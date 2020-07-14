In order to ensure active development going forward, we are looking for maintainers to join the project. Please contact the project owner if you are interested.
A React component to build a customized UI for Google Maps Places Autocomplete
Live demo: hibiken.github.io/react-places-autocomplete/
To install the stable version
npm install --save react-places-autocomplete
React component is exported as a default export
import PlacesAutocomplete from 'react-places-autocomplete';
utility functions are named exports
import {
geocodeByAddress,
geocodeByPlaceId,
getLatLng,
} from 'react-places-autocomplete';
To use this component, you are going to need to load Google Maps JavaScript API
Load the library in your project
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&libraries=places"></script>
Create your component
import React from 'react';
import PlacesAutocomplete, {
geocodeByAddress,
getLatLng,
} from 'react-places-autocomplete';
class LocationSearchInput extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { address: '' };
}
handleChange = address => {
this.setState({ address });
};
handleSelect = address => {
geocodeByAddress(address)
.then(results => getLatLng(results[0]))
.then(latLng => console.log('Success', latLng))
.catch(error => console.error('Error', error));
};
render() {
return (
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.address}
onChange={this.handleChange}
onSelect={this.handleSelect}
>
{({ getInputProps, suggestions, getSuggestionItemProps, loading }) => (
<div>
<input
{...getInputProps({
placeholder: 'Search Places ...',
className: 'location-search-input',
})}
/>
<div className="autocomplete-dropdown-container">
{loading && <div>Loading...</div>}
{suggestions.map(suggestion => {
const className = suggestion.active
? 'suggestion-item--active'
: 'suggestion-item';
// inline style for demonstration purpose
const style = suggestion.active
? { backgroundColor: '#fafafa', cursor: 'pointer' }
: { backgroundColor: '#ffffff', cursor: 'pointer' };
return (
<div
{...getSuggestionItemProps(suggestion, {
className,
style,
})}
>
<span>{suggestion.description}</span>
</div>
);
})}
</div>
</div>
)}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
);
}
}
PlacesAutocomplete is a Controlled Component with a Render Prop. Therefore, you MUST pass at least
value and
onChange callback to the input element, and render function via
children.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
value
|string
|✅
value for the input element
onChange
|function
|✅
onChange function for the input element
children
|function
|✅
|Render function to specify the rendering
onSelect
|function
|Event handler to handle user's select event
onError
|function
|Error handler function that gets called when Google Maps API responds with an error
searchOptions
|object
|Options to Google Maps API (i.e. bounds, radius)
debounce
|number
|Number of milliseconds to delay before making a call to Google Maps API
highlightFirstSuggestion
|boolean
|If set to
true, first list item in the dropdown will be automatically highlighted
shouldFetchSuggestions
|boolean
|Component will hit Google Maps API only if this flag is set
true
googleCallbackName
|string
|You can provide a callback name to initialize
PlacesAutocomplete after google script is loaded
Type:
string,
Required:
true
Type:
function,
Required:
true
Typically this event handler will update
value state.
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.value}
onChange={value => this.setState({ value })}
>
{/* custom render function */}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
Type:
function
Required:
true
This is where you render whatever you want to based on the state of
PlacesAutocomplete.
The function will take an object with the following keys.
getInputProps : function
getSuggestionItemProps : function
loading : boolean
suggestions : array
Simple example
const renderFunc = ({ getInputProps, getSuggestionItemProps, suggestions }) => (
<div className="autocomplete-root">
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<div className="autocomplete-dropdown-container">
{loading && <div>Loading...</div>}
{suggestions.map(suggestion => (
<div {...getSuggestionItemProps(suggestion)}>
<span>{suggestion.description}</span>
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
// In render function
<PlacesAutocomplete value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange}>
{renderFunc}
</PlacesAutocomplete>;
This function will return the props that you can spread over the
<input /> element.
You can optionally call the function with an object to pass other props to the input.
// In render function
<input {...getInputProps({ className: 'my-input', autoFocus: true })} />
This function will return the props that you can spread over each suggestion item in your
autocomplete dropdown. You MUST call it with
suggestion object as an argument, and optionally pass an object to pass other props to the element.
// Simple example
<div className="autocomplete-dropdown">
{suggestions.map(suggestion => (
<div {...getSuggestionItemProps(suggestion)}>
{suggestion.description}
</div>
))}
</div>
// Pass options as a second argument
<div className="autocomplete-dropdown">
{suggestions.map(suggestion => {
const className = suggestion.active ? 'suggestion-item--active' : 'suggestion-item';
return (
<div {...getSuggestionItemProps(suggestion, { className })}>
{suggestion.description}
</div>
);
})}
</div>
This is a boolean flag indicating whether or not the request is pending, or has completed.
This is an array of suggestion objects each containing all the data from Google Maps API and other metadata.
An example of a suggestion object.
{
active: false,
description: "San Francisco, CA, USA",
formattedSuggestion: { mainText: "San Francisco", secondaryText: "CA, USA" },
id: "1b9ea3c094d3ac23c9a3afa8cd4d8a41f05de50a",
index: 0,
matchedSubstrings: [ {length: 8, offset: 0} ],
placeId: "ChIJIQBpAG2ahYAR_6128GcTUEo",
terms: [
{ offset: 0, value: "San Francisco" },
{ offset: 15, value: "CA" },
{ offset: 19, value: "USA" }
],
types: ["locality", "political", "geocode"]
}
Type:
function
Required:
false,
Default:
null
You can pass a function that gets called instead of
onChange function when user
hits the Enter key or clicks on a suggestion item.
The function takes three positional arguments. First argument is
address, second is
placeId and third is the entire
suggestion object.
// NOTE: `placeId` and `suggestion` are null when user hits Enter key with no suggestion item selected.
const handleSelect = (address: string, placeId: ?string, suggestion: ?object) => {
// Do something with address and placeId and suggestion
}
// Pass this function via onSelect prop.
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.handleChange}
onSelect={this.handleSelect}
>
{/* Custom render function */}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
Type:
function
Required:
false
You can pass
onError prop to customize the behavior when google.maps.places.PlacesServiceStatus is not
OK (e.g., no predictions are found)
Function takes
status (string) and
clearSuggestions (function) as parameters
// Log error status and clear dropdown when Google Maps API returns an error.
const onError = (status, clearSuggestions) => {
console.log('Google Maps API returned error with status: ', status)
clearSuggestions()
}
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.handleChange}
onError={onError}
>
{/* Custom render function */}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
Type:
Object
Required:
false
Default:
{}
You can fine-tune the settings passed to the AutocompleteService class with
searchOptions prop.
This prop accepts an object following the same format as google.maps.places.AutocompletionRequest
(except for
input, which comes from the value of the input field).
// these options will bias the autocomplete predictions toward Sydney, Australia with a radius of 2000 meters,
// and limit the results to addresses only
const searchOptions = {
location: new google.maps.LatLng(-34, 151),
radius: 2000,
types: ['address']
}
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.handleChange}
searchOptions={searchOptions}
>
{/* Custom render function */}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
Type:
number
Required:
false
Default:
200
The number of milliseconds to delay before making a call to Google Maps API.
Type:
boolean
Required:
false
Default:
false
If set to
true, first suggestion in the dropdown will be automatically set to be active.
Type:
boolean
Required:
false
Default:
true
// Only fetch suggestions when the input text is longer than 3 characters.
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.address}
onChange={this.handleChange}
shouldFetchSuggestions={this.state.address.length > 3}
>
{/* custom render function */}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
Type:
string
Required:
false
Default:
undefined
If provided, component will initialize after the browser has finished downloading google script.
IMPORTANT: To enable this async mode, you need to provide the same callback name to google script via
callback=[YOUR CALLBACK NAME].
Example:
<script async defer src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&libraries=places&callback=myCallbackFunc"></script>
Then, provide
googleCallbackName prop to
PlacesAutocomplete.
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.handleChange}
googleCallbackName="myCallbackFunc"
>
{/* custom render function */}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
NOTE: If there are more than one
PlacesAutocomplete components rendered in the page,
set up a callback function that calls a callback function for each component.
Example:
<script>
window.myCallbackFunc = function() {
window.initOne && window.initOne();
window.initTwo && window.initTwo();
}
</script>
<script async defer
src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&libraries=places&callback=myCallbackFunc"></script>
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.handleChange}
googleCallbackName="initOne"
>
{/* custom render function */}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
<PlacesAutocomplete
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.handleChange}
googleCallbackName="initTwo"
>
{/* custom render function */}
</PlacesAutocomplete>
geocodeByAddress API
/**
* Returns a promise
* @param {String} address
* @return {Promise}
*/
geocodeByAddress(address);
Type:
String,
Required:
true
String that gets passed to Google Maps Geocoder
import { geocodeByAddress } from 'react-places-autocomplete';
// `results` is an entire payload from Google API.
geocodeByAddress('Los Angeles, CA')
.then(results => console.log(results))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
geocodeByPlaceId API
/**
* Returns a promise
* @param {String} placeId
* @return {Promise}
*/
geocodeByPlaceId(placeId);
Type:
String,
Required:
true
String that gets passed to Google Maps Geocoder
import { geocodeByPlaceId } from 'react-places-autocomplete';
// `results` is an entire payload from Google API.
geocodeByPlaceId('ChIJE9on3F3HwoAR9AhGJW_fL-I')
.then(results => console.log(results))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
getLatLng API
/**
* Returns a promise
* @param {Object} result
* @return {Promise}
*/
getLatLng(result);
Type:
Object
Required:
true
One of the element from
results (returned from Google Maps Geocoder)
import { geocodeByAddress, getLatLng } from 'react-places-autocomplete';
geocodeByAddress('Tokyo, Japan')
.then(results => getLatLng(results[0]))
.then(({ lat, lng }) =>
console.log('Successfully got latitude and longitude', { lat, lng })
);
Join us on Gitter if you are interested in contributing!
MIT