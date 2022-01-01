A react container component with pinch-to-zoom gesture interaction.
Install this package as dependency
# pwd: ~/project/dir
$ npm install react-pinch-and-zoom
Import the component
import PinchToZoom from 'react-pinch-and-zoom';
Wrap the pinch-able component inside
PinchToZoom component
render() {
return (
<div className="container">
<PinchToZoom>
<img src={...}/> // child node should have intrinsic size
</PinchToZoom>
</div>
);
}
./react-pinch-and-zoom (master)
├── docs // compiled github demo page
├── lib // compiled react component in commonjs module (git ignored)
├── package.json
├── server.js // config local development server
└── src
├── PinchToZoom // source code of react-pinch-and-zoom
└── demo // source code of github demo page
# pwd: ~/development/dir
$ git pull https://github.com/conradlo/react-pinch-and-zoom.git
$ cd react-pinch-and-zoom
# pwd: ~/development/dir/react-pinch-and-zoom
$ npm install
# pwd: ~/development/dir/react-pinch-and-zoom
$ npm start
localhost:3000 and edit
src/PinchToZoom/*
package.json for more npm script tasks
run
npm run build will:
/lib
/docs
# pwd: ~/development/dir/react-pinch-and-zoom
$ npm run build
Please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md for details on code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.
This project uses SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
see the LICENSE file for details