixed elements in iOS due to know bug with getBoundingClientRect in iOS.

disabled boolean When true disabled animation completely.

freeze bool, default false When true animation will be stopped at current state when condition is met.

parallaxData array of items (item structure described beneath), required Main data, describes parallax segments.

onPlxStart function If set, the Plx component will call this function each time the animation state changes to active. (refer to animation state CSS classes)

onPlxEnd function If set, the Plx component will call this function each time the animation state changes from active to another state. (refer to animation state CSS classes)

Any other props will be passed to the component (for example this is useful for aria-* props).

parallaxData

start number, string, HTMLElement, required Scroll position where parallax effect should start. Can one of the following: Number - value in pixels String Value in px, vh or % ( 50px , 50% , 25vh ). Percentage is calculated out of max page scroll. CSS Selector ( .my-element , #some-id ) to be used with document.querySelector . "self" component's element will be used HTMLElement , given element will be used. For element, selector and "self" animation will start when that element enters the viewport. You can use startOffset prop to offset start position. Example: start: 100 start : 'self' start : '.start-element' PLEASE NOTE that parallaxData should be sorted by start value!

end number, string, HTMLElement Scroll position where parallax effect should end. It has higher priority than duration . Can one of the following: Number - value in pixels String Value in px, vh or % ( 50px , 50% , 25vh ). Percentage is calculated out of max page scroll. CSS Selector ( .my-element , #some-id ) to be used with document.querySelector . "self" component's element will be used HTMLElement , given element will be used. For element, selector and "self" animation will end when that element enters the viewport. You can use endOffset prop to offset end position. Example: end: 300 end : 'self' end : '.end-element'

duration number, string, HTMLElement How long should effect last (it will finish when scroll position equals start + duration ). It will be used if end is not defined. Can one of the following: Number - value in pixels String Value in px, vh or % ( 50px , 50% , 25vh ). Percentage is calculated out of max page scroll. CSS Selector ( .my-element , #some-id ) to be used with document.querySelector . HTMLElement , given element will be used. For element and selector, element's height will be used as duration. Any other string will be considered CSS selector and it will be used with document.querySelector . Example: duration: 300 duration : '.duration-element'

startOffset number, string Start offset, can be a number or string value in px, vh or % ( 50px , 50% , 25vh ).

endOffset number, string End offset, can be a number or string value in px, vh or % ( 50px , 50% , 25vh ).

easing string, function or array, default: 'linear' Easing function, you can pass the name (string) to choose one of the built-in functions. Built-in easing functions are: ease easeIn easeOut easeInOut easeInSine easeOutSine easeInOutSine easeInQuad easeOutQuad easeInOutQuad easeInCubic easeOutCubic easeInOutCubic easeInQuart easeOutQuart easeInOutQuart easeInQuint easeOutQuint easeInOutQuint easeInExpo easeOutExpo easeInOutExpo easeInCirc easeOutCirc easeInOutCirc Cubic beziers are supported, pass an array to it with four points of your custom bezier (you can copy CSS beziers). easing: [ 0.25 , 0.1 , 0.53 , 3 ] You can even pass custom function which accepts one argument, which will be number from 0 to 1. const myCustomEasing = ( x ) => { return x * x; }; ... easing : myCustomEasing

name string (without spaces) Name used in animation state CSS classes

properties array of items (item structure described beneath), required List of properties to be animated

properties

property string, required CSS property to be animated, works only on properties which accept numerical values (e.g. opacity , height ...). For transform use function names instead (e.g. translateX , scale , rotate ...). Same goes for filters. Supported transform functions are: translateX translateY translateZ skew skewX skewY skewZ rotate rotateX rotateY rotateZ scale scaleX scaleY scaleZ Supported colors are: backgroundColor borderBottomColor borderColor borderLeftColor borderRightColor borderTopColor color fill stroke Supported CSS filters are: blur brightness contrast grayscale hueRotate invert opacityFilter (as it shares the same name as CSS opacity ) saturate sepia To keep you parallax effects performant, I strongly advice not to use anything but opacity and transforms. Some filters should be cheap as well, with blur being the most expensive out of supported filters.

startValue number (or string for color), required Start value for the effect. Property will have this value when scroll position equals parallaxData.start . For colors supported formats are: #123 , #001122 , rgb(0,0,255) and rgba(0,0,255,0.5) .

endValue number (or string for color), required End value for the effect. Property will have this value when scroll position equals parallaxData.end . For colors supported formats are: #123 , #001122 , rgb(0,0,255) and rgba(0,0,255,0.5) . Between parallaxData.start and parallaxData.end value will transition relative to scroll position.

unit string CSS unit (e.g. % , rem , em ...) to be applied to property value. By default component is using pixels and degrees for rotation and skew.

Example of props

These are the exact props used in this example.

const exampleParallaxData = [ { start : 0 , end : 300 , properties : [ { startValue : 0 , endValue : 90 , property : "rotate" }, { startValue : 1 , endValue : 1.5 , property : "scale" }, { startValue : 1 , endValue : 0.75 , property : "opacity" } ] }, { start : 350 , duration : 300 , properties : [ { startValue : "#3cb99c" , endValue : "rgba(50,50,200,0.8)" , property : "backgroundColor" }, { startValue : 0 , endValue : 100 , property : "translateY" }, { startValue : 0.75 , endValue : 1 , property : "opacity" } ] }, { start : 700 , duration : 1000 , properties : [ { startValue : 100 , endValue : 0 , property : "translateY" }, { startValue : 1.5 , endValue : 2 , property : "scale" }, { startValue : 90 , endValue : 0 , property : "rotate" }, { startValue : 0 , endValue : 20 , property : "blur" } ] } ];

Animation state CSS classes

Component will also apply CSS classes that match current animation state. Classes are:

Plx--above scroll position is above first start position (animation isn't started yet)

Plx--below scroll position is below last end position (animation is finished)

Plx--active scroll position is below first start and last end position (animation is in progress, including between states)

Plx--in Plx--in-{n} scroll position is in n -th segment ( Plx--in-0 , Plx--in-1 ...). If name prop is passed (see above) it will be used instead of index ( Plx--in-superDuperName ).

Plx--between Plx--between-{a}-and-{b} scroll position is between segments a and b ( Plx--between-0-and-1 , Plx--between-1-and-2 ...) If name prop is passed (see above) it will be used instead of index ( Plx--between-superDuperName-and-anotherName ).

active class is applied along with both in and between classes.

Browser support

Modern browsers and IE10+.

IE9 should work if you provide a polyfill for requestAnimationFrame . But I'm not supporting IE9.

License

Released under MIT License.