ReactPivot

ReactPivot is a data-grid component with pivot-table-like functionality for data display, filtering, and exploration. Can be used without React.

Demo: http://davidguttman.github.io/react-pivot/

Installation & Usage

Default (Browserify/webpack):

npm i -S react-pivot

var React = require ( 'react' ) var ReactPivot = require ( 'react-pivot' ) React.render( < ReactPivot rows = {rows} dimensions = {dimensions} reduce = {reduce} calculations = {calculations} nPaginateRows = {25} /> , document.body )

Classic (no React or Browserify):

Download react-pivot-standalone-3.0.0.min.js

< script src = 'react-pivot-standalone-3.0.0.min.js' > </ script > < script > ReactPivot( document .body, { rows : rows, dimensions : dimensions, calculations : calculations, reduce : reduce }) </ script >

Custom (Browserify, no React):

var ReactPivot = require ( 'react-pivot/load' ) ReactPivot( document .body, { rows : rows, dimensions : dimensions, reduce : reduce, calculations : calculations })

Example

var React = require ( 'react' ) var ReactPivot = require ( 'react-pivot' ) React.render( < ReactPivot rows = {rows} dimensions = {dimensions} reduce = {reduce} calculations = {calculations} /> , document.body )

ReactPivot requires four arguments: rows , dimensions , reduce and calculations

rows is your data, just an array of objects:

var rows = [ { "firstName" : "Francisco" , "lastName" : "Brekke" , "state" : "NY" , "transaction" :{ "amount" : "399.73" , "date" : "2012-02-02T08:00:00.000Z" , "business" : "Kozey-Moore" , "name" : "Checking Account 2297" , "type" : "deposit" , "account" : "82741327" }}, { "firstName" : "Francisco" , "lastName" : "Brekke" , "state" : "NY" , "transaction" :{ "amount" : "768.84" , "date" : "2012-02-02T08:00:00.000Z" , "business" : "Herman-Langworth" , "name" : "Money Market Account 9344" , "type" : "deposit" , "account" : "95753704" }} ]

dimensions is how you want to group your data. Maybe you want to get the total $$ by firstName and have the column title be First Name :

var dimensions = [ { value : 'firstName' , title : 'First Name' } ]

reduce is how you calculate numbers for each group:

var reduce = function ( row, memo ) { memo.amountTotal = (memo.amountTotal || 0 ) + parseFloat (row.transaction.amount) return memo }

calculations is how you want to display the calculations done in reduce :

var calculations = [ { title : 'Amount' , value : 'amountTotal' , template : function ( val, row ) { return '$' + val.toFixed( 2 ) }, sortBy : function ( row ) { return isNaN (row.amountTotal) ? 0 : row.amountTotal } } ]

Plug them in and you're good to go!

React.render( < ReactPivot rows = {rows} dimensions = {dimensions} reduce = {reduce} calculations = {calculations} activeDimensions = {[ ' First Name ']} /> , document.body )

See it all together in example/basic.jsx

Optional Arguments

parameter type description default compact boolean compact rows false csvDownloadFileName string assign name of document created when user clicks to 'Export CSV' 'table.csv' csvTemplateFormat boolean apply template formatting to data before csv export false defaultStyles boolean apply default styles from style.css true hiddenColumns array columns that should not display [] nPaginateRows number items per page setting 25 solo object item that should be displayed solo null sortBy string name of column to use for record sort null sortDir string sort direction, either 'asc' or 'desc' 'asc' tableClassName string assign css class to table containing react-pivot elements '' hideDimensionFilter boolean do not render the dimension filter false hideRows function if provided, rows that are passed to the function will not render unless the return value is true null

TODO

Better Pagination

Responsive Table

License

MIT