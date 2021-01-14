openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rp

react-picky

by Andrew
5.3.2 (see all)

Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Select, React Multi Select, React Autocomplete

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No longer actively maintained

I no longer have the time nor the energy to maintain Picky. Please fork and improve. For alternatives I suggest:

Picky ☜

Yet another React select list.

Build Status codecov license npm version gzip size

Motivation

When dealing with medium+ length select lists, especially multi-select lists. The common approach is to use tags e.g.

Tag List

Source: React-Select by Jed Watson

This approach is fine for smaller lists. When you have options for 20, 30, 100+ options that the use can select, it becomes unmanigable.

For example you have a internal staff mailing list. You want to mail all staff in a department (30 employees). You select all. That would be 30 tags taking unneccessary space.

This is a multiselect with checkboxes, a select all option, and a filter. Along a similar vein as David Stutz's Bootstrap Multiselect. There is a port of that library to react with Skratchdot's React Bootstrap Multiselect. However I don't want a dependency on jQuery. If you are already using jQuery that might be an alternative for you.

If you like the tag list like React-Select, then that would be a great option for you. It's a really great, well-tested library. Give it a look.

You can also achieve the same result with a great deal of flexibility using Paypal's Downshift.

More on React Select

React Select V2 is pretty incredible, you can replace and provide custom functionality for almost every element of the select component. With a little work you could rebuild Picky from the components of React Select, take a look at React Select: Experimental, the Popout example is close to what Picky does. You could even build a date picker in React Select...HOW COOL IS THAT!

What Picky is

Picky provides a medium amount of flexibility, you can custom render: Options, List (useful for creating a virtualized menu), and SelectAll. Any further customisation and it's a little out of scope for Picky. It was built with a common pattern in mind so you can get up and running with little-to-no work. If you need Picky to be more flexible, I'm happy to take a PR if it would benefit the rest of the community.

Peer Dependencies

 "react": "^16.8.0",
 "react-dom": "^16.8.0"

Installation

  npm install --save react-picky
  # or
  yarn add react-picky

Screenshots

Single Select

Single select

Multi Select

Multi select

Usage

Basic example

import { Picky } from 'react-picky';
import 'react-picky/dist/picky.css'; // Include CSS

<Picky
  id="picky"
  options={[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]}
  value={[]}
  multiple={true}
  includeSelectAll={true}
  includeFilter={true}
  onChange={values => console.log(values)}
  dropdownHeight={600}
/>;

Examples

Props

Picky.defaultProps = {
  numberDisplayed: 3,
  options: [],
  filterDebounce: 150,
  dropdownHeight: 300,
  onChange: () => {},
  tabIndex: 0,
  keepOpen: true,
  selectAllText: 'Select all',
  selectAllMode: 'default',
};
Picky.propTypes = {
  id: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
  placeholder: PropTypes.string,
  value: PropTypes.oneOfType([
    PropTypes.array,
    PropTypes.string,
    PropTypes.number,
    PropTypes.object,
  ]),
  numberDisplayed: PropTypes.number,
  multiple: PropTypes.bool,
  options: PropTypes.array.isRequired,
  onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  open: PropTypes.bool,
  includeSelectAll: PropTypes.bool,
  includeFilter: PropTypes.bool,
  filterDebounce: PropTypes.number,
  dropdownHeight: PropTypes.number,
  onFiltered: PropTypes.func,
  onOpen: PropTypes.func,
  onClose: PropTypes.func,
  valueKey: PropTypes.string,
  labelKey: PropTypes.string,
  render: PropTypes.func,
  tabIndex: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.number]),
  keepOpen: PropTypes.bool,
  manySelectedPlaceholder: PropTypes.string,
  allSelectedPlaceholder: PropTypes.string,
  selectAllText: PropTypes.string,
  renderSelectAll: PropTypes.func,
  defaultFocusFilter: PropTypes.bool,
  className: PropTypes.string,
  renderList: PropTypes.func,
  filterPlaceholder: PropTypes.string,
  disabled: PropTypes.bool,
  getFilterValue: PropTypes.func,
  caseSensitiveFilter: PropTypes.bool,
  buttonProps: PropTypes.object,
  selectAllMode: PropTypes.oneOf(['default', 'filtered']),
  clearFilterOnClose: PropTypes.bool,
  singleSelectPlaceholder: PropTypes.func,
};

Prop descriptions

  • id - HTML id assigned to input. Also used as a base for other elements inside Picky.
  • placeholder - Default message when no items are selected.
  • value - The selected value(s), array if multiple is true. Not needed if using as an uncontolled component
  • numberDisplayed - Then number of selected options displayed until it turns into '(selected count) selected'.
  • multiple - Set to true for a multiselect, defaults to false.
  • options - Array of possible options.
  • onChange - Called whenever selected value(s) have changed. Pass the selected value back into value.
  • open - Can open or close the dropdown manually. Defaults to false.
  • includeSelectAll - If set to true will add a Select All checkbox at the top of the list.
  • includeFilter - If set to true will add an input at the top of the dropdown for filtering the results.
  • filterDebounce - Debounce timeout, used to limit the rate the internal onFilterChange gets called. Defaults to 150ms.
  • dropdownHeight - The height of the dropdown. Defaults to 300px.
  • onFiltered - Called after a filter has been done with the filtered options.
  • onOpen - Called after the dropdown has opened.
  • onClose - Called after the dropdown has closed.
  • valueKey - If supplying an array of objects as options, this is required. It's used to identify which property on the object is the value.
  • labelKey - If supplying an array of objects as options, this is required. It's used to identify which property on the object is the label.
  • render - Used for custom rendering of items in the dropdown. More info below.
  • tabIndex - Pass tabIndex to component for accessibility. Defaults to 0
  • keepOpen - Default true. Single selects close automatically when selecting a value unless this is set to true.
  • manySelectedPlaceholder - Default "%s selected" where %s is the number of items selected. This gets used when the number if items selected is more than the numberDisplayed prop and when all options are not selected.
  • allSelectedPlaceholder - Default "%s selected" where %s is the number of items selected. This gets used when all options are selected.
  • selectAllText - Default "Select all", use this to override "Select all" text from top of dropdown when included with includeSelectAll.
  • renderSelectAll - Used for rendering a custom select all
  • defaultFocusFilter - If set to true, will focus the filter by default when opened.
  • renderList - Render prop for whole list, you can use this to add virtualization/windowing if necessary
  • filterPlaceholder - Override the filter placeholder. Defaults to 'Filter...'
  • getFilterValue - Will provide the input value of filter to the picky dropdown, so that if we have a larger list of options then we can only supply the matching options based on this value.
  • caseSensitiveFilter - If true options will be returned when they match case
  • buttonProps - Additional props to apply the the button component, useful for supplying class names.
  • selectAllMode - default: default. When the mode is filtered the Select All won't be hidden when filtering.
  • clearFilterOnClose - When set to true filtered options and filtered state will be cleared on close. Defaults to false.
  • filterTermProcessor - A function that takes a string and returns a string. Useful for trimming and processing a filter term before it filters the options. Default: (term) => term
  • singleSelectPlaceholder - A function that takes the currently selected value and returns a string. (val: OptionType) => string

Custom rendering

Items

You can render out custom items for the dropdown.

Example

<Picky
  id="picky"
  value={this.state.arrayValue}
  options={bigList}
  onChange={this.selectMultipleOption}
  open={false}
  valueKey="id"
  labelKey="name"
  multiple={true}
  includeSelectAll={true}
  includeFilter={true}
  getFilterValue={this.getFilterValue}
  dropdownHeight={600}
  render={({
    style,
    isSelected,
    item,
    selectValue,
    labelKey,
    valueKey,
    multiple,
  }) => {
    return (
      <li
        style={style} // required
        className={isSelected ? 'selected' : ''} // required to indicate is selected
        key={item[valueKey]} // required
        onClick={() => selectValue(item)}
      >
        {/* required to select item */}
        <input type="checkbox" checked={isSelected} readOnly />
        <span style={{ fontSize: '30px' }}>{item[labelKey]}</span>
      </li>
    );
  }}
/>

The render callback gets called with the following properties: style, isSelected, item, labelKey, valueKey, selectValue, multiple

  • isSelected - boolean - true if item is selected. Use this for styling accordingly.
  • item - object | number | string - The item to render.
  • labelKey - Used to get the label if item is an object
  • valueKey - Used to get the value if item is an object, good for keys.
  • selectValue - function(item) - Selects the item on click
  • multiple - boolean - Indicates if is a multiselect.

Note

  • If your rendered item affects the height of the item in anyway. Supply itemHeight to Picky.
  • If you wish to show a radio button or a checkbox, be sure to add readOnly prop to the input.

Select All

<Picky
  // ...
  renderSelectAll={({
    filtered,
    tabIndex,
    allSelected,
    toggleSelectAll,
    multiple,
  }) => {
    // Don't show if single select or items have been filtered.
    if (multiple && !filtered) {
      return (
        <div
          tabIndex={tabIndex}
          role="option"
          className={allSelected ? 'option selected' : 'option'}
          onClick={toggleSelectAll}
          onKeyPress={toggleSelectAll}
        >
          <h1>SELECT ALL</h1>
        </div>
      );
    }
  }}
/>

Gets called with the following properties:

  • filtered: boolean - true if items have been filtered.
  • allSelected: boolean true if all items are selected.
  • toggleSelectAll: function selects or deselects all items.
  • tabIndex: number used for specifying tab index.
  • multiple: boolean true if multiselect.

Render List

<Picky
  id="picky"
  value={this.state.arrayValue}
  options={bigList}
  onChange={this.selectMultipleOption}
  open={true}
  valueKey="id"
  labelKey="name"
  multiple={true}
  includeSelectAll={true}
  includeFilter={true}
  dropdownHeight={600}
  manySelectedPlaceholder={dynamicPlaceholder}
  defaultFocusFilter={true}
  renderList={({ items, selected, multiple, selectValue, getIsSelected }) =>
    items.map(item => (
      <li key={item.id} onClick={() => selectValue(item)}>
        {getIsSelected(item) ? <strong>{item.name}</strong> : item.name}
      </li>
    ))
  }
/>

This is an example of a custom rendered list.

styled-components support

Support is pretty basic by allowing a className prop to <Picky>, so as a side effect you can add a custom class to the core Picky for easier style overrides.

Usage

const Select = styled(Picky)`
  background-color: #ff0000;
  .picky__dropdown,
  .option {
    font-size: 2em;
  }
`;

Migrations

v4 to v5

Picky is no longer a default export

V4

import Picky from 'react-picky'

V5

import { Picky } from 'react-picky'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial