react-planner

by cvdlab
2.0.6 (see all)

✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.

react-planner

react-planner is a React component which can be used to draw model buildings. Drag & drop from a catalog of customizable and ready-to-use objects, you can start from 2D wireframes and land on 3D models. As a developer you can provide your users with new objects by adding them to the catalog.

Demo

Demo

react-planner

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Map} from 'immutable';
import {createStore} from 'redux';
import {Provider} from 'react-redux';

//download this demo catalog https://github.com/cvdlab/react-planner/tree/master/demo/src/catalog
import MyCatalog from './catalog/mycatalog';

import {
  Models as PlannerModels,
  reducer as PlannerReducer,
  ReactPlanner,
  Plugins as PlannerPlugins,
} from 'react-planner';


//define state
let AppState = Map({
  'react-planner': new PlannerModels.State()
});

//define reducer
let reducer = (state, action) => {
  state = state || AppState;
  state = state.update('react-planner', plannerState => PlannerReducer(plannerState, action));
  return state;
};

let store = createStore(reducer, null, window.devToolsExtension ? window.devToolsExtension() : f => f);

let plugins = [
  PlannerPlugins.Keyboard(),
  PlannerPlugins.Autosave('react-planner_v0'),
  PlannerPlugins.ConsoleDebugger(),
];

//render
ReactDOM.render(
  (
    <Provider store={store}>
      <ReactPlanner
        catalog={MyCatalog}
        width={800}
        height={600}
        plugins={plugins}
        stateExtractor={state => state.get('react-planner')}
      />
    </Provider>
  ),
  document.getElementById('app')
);

Docs

Authors

Developed @ CVDLAB

Contributing

Your contributions (issues and pull request) are very appreciated!

Contributors

License

MIT

HotelSeogwipean
25 days ago
25 days ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

It's a perfect work. I'm trying to make a house simulator made through a modular box, but I'm so happy to find this with the functions I really wanted. It will take time to learn because it's my first time using react, but thank you for making this work. If possible, I would like to request a tutorial on creating a component. I want to make a structure made of walls in advance, but it's not easy.

