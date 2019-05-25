React Pluralize

A tiny pluralization component. Also check out react-since, another tiny component that presents time passed in a humanistic format.

Install

npm install react-pluralize --save

Import

import Pluralize from 'react-pluralize'

Use

< Pluralize singular = { ' view '} count = {3} /> => 3 views < Pluralize singular = { ' person '} plural = { ' people '} count = {3} /> => 3 people < Pluralize singular = { ' like '} showCount = {false}/ > => like < Pluralize singular = { ' click '} count = {0} /> => 0 clicks < Pluralize singular = { ' hit '} count = {0} zero = { ' Nothing to show '}/> => Nothing to show

Props

singular (required)(String) The singular form of the noun

plural (optional)(default: singular + 's')(String) The plural form of the noun if required (i.e. when the plural form isn't just 's' added to the end)

count (optional)(default: 1)(Number) The count value used to determine whether the singular or plural form should be used.

showCount (optional)(default: true)(Boolean) If you would prefer not to see the count in the output then set this prop to false.

zero (optional)(default: null)(String) If you would like to show a different message when the count is 0 you can provide this prop.

className (optional)(default: null)(String)

style (optional)(default: {})(Object)