A tiny pluralization component. Also check out react-since, another tiny component that presents time passed in a humanistic format.
npm install react-pluralize --save
import Pluralize from 'react-pluralize'
<Pluralize singular={'view'} count={3} /> => 3 views
<Pluralize singular={'person'} plural={'people'} count={3} /> => 3 people
<Pluralize singular={'like'} showCount={false}/> => like
<Pluralize singular={'click'} count={0} /> => 0 clicks
<Pluralize singular={'hit'} count={0} zero={'Nothing to show'}/> => Nothing to show
singular (required)(String) The singular form of the noun
plural (optional)(default: singular + 's')(String) The plural form of the noun if required (i.e. when the plural form isn't just 's' added to the end)
count (optional)(default: 1)(Number) The count value used to determine whether the singular or plural form should be used.
showCount (optional)(default: true)(Boolean) If you would prefer not to see the count in the output then set this prop to false.
zero (optional)(default: null)(String) If you would like to show a different message when the count is 0 you can provide this prop.
className (optional)(default: null)(String)
style (optional)(default: {})(Object)