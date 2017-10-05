A react component for Plotly.JS graphs.
This is a very early, simple wrapper with the following problems:
However it does support event handling via the onClick, onBeforeHover, onHover, onUnHover, onSelected, and onRelayout props. Note that currently, however, changes to these event handlers after initial creation will not be propogated.
As the full Plotly bundle is huge, this library lets you pass a custom bundle to create the component. Therefore you will need Plotly as a direct dependancy of your project.
import createPlotlyComponent from 'react-plotlyjs';
//See the list of possible plotly bundles at https://github.com/plotly/plotly.js/blob/master/dist/README.md#partial-bundles or roll your own
import Plotly from 'plotly.js/dist/plotly-cartesian';
const PlotlyComponent = createPlotlyComponent(Plotly);
Here's a simple example render method:
render() {
let data = [
{
type: 'scatter', // all "scatter" attributes: https://plot.ly/javascript/reference/#scatter
x: [1, 2, 3], // more about "x": #scatter-x
y: [6, 2, 3], // #scatter-y
marker: { // marker is an object, valid marker keys: #scatter-marker
color: 'rgb(16, 32, 77)' // more about "marker.color": #scatter-marker-color
}
},
{
type: 'bar', // all "bar" chart attributes: #bar
x: [1, 2, 3], // more about "x": #bar-x
y: [6, 2, 3], // #bar-y
name: 'bar chart example' // #bar-name
}
];
let layout = { // all "layout" attributes: #layout
title: 'simple example', // more about "layout.title": #layout-title
xaxis: { // all "layout.xaxis" attributes: #layout-xaxis
title: 'time' // more about "layout.xaxis.title": #layout-xaxis-title
},
annotations: [ // all "annotation" attributes: #layout-annotations
{
text: 'simple annotation', // #layout-annotations-text
x: 0, // #layout-annotations-x
xref: 'paper', // #layout-annotations-xref
y: 0, // #layout-annotations-y
yref: 'paper' // #layout-annotations-yref
}
]
};
let config = {
showLink: false,
displayModeBar: true
};
return (
<PlotlyComponent className="whatever" data={data} layout={layout} config={config}/>
);
}