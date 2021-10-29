There is another package for managing PIN input. Check and see which suits you better.

React-PIN-Input is a React component o capture PIN/MPIN like input

Demo

https://codesandbox.io/s/8jnlxw359

Installation

npm install react-pin- input

Usage

The component takes in the length of the PIN and two callback to notifiy change and completion. The index is the input which is currently in focus.

import PinInput from 'react-pin-input' ; < PinInput length = {4} initialValue = "" secret onChange = {(value, index ) => {}} type="numeric" inputMode="number" style={{padding: '10px'}} inputStyle={{borderColor: 'red'}} inputFocusStyle={{borderColor: 'blue'}} onComplete={(value, index) => {}} autoSelect={true} regexCriteria={/^[ A-Za-z0-9_@./#&+-]*$/} />

Attribute Type Description length number Number of inputs initialValue number|string Initial value of inputs type string Type of input allowed if numeric , the input will take only numbers if custom , the input will take other than numbers secret boolean If you set the secret attibute, the input will be hidden as shown below. disabled boolean If you set the disable attibute, the input will be disabled. focus boolean Setting the focus attibute will set the default focus on the first input element. onChange function Callback function invoked on input change. The first parameter is the value and the second is the index of the input that is currently in focus onComplete function Callback function invoked when all inputs have valid values. The first parameter is the value and the second is the index of the input that is currently in focus style object Style for the container div inputStyle object Style for the input element inputFocusStyle object Style for the input element when on focus autoSelect boolean Setting autoSelect to false will stop automatically highlighting input values on focus. This eliminates popup focus flashing on iOS. regexCriteria any Add validation for alphanumeric type. NOTE: default value is /^[ A-Za-z0-9_@./#&+-]*$/

Display when secret is set

Additional APIs

<PinInput length={ 4 } ref={(n) => ele=n} />

ele.focus() to set focus on the first input element.

to set focus on the first input element. ele.clear to clear the values

Custom Style

You can update the style via following props

style

inputStyle

inputFocusStyle

Or another option is to override the default style(shown below is scss. For css refer ).

.pincode-input-container { .pincode-input-text { padding : 0 ; margin : 0 2px ; text-align :center; border : 1px solid; background : transparent; width : 50px ; height : 50px ; } .pincode-input-text :focus { outline :none; box-shadow :none; } }

For developers

New build

npm run build

Run dev server

npm run dev

Run test