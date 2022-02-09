React hook and components for integrating with Plaid Link

Compatibility

React 16.8+

Install

With npm :

npm install --save react-plaid-link

With yarn

yarn add react-plaid-link

Documentation

Please refer to the official Plaid Link docs for a more holistic understanding of Plaid Link.

Examples

Head to the react-plaid-link storybook to try out a live demo.

See the examples folder for various complete source code examples.

Using React hooks

This is the preferred approach for integrating with Plaid Link in React.

Note: token can be null initially and then set once you fetch or generate a link_token asynchronously.

ℹ️ See a full source code examples of using hooks:

examples/simple.tsx: minimal example of using hooks

examples/hooks.tsx: example using hooks with all available callbacks

examples/oauth.tsx: example handling OAuth with hooks

import { usePlaidLink } from 'react-plaid-link'; // ... const { open, ready } = usePlaidLink({ token: '<GENERATED_LINK_TOKEN>', onSuccess: (public_token, metadata) => { // send public_token to server }, }); return ( <button onClick={() => open()} disabled={!ready}> Connect a bank account </button> );

Available Link configuration options

ℹ️ See src/types/index.ts for exported types.

Please refer to the official Plaid Link docs for a more holistic understanding of the various Link options and the link_token .

usePlaidLink arguments

key type token string \| null onSuccess (public_token: string, metadata: PlaidLinkOnSuccessMetadata) => void onExit (error: null \| PlaidLinkError, metadata: PlaidLinkOnExitMetadata) => void onEvent (eventName: PlaidLinkStableEvent \| string, metadata: PlaidLinkOnEventMetadata) => void onLoad () => void receivedRedirectUri string \| null \| undefined

usePlaidLink return value

key type open () => void ready boolean error ErrorEvent \| null exit (options?: { force: boolean }, callback?: () => void) => void

OAuth / opening Link without a button click

Handling OAuth redirects requires opening Link without any user input (such as clicking a button). This can also be useful if you simply want Link to open immediately when your page or component renders.

ℹ️ See full source code example at examples/oauth.tsx

import { usePlaidLink } from 'react-plaid-link'; // ... const { open, ready } = usePlaidLink(config); // open Link immediately when ready React.useEffect(() => { if (ready) { open(); } }, [ready, open]); return <></>;

Using the pre-built component instead of the usePlaidLink hook

If you cannot use React hooks for legacy reasons such as incompatibility with class components, you can use the PlaidLink component.

ℹ️ See full source code example at examples/component.tsx

import { PlaidLink } from "react-plaid-link"; const App extends React.Component { // ... render() { return ( <PlaidLink token={this.state.token} onSuccess={this.onSuccess} // onEvent={...} // onExit={...} > Link your bank account </PlaidLink> ); } }

Typescript support