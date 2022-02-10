📟 React PIN Field

React PIN Field is a React wrapper for PIN Field, a native web component for entering PIN codes.

Live demo at https://soywod.github.io/pin-field/demo/.

Installation

npm install react react-dom @soywod/pin-field react-pin-field yarn add react react-dom @soywod/pin-field react-pin-field

Usage

import ReactPinField from "react-pin-field"

Props

type ReactPinFieldProps = { length?: number ; validate?: string | string [] | RegExp | ( ( key: string ) => boolean ); format ?: ( char: string ) => string ; onResolveKey?: ( key: string , ref?: HTMLInputElement ) => any ; onRejectKey?: ( key: string , ref?: HTMLInputElement ) => any ; onChange?: ( code: string ) => void ; onComplete?: ( code: string ) => void ; } & React.InputHTMLAttributes<HTMLInputElement> const defaultProps: ReactPinFieldProps = { length: 5 , validate: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]$/ , format: key => key, onResolveKey: () => {}, onRejectKey: () => {}, onChange: () => {}, onComplete: () => {}, }

Ref

You can access the PIN field web component via the ref:

<ReactPinField ref={ref} /> ref.current.inputs.forEach( input => (input.value = "" )) ref.current.inputs[ 2 ].focus()

Style

React PIN Field can be styled either with className or style . You can also use pseudo-classes :nth-of-type , :focus , :hover , :valid , :invalid …

Length

Length of the code (number of characters to type). Default: 5 .

The validator prop can be:

A string of allowed characters: abcABC123

A list of allowed chars: ["a", "b", "c", "1", "2", "3"]

A RegExp: /^[a-zA-Z0-9]$/

A function: (char: string) => boolean

Format

The formatter allows you to format the code. For example, to set the code to upper case: (char: string) => char.toUpperCase()

Events

onResolveKey : triggered when a char passes successfully the validator

: triggered when a char passes successfully the validator onRejectKey : the opposite of onResolveKey

: the opposite of onChange : triggered when the code changes

: triggered when the code changes onComplete : triggered when the code has been completed

Development

git clone https://github.com/soywod/react-pin-field.git cd react-pin-field yarn install

To start the development server:

yarn start

To build the lib: