React Pinch and Zoom

A react container component with pinch-to-zoom gesture interaction.

Demo

Getting Started

Installing

Install this package as dependency pwd : ~/project/dir npm install react-pinch-and-zoom Import the component import PinchToZoom from 'react-pinch-and-zoom' ; Wrap the pinch-able component inside PinchToZoom component render() { return ( < div className = "container" > < PinchToZoom > < img src = {...}/ > // child node should have intrinsic size </ PinchToZoom > </ div > ); }

Project structure

./react-pinch-and-zoom (master) ├── docs // compiled github demo page ├── lib // compiled react component in commonjs module (git ignored) ├── package.json ├── server.js // config local development server └── src ├── PinchToZoom // source code of react-pinch-and-zoom └── demo // source code of github demo page

Develop on local machine

Pull this repository pwd : ~/development/dir git pull https://github.com/conradlo/react-pinch-and-zoom.git Install dependency cd react-pinch-and-zoom pwd : ~/development/dir/react-pinch-and-zoom npm install Start local development server pwd : ~/development/dir/react-pinch-and-zoom npm start Visit localhost:3000 and edit src/PinchToZoom/* Consult package.json for more npm script tasks

Production build

run npm run build will:

transpile the component's source code /lib build and bundle the Github page /docs

pwd : ~/development/dir/react-pinch-and-zoom npm run build

Built With

Reactjs - A JavaScript library for building user interfaces

Sass - Syntactically Awesome Style Sheets

Webpack - JavaScript module bundler

Babel - JavaScript transpiler/compiler

Typescript - For extra type safety

eslint, tslint, prettier, vscode

Contributing

Please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md for details on code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.

Versioning

This project uses SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

see the LICENSE file for details

Acknowledgments