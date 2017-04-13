openbase logo
Readme

Note: This project is no longer actively maintained by Pinterest.

react-pinterest

As ReactJS continues to increase in popularity for both startups and large-scale technology companies, we wanted to make it as easy as possible to add Pinterest content onto these sites. This helps both you and us. The more content you drive into Pinterest, the more traffic you get in return. React brings widgets to a whole new level, and we are excited to introduce a React component collection of our already popular Pinterest widgets.

Install

npm install react-pinterest --save

The full list of available widgets are:

  • Pin It Button
  • Pinterest Follow Button
  • Pinterest Pin Widget
  • Pinterest Profile Widget
  • Pinterest Board Widget
  • Pinterest Grid

Pin It Button

proptypedefaultnotes
typestring'any'enum of { 'any', 'one' }
colorstring'grey'enum of { 'red', 'white', 'grey' }
largebooleanfalseis large sized button
roundbooleanfalseis circular button

The following props are specific for type="one". Each prop refers to the Pin to be pinned on click. If pin is specified, it will be a repin, otherwise it will create a new Pin using media, url, and description.

proptypenotes
pinstringthe id of the Pin to repin
mediastringthe image url of the Pin to create
urlstringthe link back of the Pin to create
descriptionstringthe description of the Pin to create

Use: 

import { PinItButton } from 'react-pinterest';

// To create a Pin one Pin It button
<PinItButton type="one" media="https://goo.gl/zFFBUK" url="https://goo.gl/hQmcWP" description="Example Stuff"/>

// To Create a repin Pin It button
<PinItButton type="one" pin="356417757988637350" />

// To Create a Pin any Pin It Button: opens the image picker overlay
<PinItButton type="any" />
<PinItButton type="any" color="white" />
<PinItButton type="any" color="white" large={true}/>
<PinItButton type="any" color="red" />
<PinItButton type="any" color="red" large={true} />
<PinItButton type="any" round={true} />
<PinItButton type="any" round={true} large={true} />

Pinterest Follow Button

proptypenotes
boardstringthe board slug of the board to follow (<username>/<board_name>)
userstringthe username of the user to follow

Choose either a board or user to follow. If both are specificed, board will be used.

Use:

import { PinterestFollowButton } from 'react-pinterest';

// To create a board follow button
<PinterestFollowButton board="pinterest/official-news">Official News</PinterestFollowButton>

// To create a profile follow button
<PinterestFollowButton user="pinterest">Pinterest</PinterestFollowButton>

Pinterest Pin Widget

proptypedefaultnotes
pinstringrequiredthe id of the Pin to display
sizestring'small'enum of { 'small', 'medium', 'large' }
langstring'en'language code for Pin

Use:

import { PinterestPinWidget } from 'react-pinterest';

// Pin Widgets default to small
<PinterestPinWidget pin="530158187357124374" />
<PinterestPinWidget size="medium" pin="530158187357124374" />
<PinterestPinWidget size="large" pin="530158187357124374" />

Pinterest Board Widget

proptypedefaultnotes
boardstringrequiredthe board slug of the board (<username>/<board_name>)
widthnumberrequiredthe width of the board widget
heightnumberrequiredthe height of the board widget
columnsnumberrequiredthe number of columns in the grid

Use:

import { PinterestBoardWidget } from 'react-pinterest';

<PinterestBoardWidget board="pinterest/official-news" width={300} height={300} columns={5} />

Pinterest Profile Widget

proptypedefaultnotes
userstringrequiredthe username of the profile
widthnumberrequiredthe width of the board widget
heightnumberrequiredthe height of the board widget
columnsnumberrequiredthe number of columns in the grid

Use:

import { PinterestProfileWidget } from 'react-pinterest';

<PinterestProfileWidget user="pinterest" width={300} height={300} columns={5} />

Pinterest Grid

proptypedefaultnotes
gutternumber0the margin between grid elements
columnsnumber?the number of columns to use in the grid, if unspecified it will guess based on the width of the first grid element

Use:


import { PinterestGrid, PinterestPinWidget } from 'react-pinterest';

<PinterestGrid gutter={gutter}>
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="530158187357124374" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="356417757989339525" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="356417757986524080" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="356417757986724718" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="356417757988564358" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="356417757988206582" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="202802789445693269" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="89438742571585339" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="232850243203755319" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="137008013639035297" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="264797653065817757" />
    <PinterestPinWidget pin="144467100519920447" />
</PinterestGrid>

Running the example

npm install; cd examples; node server.js

Then open http://localhost:3000

Try adding a query param to change the PinterestPinWidget size ?size=medium or ?size=large

License

MIT

