centerContent React.Node? The planet component

orbitRadius number? 120 How far the satellites are away from the planet

open boolean? false Set the open/close state from outside

autoClose boolean? false If true the planet handles the open/close state by itself

hideOrbit boolean? false If true the orbit is hidden / not rendered

rotation number? 0 The angle for the rotation of all satellites around the planet

satelliteOrientation DEFAULT INSIDE OUTSIDE READABLE undefined / DEFAULT The angle for the rotation of one satellite itself

dragableSatellites boolean? false If true you can click and drag a satellite

dragRadiusSatellites number? 12 Defines how much you can drag the satellites

dragablePlanet boolean? false If true you can click and drag the planet

dragRadiusPlanet number? 12 Defines how much you can drag the planet

bounce boolean? false If true the planet bounces on open and close

bounceOnOpen boolean? false If true the planet bounces only on open

bounceOnClose boolean? false If true the planet bounces only on close

bounceRadius number? 3 Defines how much the planet bounces

bounceDirection TOP BOTTOM LEFT RIGHT undefined On hight bounceRadius you can see a direction

tension number? 500 a react-spring animation physic value

friction number? 17 a react-spring animation physic value

mass number? 1 a react-spring animation physic value

orbitStyle (default: CSSProperties)=>CSSProperties () => ({borderWidth: 4}) You can override or set a new style for the orbit

onClick (e: MouseEvent)=>void ()=>{} The function is triggered if you click on the centerComponent