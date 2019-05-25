openbase logo
rp

react-pluralize

by Tom Smith
1.6.3 (see all)

Display plural or singular form of a word based on a count

Documentation
47.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Pluralize

A tiny pluralization component. Also check out react-since, another tiny component that presents time passed in a humanistic format.

Install

npm install react-pluralize --save

Import

import Pluralize from 'react-pluralize'

Use

<Pluralize singular={'view'} count={3} /> => 3 views
<Pluralize singular={'person'} plural={'people'} count={3} /> => 3 people
<Pluralize singular={'like'} showCount={false}/> => like
<Pluralize singular={'click'} count={0} /> => 0 clicks
<Pluralize singular={'hit'} count={0} zero={'Nothing to show'}/> => Nothing to show

Props

singular (required)(String) The singular form of the noun

plural (optional)(default: singular + 's')(String) The plural form of the noun if required (i.e. when the plural form isn't just 's' added to the end)

count (optional)(default: 1)(Number) The count value used to determine whether the singular or plural form should be used.

showCount (optional)(default: true)(Boolean) If you would prefer not to see the count in the output then set this prop to false.

zero (optional)(default: null)(String) If you would like to show a different message when the count is 0 you can provide this prop.

className (optional)(default: null)(String)

style (optional)(default: {})(Object)

