A react component for date time picker.

NO Jquery, NO Moment.js

Demo & Examples

Please check the online demo example

Attention: you can find demo source here :)

Codesandbox Examples

"peerDependencies" : { "react" : ">= 16.8.6" , "react-dom" : ">= 16.8.6" }

Docs Link

Custom Locale Guid(can be multiple locales)

Usage

import ReactPickyDateTime from 'react-picky-date-time' ; ... class YourOwnComponent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { showPickyDateTime : true , date : '30' , month : '01' , year : '2000' , hour : '03' , minute : '10' , second : '40' , meridiem : 'PM' }; } ... render() { const { showPickyDateTime, date, month, year, hour, minute, second, meridiem } = this .state; return ( < ReactPickyDateTime size = "m" // ' xs ', ' s ', ' m ', ' l ' mode = {0} // 0: calendar only , 1: calendar and clock , 2: clock only ; default is 0 locale = { ` zh-cn `}// ' en-us ' or ' zh-cn '; default is en-us show = {showPickyDateTime} // default is false onClose = {() => this.setState({ showPickyDateTime: false })} defaultTime={`${hour}:${minute}:${second} ${meridiem}`} // OPTIONAL. format: "HH:MM:SS AM" defaultDate={`${month}/${date}/${year}`} // OPTIONAL. format: "MM/DD/YYYY" onYearPicked={res => this.onYearPicked(res)} onMonthPicked={res => this.onMonthPicked(res)} onDatePicked={res => this.onDatePicked(res)} onResetDate={res => this.onResetDate(res)} onResetDefaultDate={res => this.onResetDefaultDate(res)} onSecondChange={res => this.onSecondChange(res)} onMinuteChange={res => this.onMinuteChange(res)} onHourChange={res => this.onHourChange(res)} onMeridiemChange={res => this.onMeridiemChange(res)} onResetTime={res => this.onResetTime(res)} onResetDefaultTime={res => this.onResetDefaultTime(res)} onClearTime={res => this.onClearTime(res)} // markedDates={['10/19/2021']} // OPTIONAL. format: "MM/DD/YYYY" // supportDateRange={['12/03/2021', '12/05/2021']} // OPTIONAL. min date and max date. format: "MM/DD/YYYY" /> ); } }

Installation

npm install react-picky-date-time --save

Browser support

Tested on IE9+ and Chrome and Safari(10.0.3)

This library relies new AbortController , so if you are developing for IE10+ you should include the polyfill like below

import 'promise-polyfill/src/polyfill' ; import 'unfetch/polyfill' ; import 'abortcontroller-polyfill' ;

For IE9, you also need performance requestAnimationFrame polyfill for clock ticking

Events

Also consoled out on the demo page examples

onYearPicked(res) { const { year } = res; this .setState({ year : year}); } onMonthPicked(res) { const { month, year } = res; this .setState({ year : year, month : month}); } onDatePicked(res) { const { date, month, year } = res; this .setState({ year : year, month : month, date : date }); } onResetDate(res) { const { date, month, year } = res; this .setState({ year : year, month : month, date : date }); } onResetDefaultDate(res) { const { date, month, year } = res; this .setState({ year : year, month : month, date : date }); } onSecondChange(res) { this .setState({ second : res.value }); } onMinuteChange(res) { this .setState({ minute : res.value }); } onHourChange(res) { this .setState({ hour : res.value }); } onMeridiemChange(res) { this .setState({ meridiem : res }); } onResetTime(res) { this .setState({ second : res.clockHandSecond.value, minute : res.clockHandMinute.value, hour : res.clockHandHour.value }); } onResetDefaultTime(res) { this .setState({ second : res.clockHandSecond.value, minute : res.clockHandMinute.value, hour : res.clockHandHour.value }); } onClearTime(res) { this .setState({ second : res.clockHandSecond.value, minute : res.clockHandMinute.value, hour : res.clockHandHour.value }); } openPickyDateTime() { this .setState({ showPickyDateTime : true }); } onClose() { this .setState({ showPickyDateTime : false }); }

Custom Locale (can be multiple locales)

By providing window.REACT_PICKY_DATE_TIME['customLocale'] , you can overwrite the current locale if you like or add a new locale.

codesandbox example(located in index.html)

< script type = "text/javascript" > window .REACT_PICKY_DATE_TIME = { customLocale : { "my-own-locale" : {...}, 'es' : { today : 'Hoy' , reset : 'Reiniciar' , 'reset-date' : 'Reiniciar Fecha' , clear : 'Borrar' , now : 'Ahora' , weeks : [ 'Dom' , 'Lun' , 'Mar' , 'Mié' , 'Jue' , 'Vie' , 'Sáb' ], months : [ 'Enero' , 'Febrero' , 'Marzo' , 'Abril' , 'Mayo' , 'Junio' , 'Julio' , 'Agosto' , 'Septiembre' , 'Octubre' , 'Noviembre' , 'Diciembre' ], } } } </ script >

