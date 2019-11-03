react-planner is a React component which can be used to draw model buildings. Drag & drop from a catalog of customizable and ready-to-use objects, you can start from 2D wireframes and land on 3D models. As a developer you can provide your users with new objects by adding them to the catalog.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Map} from 'immutable';
import {createStore} from 'redux';
import {Provider} from 'react-redux';
//download this demo catalog https://github.com/cvdlab/react-planner/tree/master/demo/src/catalog
import MyCatalog from './catalog/mycatalog';
import {
Models as PlannerModels,
reducer as PlannerReducer,
ReactPlanner,
Plugins as PlannerPlugins,
} from 'react-planner';
//define state
let AppState = Map({
'react-planner': new PlannerModels.State()
});
//define reducer
let reducer = (state, action) => {
state = state || AppState;
state = state.update('react-planner', plannerState => PlannerReducer(plannerState, action));
return state;
};
let store = createStore(reducer, null, window.devToolsExtension ? window.devToolsExtension() : f => f);
let plugins = [
PlannerPlugins.Keyboard(),
PlannerPlugins.Autosave('react-planner_v0'),
PlannerPlugins.ConsoleDebugger(),
];
//render
ReactDOM.render(
(
<Provider store={store}>
<ReactPlanner
catalog={MyCatalog}
width={800}
height={600}
plugins={plugins}
stateExtractor={state => state.get('react-planner')}
/>
</Provider>
),
document.getElementById('app')
);
Your contributions (issues and pull request) are very appreciated!
It's a perfect work. I'm trying to make a house simulator made through a modular box, but I'm so happy to find this with the functions I really wanted. It will take time to learn because it's my first time using react, but thank you for making this work. If possible, I would like to request a tutorial on creating a component. I want to make a structure made of walls in advance, but it's not easy.