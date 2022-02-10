openbase logo
rpf

react-pin-field

by Clément DOUIN
2.0.0-beta.2 (see all)

📟 React component for entering PIN codes.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

239

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

📟 React PIN Field

npm

React PIN Field is a React wrapper for PIN Field, a native web component for entering PIN codes.

gif

Live demo at https://soywod.github.io/pin-field/demo/.

Installation

npm install react react-dom @soywod/pin-field react-pin-field
# or
yarn add react react-dom @soywod/pin-field react-pin-field

Usage

import ReactPinField from "react-pin-field"

Props

type ReactPinFieldProps = {
  length?: number;
  validate?: string | string[] | RegExp | ((key: string) => boolean);
  format?: (char: string) => string;
  onResolveKey?: (key: string, ref?: HTMLInputElement) => any;
  onRejectKey?: (key: string, ref?: HTMLInputElement) => any;
  onChange?: (code: string) => void;
  onComplete?: (code: string) => void;
} & React.InputHTMLAttributes<HTMLInputElement>

const defaultProps: ReactPinFieldProps = {
  length: 5,
  validate: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]$/,
  format: key => key,
  onResolveKey: () => {},
  onRejectKey: () => {},
  onChange: () => {},
  onComplete: () => {},
}

Ref

You can access the PIN field web component via the ref:

<ReactPinField ref={ref} />

// Reset all inputs
ref.current.inputs.forEach(input => (input.value = ""))

// Focus one particular input
ref.current.inputs[2].focus()

Style

React PIN Field can be styled either with className or style. You can also use pseudo-classes :nth-of-type, :focus, :hover, :valid, :invalid

Length

Length of the code (number of characters to type). Default: 5.

Validate

The validator prop can be:

  • A string of allowed characters: abcABC123
  • A list of allowed chars: ["a", "b", "c", "1", "2", "3"]
  • A RegExp: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]$/
  • A function: (char: string) => boolean

Format

The formatter allows you to format the code. For example, to set the code to upper case: (char: string) => char.toUpperCase()

Events

  • onResolveKey: triggered when a char passes successfully the validator
  • onRejectKey: the opposite of onResolveKey
  • onChange: triggered when the code changes
  • onComplete: triggered when the code has been completed

Development

git clone https://github.com/soywod/react-pin-field.git
cd react-pin-field
yarn install

To start the development server:

yarn start

To build the lib:

yarn build

Sponsoring

github paypal ko-fi buy-me-a-coffee liberapay

