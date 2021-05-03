React component for creating & editing D3 charts. Sponsor an addition to this project

Quick start

Check out the demo of the latest release of the DefaultEditor at https://plotly.github.io/react-chart-editor/ or run it locally with:

git clone [this repo] cd react-chart-editor cd examples/demo npm install npm start

Overview

This module's entry point is a React component called <PlotlyEditor /> which connects an instance of <EditorControls /> to a plotly.js-powered <Plot /> component care of react-plotly.js . <PlotlyEditor /> accepts as children React components whose descendents are input elements wrapped via connectToContainer() calls so as to bind them to the <Plot /> 's figure's values. If no children are passed to the <PlotlyEditor /> , the <DefaultEditor /> is used. This module also exposes the building block components that comprise the <DefaultEditor /> so that developers can create their own customized editors.

Styling the <DefaultEditor /> and the built-in components

Import editor styles with import 'react-chart-editor/lib/react-chart-editor.min.css'

Interested in theming?

Need to support IE11? import the IE css instead: import 'react-chart-editor/lib/react-chart-editor.ie.min.css'

Development Setup

This repo contains a dev app that depends on the components locally and is configured for hot reloading, for easy local development. A jest -based test suite is also included.

cp accessTokens.tpl.js accessTokens.js npm install npm start npm test

Built-in Components

This module provides a number of nestable containers which are intended to contain fields that render widgets that have been connected to individual values in the figure via connector functions. Containers can also be connected to parts of the figure tree (e.g. layout or specific traces in data ) such that their child fields map to the appropriate leaf values. A field must have a connected container as an ancestor in order to be bound to the figure. The <PlotlyEditor /> and connector functions use the React context API to push configuration information to child components.

At a pseudo-code level it looks like this:

<PlotlyEditor {...etc}> < ConnectedContainer { ...etc }> < Field attr = "path.to.figure.value" { ...etc } /> </ ConnectedContainer > </ PlotlyEditor >

The custom editor example shows how to build a custom editor, and shows off all of the general-purpose containers and fields listed below.

General-purpose Containers

<PanelMenuWrapper /> : renders as a sidebar selector menu for <Panel /> s

: renders as a sidebar selector menu for s <PlotlyPanel /> : renders as a generic rectangular container with special handling for collapsing/expanding child <Fold /> s and optionally an 'add' button for creating them, has special visibility rules that depend on plotly figure

: renders as a generic rectangular container with special handling for collapsing/expanding child s and optionally an 'add' button for creating them, has special visibility rules that depend on plotly figure <PlotlyFold /> : collapsable container within a <Panel /> , has special visibility rules that depend on plotly figure

: collapsable container within a , has special visibility rules that depend on plotly figure <PlotlySection /> : uncollapsable container within a <Panel /> or <Fold /> , has special visibility rules that depend on plotly figure

: uncollapsable container within a or , has special visibility rules that depend on plotly figure <Panel/> , <Fold/> , <Section/> : same as PlotlyPanel , PlotlyFold , PlotlySection , but there are no special visibility rules, those containers always show, and always show their children, but Fold does not have the canDelete functionality as its context related

, , : same as , , , but there are no special visibility rules, those containers always show, and always show their children, but Fold does not have the canDelete functionality as its context related <SingleSidebarItem/> : wraps any item you would like to see appear in the sidebar menu.

General-purpose Fields

All Fields except <Info /> accept an attr property to bind them to a key in the figure (see https://plot.ly/javascript/reference/ for exhaustive documentation of figure keys). This property can be a . -delimited path to a leaf, starting at the context-appropriate point in the figure for the parent container (see connector functions below).

<Info /> : renders its children as HTML, useful for displaying help text

: renders its children as HTML, useful for displaying help text <Numeric /> : renders as a text field with arrows and units, useful for numeric values

: renders as a text field with arrows and units, useful for numeric values <Radio /> : renders as a button group, useful for mutually-exclusive low-cardinality enumerable values

: renders as a button group, useful for mutually-exclusive low-cardinality enumerable values <Dropdown /> : renders as a dropdown menu useful for mutually-exclusive high-cardinality enumerable values

: renders as a dropdown menu useful for mutually-exclusive high-cardinality enumerable values <Dropzone/> : renders a dropzone component to drag and drop files to load

: renders a dropzone component to drag and drop files to load <ColorPicker /> : renders as a popup color-picker, useful for CSS color hex value strings

: renders as a popup color-picker, useful for CSS color hex value strings <ColorscalePicker /> : npm module react-colorscales

: npm module react-colorscales <Flaglist /> : renders as a list of checkboxes, useful for + -joined flag lists like data[].mode

: renders as a list of checkboxes, useful for -joined flag lists like <TextEditor /> : renders as a WYSIWYG editor, useful for text like layout.title , takes props: latexOnly , richTextOnly , htmlOnly if no format props given, defaults to the MultiFormat text editor (latex && richText && html)

Widgets

Simple component that takes in props and renders.

<Button/> : simple button component, useful when combined with <SingleSidebarItem/> to add as menu item

Special-Purpose Containers

<TraceAccordion /> : <Panel /> whose children are replicated into <Folds /> connected to traces via connectTraceToPlot() .

: whose children are replicated into connected to traces via . <LayoutPanel /> : <Panel /> whose children are connected to the layout figure key

: whose children are connected to the figure key <LayoutSection /> : <Section /> whose children are connected to the layout figure key

: whose children are connected to the figure key <TraceRequiredPanel /> : <LayoutPanel /> renders <PanelEmpty /> if no trace data is set, can add extra conditions (i.e. an array of functions that will be run) with the extraConditions prop and a matching array with extraEmptyPanelMessages to show when those conditions are not met.

: renders if no trace data is set, can add extra conditions (i.e. an array of functions that will be run) with the prop and a matching array with extraEmptyPanelMessages to show when those conditions are not met. <AnnotationAccordion /> : <Panel /> whose children are replicated into <Folds /> connected to annotations via connectAnnotationToLayout() . For use in a <LayoutPanel /> .

: whose children are replicated into connected to annotations via . For use in a . <ShapeAccordion /> : <Panel /> whose children are replicated into <Folds /> connected to shapes via connectShapeToLayout() . For use in a <LayoutPanel /> .

: whose children are replicated into connected to shapes via . For use in a . <ImageAccordion /> : <Panel /> whose children are replicated into <Folds /> connected to images via connectImageToLayout() . For use in a <LayoutPanel /> .

: whose children are replicated into connected to images via . For use in a . <AxesFold /> : <Fold /> whose children are bound to axis-specific keys. For use in a <LayoutPanel /> ; and automatically contains an <AxesSelector /> (see below).

: whose children are bound to axis-specific keys. For use in a ; and automatically contains an (see below). <TraceMarkerSection /> : <Section /> with trace-specific name handling. For use in containers bound to traces e.g. as children of <TraceAccordion /> .

Special-Purpose Fields

For use in containers bound to traces e.g. as children of <TraceAccordion /> :

<DataSelector /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> coupled to data[].*src etc, triggers onUpdateTraces when changed

: renders as a coupled to etc, triggers when changed <TraceSelector /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> useful for data[].type

: renders as a useful for <LineDashSelector /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> useful for data[].line.dash

: renders as a useful for <LineShapeSelector /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> useful for data[].line.shape

: renders as a useful for <SymbolSelector /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> useful for data[].marker.symbol

: renders as a useful for <PositioningRef /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> useful for layout.*.xref/yref where the allowable values are paper|[axis]

: renders as a useful for where the allowable values are <ErrorBars/> : renders a set of controls that control a trace's error bars ( visibility , type , value , valueminus , array , arrayminus )

For use in containers bound to layout:

<FontSelector /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> whose options are rendered in the selected font

: renders as a whose options are rendered in the selected font <CanvasSize /> : renders as a <Numeric /> with visibility coupled to layout.autosize

For use in containers bound to axes:

<AxesSelector /> : renders as a <Radio /> to select one or all axes. Must be in a container bound to a figure via connectAxesToPlot() and sets that container's context such that its children are bound to either all axes or just the selected one. <AxesFold> s automatically contain this component.

: renders as a to select one or all axes. Must be in a container bound to a figure via and sets that container's context such that its children are bound to either all axes or just the selected one. s automatically contain this component. <AxesRange /> : numeric with visibility coupled to layout.*axis.autorange

For use in containers bound to annotations e.g. as children of <AnnotationAccordion /> :

<AnnotationRef /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> useful for layout.annotations[].xref , layout.annotations[].yref

: renders as a useful for , <AnnotationArrowRef /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> useful for layout.annotations[].axref , layout.annotations[].ayref

: renders as a useful for , <ArrowSelector /> : renders as a <Dropdown /> useful for layout.annotations[].arrowhead

Connector functions

connectToContainer( Component ) : returns a field component that can be bound to a figure value via the attr prop.

: returns a field component that can be bound to a figure value via the prop. connectTraceToPlot( Container ) : returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to a figure trace such that its children are bound to that trace's figure entry under the data key, e.g. <TraceAccordion /> above.

: returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to a figure trace such that its children are bound to that trace's figure entry under the key, e.g. above. connectLayoutToPlot( Container ) : returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to a figure such that its children are bound to that figure's layout under the layout key.

: returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to a figure such that its children are bound to that figure's layout under the key. connectAxesToLayout( Container ) : returns a wrapped container component that should contain an <AxesSelector /> field (see above) and can be bound to a figure such that its children are bound to that figure's axes entries under the layout.*axis keys.

: returns a wrapped container component that should contain an field (see above) and can be bound to a figure such that its children are bound to that figure's axes entries under the keys. connectAnnotationToLayout( Container ) : returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to a figure annotation such that its children are bound to that annotation's figure entry under the layout.annotations key, e.g. the <Fold> s in <AnnotationAccordion /> above.

: returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to a figure annotation such that its children are bound to that annotation's figure entry under the key, e.g. the s in above. connectShapeToLayout( Container ) : returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to a shape such that its children are bound to that shape's figure entry under the layout.shapes key, e.g. the <Fold> s in <ShapeAccordion /> above.

: returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to a shape such that its children are bound to that shape's figure entry under the key, e.g. the s in above. connectImagesToLayout( Container ) : returns a wrapped container component that can be bound to an image such that its children are bound to that image's figure entry under the layout.image key, e.g. the <Fold> s in <ImageAccordion /> above.

Mapbox Access Tokens

To use Satellite Maps in the Editor, Mapbox access tokens are required.

Once you have your tokens, you can provide it as a config prop to the <PlotlyEditor /> component: <PlotlyEditor config={{mapboxAccessToken: 'your token'}}/>

License

