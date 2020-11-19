react-pivottable is a React-based pivot table library with drag'n'drop
functionality. It is a React port of the jQuery-based
PivotTable.js by the same author.
react-pivottable is part of Plotly's React Component Suite for building data visualization Web apps and products.
react-pivottable's function is to enable data exploration and analysis by
summarizing a data set into table or Plotly.js
chart with a true 2-d drag'n'drop UI, very similar to the one found in older
versions of Microsoft Excel.
A live demo can be found here.
Installation is via NPM and has a peer dependency on React:
npm install --save react-pivottable react react-dom
Basic usage is as follows. Note that
PivotTableUI is a "dumb component" that
maintains essentially no state of its own.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import PivotTableUI from 'react-pivottable/PivotTableUI';
import 'react-pivottable/pivottable.css';
// see documentation for supported input formats
const data = [['attribute', 'attribute2'], ['value1', 'value2']];
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = props;
}
render() {
return (
<PivotTableUI
data={data}
onChange={s => this.setState(s)}
{...this.state}
/>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);
The Plotly
react-plotly.js component can be passed in via dependency
injection. It has a peer dependency on
plotly.js.
Important: If you build your project using webpack, you'll have to follow
these instructions
in order to successfully bundle
plotly.js. See below for how to avoid having
to bundle
plotly.js.
npm install --save react-pivottable react-plotly.js plotly.js react react-dom
To add the Plotly renderers to your app, you can use the following pattern:
import React from 'react';
import PivotTableUI from 'react-pivottable/PivotTableUI';
import 'react-pivottable/pivottable.css';
import TableRenderers from 'react-pivottable/TableRenderers';
import Plot from 'react-plotly.js';
import createPlotlyRenderers from 'react-pivottable/PlotlyRenderers';
// create Plotly renderers via dependency injection
const PlotlyRenderers = createPlotlyRenderers(Plot);
// see documentation for supported input formats
const data = [['attribute', 'attribute2'], ['value1', 'value2']];
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = props;
}
render() {
return (
<PivotTableUI
data={data}
onChange={s => this.setState(s)}
renderers={Object.assign({}, TableRenderers, PlotlyRenderers)}
{...this.state}
/>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);
plotly.js
If you would rather not install and bundle
plotly.js but rather get it into
your app via something like
<script> tag, you can ignore
react-plotly.js'
peer-dependcy warning and handle the dependency injection like this:
import React from 'react';
import PivotTableUI from 'react-pivottable/PivotTableUI';
import 'react-pivottable/pivottable.css';
import TableRenderers from 'react-pivottable/TableRenderers';
import createPlotlyComponent from 'react-plotly.js/factory';
import createPlotlyRenderers from 'react-pivottable/PlotlyRenderers';
// create Plotly React component via dependency injection
const Plot = createPlotlyComponent(window.Plotly);
// create Plotly renderers via dependency injection
const PlotlyRenderers = createPlotlyRenderers(Plot);
// see documentation for supported input formats
const data = [['attribute', 'attribute2'], ['value1', 'value2']];
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = props;
}
render() {
return (
<PivotTableUI
data={data}
onChange={s => this.setState(s)}
renderers={Object.assign({}, TableRenderers, PlotlyRenderers)}
{...this.state}
/>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);
<PivotTableUI {...props} />
<PivotTable {...props} />
<Renderer {...props} />
PivotData(props)
The interactive component provided by
react-pivottable is
PivotTableUI, but
output rendering is delegated to the non-interactive
PivotTable component,
which accepts a subset of its properties.
PivotTable can be invoked directly
and is useful for outputting non-interactive saved snapshots of
PivotTableUI
configurations.
PivotTable in turn delegates to a specific renderer component,
such as the default
TableRenderer, which accepts a subset of the same
properties. Finally, most renderers will create non-React
PivotData object to
handle the actual computations, which also accepts a subset of the same props as
the rest of the stack.
Here is a table of the properties accepted by this stack, including an indication of which layer consumes each, from the bottom up:
|Layer
|Key & Type
|Default Value
|Description
PivotData
data
see below for formats
|(none, required)
|data to be summarized
PivotData
rows
array of strings
[]
|attribute names to prepopulate in row area
PivotData
cols
array of strings
[]
|attribute names to prepopulate in cols area
PivotData
vals
array of strings
[]
|attribute names used as arguments to aggregator (gets passed to aggregator generating function)
PivotData
aggregators
object of functions
aggregators from
Utilites
|dictionary of generators for aggregation functions in dropdown (see original PivotTable.js documentation)
PivotData
aggregatorName
string
|first key in
aggregators
|key to
aggregators object specifying the aggregator to use for computations
PivotData
valueFilter
object of arrays of strings
{}
|object whose keys are attribute names and values are objects of attribute value-boolean pairs which denote records to include or exclude from computation and rendering; used to prepopulate the filter menus that appear on double-click
PivotData
sorters
object or function
{}
|accessed or called with an attribute name and can return a function which can be used as an argument to
array.sort for output purposes. If no function is returned, the default sorting mechanism is a built-in "natural sort" implementation. Useful for sorting attributes like month names, see original PivotTable.js example 1 and original PivotTable.js example 2.
PivotData
rowOrder
string
"key_a_to_z"
|the order in which row data is provided to the renderer, must be one of
"key_a_to_z",
"value_a_to_z",
"value_z_to_a", ordering by value orders by row total
PivotData
colOrder
string
"key_a_to_z"
|the order in which column data is provided to the renderer, must be one of
"key_a_to_z",
"value_a_to_z",
"value_z_to_a", ordering by value orders by column total
PivotData
derivedAttributes
object of functions
{}
|defines derived attributes (see original PivotTable.js documentation)
Renderer
<any>
|(none, optional)
|Renderers may accept any additional properties
PivotTable
renderers
object of functions
TableRenderers
|dictionary of renderer components
PivotTable
rendererName
string
|first key in
renderers
|key to
renderers object specifying the renderer to use
PivotTableUI
onChange
function
|(none, required)
|function called every time anything changes in the UI, with the new value of the properties needed to render the new state. This function must be hooked into a state-management system in order for the "dumb"
PivotTableUI component to work.
PivotTableUI
hiddenAttributes
array of strings
[]
|contains attribute names to omit from the UI
PivotTableUI
hiddenFromAggregators
array of strings
[]
|contains attribute names to omit from the aggregator arguments dropdowns
PivotTableUI
hiddenFromDragDrop
array of strings
[]
|contains attribute names to omit from the drag'n'drop portion of the UI
PivotTableUI
menuLimit
integer
|500
|maximum number of values to list in the double-click menu
PivotTableUI
unusedOrientationCutoff
integer
|85
|If the attributes' names' combined length in characters exceeds this value then the unused attributes area will be shown vertically to the left of the UI instead of horizontally above it.
0 therefore means 'always vertical', and
Infinity means 'always horizontal'.
data
One object per record, the object's keys are the attribute names.
Note: missing attributes or attributes with a value of
null are treated as
if the value was the string
"null".
const data = [
{
attr1: 'value1_attr1',
attr2: 'value1_attr2',
//...
},
{
attr1: 'value2_attr1',
attr2: 'value2_attr2',
//...
},
//...
];
One sub-array per record, the first sub-array contains the attribute names. If
subsequent sub-arrays are shorter than the first one, the trailing values are
treated as if they contained the string value
"null". If subsequent sub-arrays
are longer than the first one, excess values are ignored. This format is
compatible with the output of CSV parsing libraries like PapaParse.
const data = [
['attr1', 'attr2'],
['value1_attr1', 'value1_attr2'],
['value2_attr1', 'value2_attr2'],
//...
];
The function will be called with a callback that takes an object as a parameter.
Note: missing attributes or attributes with a value of
null are treated as
if the value was the string
"null".
const data = function(callback) {
callback({
"attr1": "value1_attr1",
"attr2": "value1_attr2",
//...
});
callback({
"attr1": "value2_attr1",
"attr2": "value2_attr2",
//...
};
//...
};