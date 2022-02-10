React PIN Field is a React wrapper for PIN Field, a native web component for entering PIN codes.
Live demo at https://soywod.github.io/pin-field/demo/.
npm install react react-dom @soywod/pin-field react-pin-field
# or
yarn add react react-dom @soywod/pin-field react-pin-field
import ReactPinField from "react-pin-field"
type ReactPinFieldProps = {
length?: number;
validate?: string | string[] | RegExp | ((key: string) => boolean);
format?: (char: string) => string;
onResolveKey?: (key: string, ref?: HTMLInputElement) => any;
onRejectKey?: (key: string, ref?: HTMLInputElement) => any;
onChange?: (code: string) => void;
onComplete?: (code: string) => void;
} & React.InputHTMLAttributes<HTMLInputElement>
const defaultProps: ReactPinFieldProps = {
length: 5,
validate: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]$/,
format: key => key,
onResolveKey: () => {},
onRejectKey: () => {},
onChange: () => {},
onComplete: () => {},
}
You can access the PIN field web component via the ref:
<ReactPinField ref={ref} />
// Reset all inputs
ref.current.inputs.forEach(input => (input.value = ""))
// Focus one particular input
ref.current.inputs[2].focus()
React PIN Field can be styled either with
className or
style. You can also use pseudo-classes
:nth-of-type,
:focus,
:hover,
:valid,
:invalid…
Length of the code (number of characters to type). Default:
5.
The validator prop can be:
abcABC123
["a", "b", "c", "1", "2", "3"]
/^[a-zA-Z0-9]$/
(char: string) => boolean
The formatter allows you to format the code. For example, to set the code to
upper case:
(char: string) => char.toUpperCase()
onResolveKey: triggered when a char passes successfully the validator
onRejectKey: the opposite of
onResolveKey
onChange: triggered when the code changes
onComplete: triggered when the code has been completed
git clone https://github.com/soywod/react-pin-field.git
cd react-pin-field
yarn install
To start the development server:
yarn start
To build the lib:
yarn build