A configurable radial menu for React.
This README is for the next release 0.3.x. Please see 0.2.x.
Recommended: React and React-DOM 17.x
npm install --save styled-components react-pie-menu
# or
yarn add styled-components react-pie-menu
There are several demos. Also check out their sources. Here is one to get you started:
import React from 'react';
import PieMenu, { Slice } from 'react-pie-menu';
import { FontAwesomeIcon } from '@fortawesome/react-fontawesome';
export default ({ x, y }) => (
<PieMenu
radius="125px"
centerRadius="30px"
centerX={x}
centerY={y}
>
{/* Contents */}
<Slice><FontAwesomeIcon icon="home" size="2x" /></Slice>
<Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://www.facebook.com', '_blank')}>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="facebook-f" size="2x" />
</Slice>
<Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://www.twitter.com', '_blank')}>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="twitter" size="2x" />
</Slice>
<Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://www.linkedin.com', '_blank')}>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="linkedin-in" size="2x" />
</Slice>
<Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://github.com/psychobolt/react-pie-menu', '_blank')}>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="github" size="2x" />
</Slice>
<Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RSS', '_blank')}>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="rss" size="2x" />
</Slice>
<Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://www.pinterest.com/', '_blank')}>
<FontAwesomeIcon icon="pintrest" size="2x" />
</Slice>
<Slice><FontAwesomeIcon icon="asterisk" size="2x" /></Slice>
</PieMenu>
);
The code will display a 125 pixel radial menu with 8 slices and a 30 pixel radial center. Each slice is configured to open a url when selected.
For configuration of Components, see bellow.
Inner elements:
<div class="container" centerX centerY {...attrs}>
<ul class="list" radius>
<li class="item">{slice}</li>
...
</ul>
<PieCenter centerRadius />
</div>
radius?: string
Defines pie menu's radius in CSS Unit. For example,
150px.
`
centerX?: string
Defines the position of the pie menu in CSS Unit. For example,
0px will be left-most position of its parent container.
centerY?: string
Defines the position of the pie menu in CSS Unit. For example,
0px will be the top-most position of its parent container.
centerRadius?: string
Defines the center radius. For example,
30px or
0 (no center). This prop is forwarded to the Center Component.
startOffsetAngle?: number
Offsets the starting slice. By default, the first slice's tip is facing north position (0 degrees).
Center?: React.ComponentType<T>
You can provide your own React Component to be the Center (by default PieCenter). You may also
import PieCenter as a Component.
attrs?: {}
You can add custom attributes by specifying in
attrs. For example,
{ resize: 'false' }.
You can define your own center by importing the Component. For example:
import { PieCenter } from 'react-pie-menu';
export default props => (
<PieMenu centerRadius={props.centerRadius || '30px'}>
{ /* my content */}
</PieMenu>
);
centerRadius?: string
Same as Pie Menu. If you define your own center, you can specify your own value instead.
Inner elements:
<div class="container" contentHeight _highlight {...attrs}>
<div class="content-container">
<div class="content">{children}</div>
</div>
</div>
contentHeight?: string
Height of the content in CSS Size. This prop is used to center the content between top and bottom of the slice. For example,
2em.
onMouseUp?: (e: SyntheticMouseEvent<T>) => void
Callback when mouse up event is triggered.
onMouseEnter?: (e: SyntheticMouseEvent<T>) => void
Callback when mouse enter event is triggered.
onMouseOver?: (e: SyntheticMouseEvent<T>) => void
Callback when mouse over event is triggered.
onSelect: (e: SyntehticMouseEvent<T>) => void
Callback when slice is selected. This event is chained from a mouse up event.
attrs: {}
You can add custom attributes by specifying in
attrs. For example,
{ enabled: 'true' }.
_highlight: boolean
Provided by PieMenu when a user input/touch hover a Slice. If true, by default the slice will be highlighted.
PieMenu supplies contextual values for child elements in the theme's context object. e.g.
import React from 'react';
import { ThemeContext } from 'styled-components';
import Content from './Content.component';
export default props => {
const { context } = React.useContext(ThemeContext);
/* returns e.g.
context = {
radius,
centerRadius,
...
};
*/
return <Content {...props} {...context} />
};
radius: string
PieMenu's radius
centerRadius: string
PieCenter's center radius
centralAngle: number
Computed angle for every slice (360 / # number of slices). Calculated internally.
polar: boolean
If true, the library detects that there is at most 2 slices.
startAngle: number
Uniform offset angle for the current Slice.
endAngle: number
Target location angle for the current Slice.
skew: number
Number to skew the rectangle container for the current Slice, which adjusts tip angle of the slice (e.g. 90 - centralAngle). This is a CSS trick. See references, for details.
active: boolean
If true, the current Slice is active from mouse/touch over.
Style Pie Menu Components with styled-component's ThemeProvder.
import React from 'react';
import { ThemeProvder, css } from 'styled-components';
import MyCustomPie from './MyCustomPie';
const theme = {
pieMenu: {
container: css`
// style color...
`,
list: css`
// set pie size...
`,
item: css`
// rotate slice...
`,
center: css`
// style color...
`;
},
slice: {
container: css`
// style color...
`,
contentContainer: css`
// center content...
`,
content: css`
// rotate content...
`,
}
}
export default () => (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<MyCustomPie />
</ThemeProvider>
);
Refer to default styles from source files:
Useful functions for styling.
background
For coloring a slice's background
// ./Slice.style.js
import { background } from 'react-pie-menu';
import { css } from 'styled-components';
export const slice = css`
${background('#ff0000')}
/* or interpolate from colors scale in a theme */
${background('red.100')}
${background('tomato')}
`;
import { endAngle } from 'react-pie-menu';
import { css } from 'styled-components';
export const content = css`
transform: rotate(-${endAngle}deg);
`;
See available selectors:
You can use props to provide style values. React Pie Menu uses, as well as extends Styled System. See below for available props:
None
|Category
|Supported Props
|Added Props
|Text Color
color
textHighlight
|Background Color
backgroundColor, bg
highlight
Usage:
import { Slice } from 'react-pie-menu';
export default props => <Slice {...props} backgroundColor="red" />