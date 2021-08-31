A react lib for building circular menus in a very easy and handy way.
Live-Demo: STORYBOOK
Read the full story @ Medium or innFactory-Blog
npm install --save react-planet
import { Planet } from 'react-planet';
export function MyPlanet() {
return (
<Planet
centerContent={
<div
style={{
height: 100,
width: 100,
borderRadius: '50%',
backgroundColor: '#1da8a4',
}}
/>
}
open
autoClose
>
<div
style={{
height: 70,
width: 70,
borderRadius: '50%',
backgroundColor: '#9257ad',
}}
/>
<div
style={{
height: 70,
width: 70,
borderRadius: '50%',
backgroundColor: '#9257ad',
}}
/>
</Planet>
);
}
<Planet centerContent={div style={...yourStlye}/>}
open
orbitRadius={120}
rotation={30}
...
>
<Planet
orbitStyle={(defaultStyle) => ({
...defaultStyle,
borderWidth: 4,
borderStyle: 'dashed',
borderColor: '#6f03fc',
})}
centerContent={<div className={classes.planetSmall} />}
open
>
<div className={classes.satellite1} />
<div className={classes.satellite2} />
<div className={classes.satellite3} />
</Planet>
<Planet
// set one of the orientations
satelliteOrientation="INSIDE"
<Planet
dragablePlanet
dragRadiusPlanet={20}
bounce
Nested planets
Code: /src/stories/Planetception.stories.tsx
<Planet
centerContent={<YourButton0 />}
hideOrbit
autoClose
orbitRadius={60}
bounceOnClose
rotation={105}
// the bounce direction is minimal visible
// but on close it seems the button wobbling a bit to the bottom
bounceDirection="BOTTOM"
>
<YourButton1 />
<YourButton2 />
<YourButton3 />
<div />
<div />
<div />
<div />
</Planet>
<Planet
mass={4}
tension={500}
friction={19}
|name
|type
|example /default
|description
|centerContent
|React.Node?
|The planet component
|orbitRadius
|number?
|120
|How far the satellites are away from the planet
|open
|boolean?
|false
|Set the open/close state from outside
|autoClose
|boolean?
|false
|If true the planet handles the open/close state by itself
|hideOrbit
|boolean?
|false
|If true the orbit is hidden / not rendered
|rotation
|number?
|0
|The angle for the rotation of all satellites around the planet
|satelliteOrientation
|DEFAULT INSIDE OUTSIDE READABLE
|undefined / DEFAULT
|The angle for the rotation of one satellite itself
|dragableSatellites
|boolean?
|false
|If true you can click and drag a satellite
|dragRadiusSatellites
|number?
|12
|Defines how much you can drag the satellites
|dragablePlanet
|boolean?
|false
|If true you can click and drag the planet
|dragRadiusPlanet
|number?
|12
|Defines how much you can drag the planet
|bounce
|boolean?
|false
|If true the planet bounces on open and close
|bounceOnOpen
|boolean?
|false
|If true the planet bounces only on open
|bounceOnClose
|boolean?
|false
|If true the planet bounces only on close
|bounceRadius
|number?
|3
|Defines how much the planet bounces
|bounceDirection
|TOP BOTTOM LEFT RIGHT
|undefined
|On hight bounceRadius you can see a direction
|tension
|number?
|500
|a react-spring animation physic value
|friction
|number?
|17
|a react-spring animation physic value
|mass
|number?
|1
|a react-spring animation physic value
|orbitStyle
|(default: CSSProperties)=>CSSProperties
|() => ({borderWidth: 4})
|You can override or set a new style for the orbit
|onClick
|(e: MouseEvent)=>void
|()=>{}
|The function is triggered if you click on the centerComponent
|onClose
|(e: MouseEvent)=>void
|()=>{}
|The function is triggered if the planet wants to close
npm install
npm start