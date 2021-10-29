There is another package for managing PIN input. Check and see which suits you better.
React-PIN-Input is a React component o capture PIN/MPIN like input
https://codesandbox.io/s/8jnlxw359
npm install react-pin-input --save
The component takes in the length of the PIN and two callback to notifiy change and completion. The
index is the input which is currently in focus.
import PinInput from 'react-pin-input';
<PinInput
length={4}
initialValue=""
secret
onChange={(value, index) => {}}
type="numeric"
inputMode="number"
style={{padding: '10px'}}
inputStyle={{borderColor: 'red'}}
inputFocusStyle={{borderColor: 'blue'}}
onComplete={(value, index) => {}}
autoSelect={true}
regexCriteria={/^[ A-Za-z0-9_@./#&+-]*$/}
/>
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|length
|number
|Number of inputs
|initialValue
|number|string
|Initial value of inputs
|type
|string
|Type of input allowed
|if
numeric, the input will take only numbers
|if
custom, the input will take other than numbers
|secret
|boolean
|If you set the
secret attibute, the input will be hidden as shown below.
|disabled
|boolean
|If you set the
disable attibute, the input will be disabled.
|focus
|boolean
|Setting the
focus attibute will set the default focus on the first input element.
|onChange
|function
|Callback function invoked on input change. The first parameter is the value and the second is the index of the input that is currently in focus
|onComplete
|function
|Callback function invoked when all inputs have valid values. The first parameter is the value and the second is the index of the input that is currently in focus
|style
|object
|Style for the container
div
|inputStyle
|object
|Style for the input element
|inputFocusStyle
|object
|Style for the input element when on focus
|autoSelect
|boolean
|Setting
autoSelect to
false will stop automatically highlighting input values on focus. This eliminates popup focus flashing on iOS.
|regexCriteria
|any
|Add validation for
alphanumeric type. NOTE: default value is /^[ A-Za-z0-9_@./#&+-]*$/
Display when secret is set
<PinInput length={4} ref={(n) => ele=n} />
ele.focus() to set focus on the first input element.
ele.clear to clear the values
You can update the style via following props
style
inputStyle
inputFocusStyle
Or another option is to override the default style(shown below is scss. For css refer ).
.pincode-input-container
{
.pincode-input-text
{
padding:0 !important;
margin:0 2px;
text-align:center;
border: 1px solid;
background: transparent;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
.pincode-input-text:focus
{
outline:none;
box-shadow:none;
}
}
New build
npm run build
Run dev server
npm run dev
Run test
npm run test