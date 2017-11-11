React geo location component based on Google Maps

The component uses Google Maps API to fetch the locations. It uses Awesomplete as a hard dependency for the dropdown.

Check out the demo here.

Installation

npm install react-place

Dependencies

Of course react and react-dom. You need to have these modules installed.

Awesomplete - installed automatically while running npm install react-place . It comes with the component so you don't need to have it loaded on the page.

. It comes with the component so you don't need to have it loaded on the page. Google Maps API - you have to add <script src="//maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp&signed_in=true&libraries=places"></script> to your page to have the component working.

Usage (ES6)

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Location from 'react-place' ; var location; var container = document .querySelector( '...' ); var onLocationSet = ( data ) => { }; location = ReactDOM.render( < Location country = 'US' noMatching = 'Sorry, I can not find {{value}}.' onLocationSet = { onLocationSet } inputProps = {{ style: { color: '# 0099FF '}, className: ' location ', placeholder: ' Where are your ?' }} /> , container );

Usage ES5 (with bundling)

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var Location = require ( 'react-place' ); var createLocation = React.createFactory(Location); function onLocationSet ( data ) { } var container = document .querySelector( '#container' ); var LocationComp = createLocation({ country : country.value, noMatching : 'Sorry, I can not find {{value}}.' , onLocationSet : onLocationSet, inputProps={{ style : { color : '#0099FF' }, className : 'location' , placeholder : 'Where are your?' }} }); var location = ReactDOM.render(LocationComp, container);

If you need to update the country dynamically use the following API:

location.updateCountry( 'FR' );

Usage ES5 (no bundling)

Download react-place.min.js file and add it to your page.

<script src= "//maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp&signed_in=true&libraries=places" > </ script > < script src = "https://fb.me/react-0.14.3.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://fb.me/react-dom-0.14.3.js" > </ script > < script src = "react-place.min.js" > </ script > < script > var createLocation = React.createFactory(ReactPlace); function onLocationSet ( data ) { } window .onload = function ( ) { var container = document .querySelector( '...' ); var LocationComp = createLocation({ country : country.value, noMatching : 'Sorry, I can not find {{value}}.' , onLocationSet : onLocationSet, inputProps={{ style : { color : '#0099FF' }, className : 'location' , placeholder : 'Where are your?' }} }); var l = ReactDOM.render(LocationComp, container); }; </ script >

Testing

npm run test

Powered by Google API