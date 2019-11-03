react-planner is a React component which can be used to draw model buildings. Drag & drop from a catalog of customizable and ready-to-use objects, you can start from 2D wireframes and land on 3D models. As a developer you can provide your users with new objects by adding them to the catalog.

Demo

Usage

import React from 'react'; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'; import {Map} from 'immutable'; import {createStore} from 'redux'; import {Provider} from 'react-redux'; //download this demo catalog https://github.com/cvdlab/react-planner/tree/master/demo/src/catalog import MyCatalog from './catalog/mycatalog'; import { Models as PlannerModels, reducer as PlannerReducer, ReactPlanner, Plugins as PlannerPlugins, } from 'react-planner'; //define state let AppState = Map({ 'react-planner': new PlannerModels.State() }); //define reducer let reducer = (state, action) => { state = state || AppState; state = state.update('react-planner', plannerState => PlannerReducer(plannerState, action)); return state; }; let store = createStore(reducer, null, window.devToolsExtension ? window.devToolsExtension() : f => f); let plugins = [ PlannerPlugins.Keyboard(), PlannerPlugins.Autosave('react-planner_v0'), PlannerPlugins.ConsoleDebugger(), ]; //render ReactDOM.render( ( <Provider store={store}> <ReactPlanner catalog={MyCatalog} width={800} height={600} plugins={plugins} stateExtractor={state => state.get('react-planner')} /> </Provider> ), document.getElementById('app') );

Docs

Authors

Developed @ CVDLAB

Contributing

Your contributions (issues and pull request) are very appreciated!

Contributors

License

MIT