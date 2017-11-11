openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rp

react-place

by Krasimir Tsonev
0.6.2 (see all)

React geo location component based on Google Maps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React geo location component based on Google Maps

The component uses Google Maps API to fetch the locations. It uses Awesomplete as a hard dependency for the dropdown.

Check out the demo here.

react-place

Installation

npm install react-place

Dependencies

  • Of course react and react-dom. You need to have these modules installed.
  • Awesomplete - installed automatically while running npm install react-place. It comes with the component so you don't need to have it loaded on the page.
  • Google Maps API - you have to add <script src="//maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp&signed_in=true&libraries=places"></script> to your page to have the component working.

Usage (ES6)

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Location from 'react-place';

var location;
var container = document.querySelector('...');

var onLocationSet = (data) => {
  // data.description
  // data.coords.lat
  // data.coords.lng
};

location = ReactDOM.render(
  <Location
    country='US'
    noMatching='Sorry, I can not find {{value}}.'
    onLocationSet={ onLocationSet }
    inputProps={{
      style: {color: '#0099FF'},
      className:'location',
      placeholder: 'Where are your?'
    }}
    />,
  container
);

Usage ES5 (with bundling)

var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var Location = require('react-place');
var createLocation = React.createFactory(Location);

function onLocationSet (data) {
  // data.description
  // data.coords.lat
  // data.coords.lng
}

var container = document.querySelector('#container');
var LocationComp = createLocation({
  country: country.value,
  noMatching: 'Sorry, I can not find {{value}}.',
  onLocationSet: onLocationSet,
  inputProps={{
    style: {color: '#0099FF'},
    className:'location',
    placeholder: 'Where are your?'
  }}
});

var location = ReactDOM.render(LocationComp, container);

If you need to update the country dynamically use the following API:

location.updateCountry('FR');

Usage ES5 (no bundling)

Download react-place.min.js file and add it to your page.

<script src="//maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp&signed_in=true&libraries=places"></script>
<script src="https://fb.me/react-0.14.3.js"></script>
<script src="https://fb.me/react-dom-0.14.3.js"></script>
<script src="react-place.min.js"></script>
<script>

  var createLocation = React.createFactory(ReactPlace);

  function onLocationSet(data) {
    // data.description
    // data.coords.lat
    // data.coords.lng
  }

  window.onload = function () {
    var container = document.querySelector('...');
    var LocationComp = createLocation({
      country: country.value,
      noMatching: 'Sorry, I can not find {{value}}.',
      onLocationSet: onLocationSet,
      inputProps={{
        style: {color: '#0099FF'},
        className:'location',
        placeholder: 'Where are your?'
      }}
    });
    var l = ReactDOM.render(LocationComp, container);
  };

</script>

Testing

npm run test

Powered by Google API

powered by google

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial