React Pie Menu

A configurable radial menu for React.

This README is for the next release 0.3.x. Please see 0.2.x.

Install

Recommended: React and React-DOM 17.x

npm install --save styled-components react-pie-menu yarn add styled-components react-pie-menu

Examples

There are several demos. Also check out their sources. Here is one to get you started:

import React from 'react' ; import PieMenu, { Slice } from 'react-pie-menu' ; import { FontAwesomeIcon } from '@fortawesome/react-fontawesome' ; export default ({ x, y }) => ( <PieMenu radius="125px" centerRadius="30px" centerX={x} centerY={y} > {/* Contents */} <Slice><FontAwesomeIcon icon="home" size="2x" /></Slice> <Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://www.facebook.com', '_blank')}> <FontAwesomeIcon icon="facebook-f" size="2x" /> </Slice> <Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://www.twitter.com', '_blank')}> <FontAwesomeIcon icon="twitter" size="2x" /> </Slice> <Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://www.linkedin.com', '_blank')}> <FontAwesomeIcon icon="linkedin-in" size="2x" /> </Slice> <Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://github.com/psychobolt/react-pie-menu', '_blank')}> <FontAwesomeIcon icon="github" size="2x" /> </Slice> <Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RSS', '_blank')}> <FontAwesomeIcon icon="rss" size="2x" /> </Slice> <Slice onSelect={() => window.open('https://www.pinterest.com/', '_blank')}> <FontAwesomeIcon icon="pintrest" size="2x" /> </Slice> <Slice><FontAwesomeIcon icon="asterisk" size="2x" /></Slice> </PieMenu> );

The code will display a 125 pixel radial menu with 8 slices and a 30 pixel radial center. Each slice is configured to open a url when selected.

Components

For configuration of Components, see bellow.

PieMenu

Inner elements:

<div class = "container" centerX centerY {...attrs}> < ul class = "list" radius > < li class = "item" > {slice} </ li > ... </ ul > < PieCenter centerRadius /> </ div >

Props

radius?: string

Defines pie menu's radius in CSS Unit. For example, 150px . `

centerX?: string

Defines the position of the pie menu in CSS Unit. For example, 0px will be left-most position of its parent container.

centerY?: string

Defines the position of the pie menu in CSS Unit. For example, 0px will be the top-most position of its parent container.

centerRadius?: string

Defines the center radius. For example, 30px or 0 (no center). This prop is forwarded to the Center Component.

startOffsetAngle?: number

Offsets the starting slice. By default, the first slice's tip is facing north position (0 degrees).

You can provide your own React Component to be the Center (by default PieCenter). You may also import PieCenter as a Component.

You can add custom attributes by specifying in attrs . For example, { resize: 'false' } .

PieCenter

You can define your own center by importing the Component. For example:

import { PieCenter } from 'react-pie-menu' ; export default props => ( < PieMenu centerRadius = {props.centerRadius || ' 30px '}> { /* my content */} </ PieMenu > );

Props

centerRadius?: string

Same as Pie Menu. If you define your own center, you can specify your own value instead.

Slice

Inner elements:

< div class = "container" contentHeight _highlight { ...attrs }> < div class = "content-container" > < div class = "content" > {children} </ div > </ div > </ div >

Props

contentHeight?: string

Height of the content in CSS Size. This prop is used to center the content between top and bottom of the slice. For example, 2em .

onMouseUp?: (e: SyntheticMouseEvent<T>) => void

Callback when mouse up event is triggered.

onMouseEnter?: (e: SyntheticMouseEvent<T>) => void

Callback when mouse enter event is triggered.

onMouseOver?: (e: SyntheticMouseEvent<T>) => void

Callback when mouse over event is triggered.

onSelect: (e: SyntehticMouseEvent<T>) => void

Callback when slice is selected. This event is chained from a mouse up event.

You can add custom attributes by specifying in attrs . For example, { enabled: 'true' } .

_highlight: boolean

Provided by PieMenu when a user input/touch hover a Slice. If true, by default the slice will be highlighted.

Theme Context

PieMenu supplies contextual values for child elements in the theme's context object. e.g.

import React from 'react' ; import { ThemeContext } from 'styled-components' ; import Content from './Content.component' ; export default props => { const { context } = React.useContext(ThemeContext); return < Content { ...props } { ...context } /> };

Context Props

radius: string

PieMenu's radius

centerRadius: string

PieCenter's center radius

centralAngle: number

Computed angle for every slice (360 / # number of slices). Calculated internally.

polar: boolean

If true, the library detects that there is at most 2 slices.

Item's Context

startAngle: number

Uniform offset angle for the current Slice.

endAngle: number

Target location angle for the current Slice.

skew: number

Number to skew the rectangle container for the current Slice, which adjusts tip angle of the slice (e.g. 90 - centralAngle). This is a CSS trick. See references, for details.

active: boolean

If true, the current Slice is active from mouse/touch over.

Styling

Using Custom Theme CSS

Style Pie Menu Components with styled-component's ThemeProvder.

import React from 'react' ; import { ThemeProvder, css } from 'styled-components' ; import MyCustomPie from './MyCustomPie' ; const theme = { pieMenu : { container : css` // style color ... ` , list : css` // set pie size ... ` , item : css` // rotate slice ... ` , center : css` // style color ... ` ; }, slice : { container : css` // style color ... ` , contentContainer : css` // center content ... ` , content : css` // rotate content ... ` , } } export default () => ( < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < MyCustomPie /> </ ThemeProvider > );

Refer to default styles from source files:

Utils

Style Functions

Useful functions for styling.

background

For coloring a slice's background

import { background } from 'react-pie-menu' ; import { css } from 'styled-components' ; export const slice = css` ${background( '#ff0000' )} ${background( 'red.100' )} ${background( 'tomato' )} ` ;

Context Selectors

import { endAngle } from 'react-pie-menu' ; import { css } from 'styled-components' ; export const content = css` transform : rotate ( - ${endAngle} deg ); ` ;

See available selectors:

Using Style Props

You can use props to provide style values. React Pie Menu uses, as well as extends Styled System. See below for available props:

PieMenu

None

Slice

Category Supported Props Added Props Text Color color textHighlight Background Color backgroundColor, bg highlight

Usage:

import { Slice } from 'react-pie-menu' ; export default props => < Slice { ...props } backgroundColor = "red" />

Notable Change Notes

v0.3.0 introduce the ability to use style props, context props, touch device, and React 17 support.

v0.2.0 deprecated inline css styles in favor of CSS-in-JS.

Reference