ReactPivot is a data-grid component with pivot-table-like functionality for data display, filtering, and exploration. Can be used without React.
Demo: http://davidguttman.github.io/react-pivot/
Default (Browserify/webpack):
npm i -S react-pivot
var React = require('react')
var ReactPivot = require('react-pivot')
React.render(
<ReactPivot rows={rows}
dimensions={dimensions}
reduce={reduce}
calculations={calculations}
nPaginateRows={25} />,
document.body
)
Classic (no React or Browserify):
Download react-pivot-standalone-3.0.0.min.js
<script src='react-pivot-standalone-3.0.0.min.js'></script>
<script>
ReactPivot(document.body, {
rows: rows,
dimensions: dimensions,
calculations: calculations,
reduce: reduce
})
</script>
Custom (Browserify, no React):
var ReactPivot = require('react-pivot/load')
ReactPivot(document.body, {
rows: rows,
dimensions: dimensions,
reduce: reduce,
calculations: calculations
})
var React = require('react')
var ReactPivot = require('react-pivot')
React.render(
<ReactPivot rows={rows}
dimensions={dimensions}
reduce={reduce}
calculations={calculations} />,
document.body
)
ReactPivot requires four arguments:
rows,
dimensions,
reduce and
calculations
rows is your data, just an array of objects:
var rows = [
{"firstName":"Francisco","lastName":"Brekke","state":"NY","transaction":{"amount":"399.73","date":"2012-02-02T08:00:00.000Z","business":"Kozey-Moore","name":"Checking Account 2297","type":"deposit","account":"82741327"}},
{"firstName":"Francisco","lastName":"Brekke","state":"NY","transaction":{"amount":"768.84","date":"2012-02-02T08:00:00.000Z","business":"Herman-Langworth","name":"Money Market Account 9344","type":"deposit","account":"95753704"}}
]
dimensions is how you want to group your data. Maybe you want to get the total $$ by
firstName and have the column title be
First Name:
var dimensions = [
{value: 'firstName', title: 'First Name'}
]
reduce is how you calculate numbers for each group:
var reduce = function(row, memo) {
memo.amountTotal = (memo.amountTotal || 0) + parseFloat(row.transaction.amount)
return memo
}
calculations is how you want to display the calculations done in
reduce:
var calculations = [
{
title: 'Amount', value: 'amountTotal',
template: function(val, row) {
return '$' + val.toFixed(2)
},
sortBy: function(row) {
return isNaN(row.amountTotal) ? 0 : row.amountTotal
}
}
]
Plug them in and you're good to go!
// Optional: set a default grouping with "activeDimensions"
React.render(
<ReactPivot rows={rows}
dimensions={dimensions}
reduce={reduce}
calculations={calculations}
activeDimensions={['First Name']} />,
document.body
)
See it all together in example/basic.jsx
|parameter
|type
|description
|default
|compact
|boolean
|compact rows
|false
|csvDownloadFileName
|string
|assign name of document created when user clicks to 'Export CSV'
|'table.csv'
|csvTemplateFormat
|boolean
|apply template formatting to data before csv export
|false
|defaultStyles
|boolean
|apply default styles from style.css
|true
|hiddenColumns
|array
|columns that should not display
|[]
|nPaginateRows
|number
|items per page setting
|25
|solo
|object
|item that should be displayed solo
|null
|sortBy
|string
|name of column to use for record sort
|null
|sortDir
|string
|sort direction, either 'asc' or 'desc'
|'asc'
|tableClassName
|string
|assign css class to table containing react-pivot elements
|''
|hideDimensionFilter
|boolean
|do not render the dimension filter
|false
|hideRows
|function
|if provided, rows that are passed to the function will not render unless the return value is true
|null
MIT