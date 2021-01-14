No longer actively maintained

I no longer have the time nor the energy to maintain Picky. Please fork and improve. For alternatives I suggest:

Picky ☜

Yet another React select list.

Motivation

When dealing with medium+ length select lists, especially multi-select lists. The common approach is to use tags e.g.

Source: React-Select by Jed Watson

This approach is fine for smaller lists. When you have options for 20, 30, 100+ options that the use can select, it becomes unmanigable.

For example you have a internal staff mailing list. You want to mail all staff in a department (30 employees). You select all. That would be 30 tags taking unneccessary space.

This is a multiselect with checkboxes, a select all option, and a filter. Along a similar vein as David Stutz's Bootstrap Multiselect. There is a port of that library to react with Skratchdot's React Bootstrap Multiselect. However I don't want a dependency on jQuery. If you are already using jQuery that might be an alternative for you.

If you like the tag list like React-Select, then that would be a great option for you. It's a really great, well-tested library. Give it a look.

You can also achieve the same result with a great deal of flexibility using Paypal's Downshift.

More on React Select

React Select V2 is pretty incredible, you can replace and provide custom functionality for almost every element of the select component. With a little work you could rebuild Picky from the components of React Select, take a look at React Select: Experimental, the Popout example is close to what Picky does. You could even build a date picker in React Select...HOW COOL IS THAT!

What Picky is

Picky provides a medium amount of flexibility, you can custom render: Options, List (useful for creating a virtualized menu), and SelectAll. Any further customisation and it's a little out of scope for Picky. It was built with a common pattern in mind so you can get up and running with little-to-no work. If you need Picky to be more flexible, I'm happy to take a PR if it would benefit the rest of the community.

Peer Dependencies

"react" : "^16.8.0" , "react-dom" : "^16.8.0"

Installation

npm install --save react-picky yarn add react-picky

Screenshots

Single Select

Multi Select

Usage

Basic example

import { Picky } from 'react-picky' ; import 'react-picky/dist/picky.css' ; < Picky id = "picky" options = {[1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]} value = {[]} multiple = {true} includeSelectAll = {true} includeFilter = {true} onChange = {values => console.log(values)} dropdownHeight={600} />;

Examples

Props

Picky.defaultProps = { numberDisplayed : 3 , options : [], filterDebounce : 150 , dropdownHeight : 300 , onChange : () => {}, tabIndex : 0 , keepOpen : true , selectAllText : 'Select all' , selectAllMode : 'default' , }; Picky.propTypes = { id : PropTypes.string.isRequired, placeholder : PropTypes.string, value : PropTypes.oneOfType([ PropTypes.array, PropTypes.string, PropTypes.number, PropTypes.object, ]), numberDisplayed : PropTypes.number, multiple : PropTypes.bool, options : PropTypes.array.isRequired, onChange : PropTypes.func.isRequired, open : PropTypes.bool, includeSelectAll : PropTypes.bool, includeFilter : PropTypes.bool, filterDebounce : PropTypes.number, dropdownHeight : PropTypes.number, onFiltered : PropTypes.func, onOpen : PropTypes.func, onClose : PropTypes.func, valueKey : PropTypes.string, labelKey : PropTypes.string, render : PropTypes.func, tabIndex : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.number]), keepOpen : PropTypes.bool, manySelectedPlaceholder : PropTypes.string, allSelectedPlaceholder : PropTypes.string, selectAllText : PropTypes.string, renderSelectAll : PropTypes.func, defaultFocusFilter : PropTypes.bool, className : PropTypes.string, renderList : PropTypes.func, filterPlaceholder : PropTypes.string, disabled : PropTypes.bool, getFilterValue : PropTypes.func, caseSensitiveFilter : PropTypes.bool, buttonProps : PropTypes.object, selectAllMode : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'default' , 'filtered' ]), clearFilterOnClose : PropTypes.bool, singleSelectPlaceholder : PropTypes.func, };

Prop descriptions

id - HTML id assigned to input. Also used as a base for other elements inside Picky.

- HTML id assigned to input. Also used as a base for other elements inside Picky. placeholder - Default message when no items are selected.

- Default message when no items are selected. value - The selected value(s), array if multiple is true. Not needed if using as an uncontolled component

- The selected value(s), array if multiple is true. numberDisplayed - Then number of selected options displayed until it turns into '(selected count) selected'.

- Then number of selected options displayed until it turns into '(selected count) selected'. multiple - Set to true for a multiselect, defaults to false.

- Set to true for a multiselect, defaults to false. options - Array of possible options.

- Array of possible options. onChange - Called whenever selected value(s) have changed. Pass the selected value back into value .

- Called whenever selected value(s) have changed. Pass the selected value back into . open - Can open or close the dropdown manually. Defaults to false.

- Can open or close the dropdown manually. Defaults to false. includeSelectAll - If set to true will add a Select All checkbox at the top of the list.

- If set to will add a checkbox at the top of the list. includeFilter - If set to true will add an input at the top of the dropdown for filtering the results.

- If set to will add an input at the top of the dropdown for filtering the results. filterDebounce - Debounce timeout, used to limit the rate the internal onFilterChange gets called. Defaults to 150ms.

- Debounce timeout, used to limit the rate the internal gets called. Defaults to 150ms. dropdownHeight - The height of the dropdown. Defaults to 300px.

- The height of the dropdown. Defaults to 300px. onFiltered - Called after a filter has been done with the filtered options.

- Called after a filter has been done with the filtered options. onOpen - Called after the dropdown has opened.

- Called after the dropdown has opened. onClose - Called after the dropdown has closed.

- Called after the dropdown has closed. valueKey - If supplying an array of objects as options, this is required. It's used to identify which property on the object is the value.

- If supplying an array of objects as options, this is required. It's used to identify which property on the object is the value. labelKey - If supplying an array of objects as options, this is required. It's used to identify which property on the object is the label.

- If supplying an array of objects as options, this is required. It's used to identify which property on the object is the label. render - Used for custom rendering of items in the dropdown. More info below.

- Used for custom rendering of items in the dropdown. More info below. tabIndex - Pass tabIndex to component for accessibility. Defaults to 0

- Pass tabIndex to component for accessibility. Defaults to 0 keepOpen - Default true. Single selects close automatically when selecting a value unless this is set to true.

- Default true. Single selects close automatically when selecting a value unless this is set to true. manySelectedPlaceholder - Default "%s selected" where %s is the number of items selected. This gets used when the number if items selected is more than the numberDisplayed prop and when all options are not selected.

- Default "%s selected" where %s is the number of items selected. This gets used when the number if items selected is more than the prop and when all options are not selected. allSelectedPlaceholder - Default "%s selected" where %s is the number of items selected. This gets used when all options are selected.

- Default "%s selected" where %s is the number of items selected. This gets used when all options are selected. selectAllText - Default "Select all", use this to override "Select all" text from top of dropdown when included with includeSelectAll .

- Default "Select all", use this to override "Select all" text from top of dropdown when included with . renderSelectAll - Used for rendering a custom select all

- Used for rendering a custom select all defaultFocusFilter - If set to true, will focus the filter by default when opened.

- If set to true, will focus the filter by default when opened. renderList - Render prop for whole list, you can use this to add virtualization/windowing if necessary

- Render prop for whole list, you can use this to add virtualization/windowing if necessary filterPlaceholder - Override the filter placeholder. Defaults to 'Filter...'

- Override the filter placeholder. Defaults to 'Filter...' getFilterValue - Will provide the input value of filter to the picky dropdown, so that if we have a larger list of options then we can only supply the matching options based on this value.

- Will provide the input value of filter to the picky dropdown, so that if we have a larger list of options then we can only supply the matching options based on this value. caseSensitiveFilter - If true options will be returned when they match case

- If true options will be returned when they match case buttonProps - Additional props to apply the the button component, useful for supplying class names.

- Additional props to apply the the button component, useful for supplying class names. selectAllMode - default: default . When the mode is filtered the Select All won't be hidden when filtering.

- default: . When the mode is the Select All won't be hidden when filtering. clearFilterOnClose - When set to true filtered options and filtered state will be cleared on close. Defaults to false.

- When set to true filtered options and filtered state will be cleared on close. Defaults to false. filterTermProcessor - A function that takes a string and returns a string. Useful for trimming and processing a filter term before it filters the options. Default: (term) => term

- A function that takes a string and returns a string. Useful for trimming and processing a filter term before it filters the options. Default: (term) => term singleSelectPlaceholder - A function that takes the currently selected value and returns a string. (val: OptionType) => string

Custom rendering

Items

You can render out custom items for the dropdown.

Example

<Picky id= "picky" value={ this .state.arrayValue} options={bigList} onChange={ this .selectMultipleOption} open={ false } valueKey= "id" labelKey= "name" multiple={ true } includeSelectAll={ true } includeFilter={ true } getFilterValue={ this .getFilterValue} dropdownHeight={ 600 } render={({ style, isSelected, item, selectValue, labelKey, valueKey, multiple, }) => { return ( < li style = {style} // required className = {isSelected ? ' selected ' : ''} // required to indicate is selected key = {item[valueKey]} // required onClick = {() => selectValue(item)} > {/* required to select item */} < input type = "checkbox" checked = {isSelected} readOnly /> < span style = {{ fontSize: ' 30px ' }}> {item[labelKey]} </ span > </ li > ); }} />

The render callback gets called with the following properties: style, isSelected, item, labelKey, valueKey, selectValue, multiple

isSelected - boolean - true if item is selected. Use this for styling accordingly.

- boolean - true if item is selected. Use this for styling accordingly. item - object | number | string - The item to render.

- object | number | string - The item to render. labelKey - Used to get the label if item is an object

- Used to get the label if item is an object valueKey - Used to get the value if item is an object, good for keys.

- Used to get the value if item is an object, good for keys. selectValue - function(item) - Selects the item on click

- function(item) - Selects the item on click multiple - boolean - Indicates if is a multiselect.

Note

If your rendered item affects the height of the item in anyway. Supply itemHeight to Picky.

to Picky. If you wish to show a radio button or a checkbox, be sure to add readOnly prop to the input.

Select All

<Picky renderSelectAll={({ filtered, tabIndex, allSelected, toggleSelectAll, multiple, }) => { if (multiple && !filtered) { return ( < div tabIndex = {tabIndex} role = "option" className = {allSelected ? ' option selected ' : ' option '} onClick = {toggleSelectAll} onKeyPress = {toggleSelectAll} > < h1 > SELECT ALL </ h1 > </ div > ); } }} />

Gets called with the following properties:

filtered : boolean - true if items have been filtered.

: boolean - true if items have been filtered. allSelected : boolean true if all items are selected.

: boolean true if all items are selected. toggleSelectAll : function selects or deselects all items.

: function selects or deselects all items. tabIndex : number used for specifying tab index.

: number used for specifying tab index. multiple : boolean true if multiselect.

Render List

<Picky id= "picky" value={ this .state.arrayValue} options={bigList} onChange={ this .selectMultipleOption} open={ true } valueKey= "id" labelKey= "name" multiple={ true } includeSelectAll={ true } includeFilter={ true } dropdownHeight={ 600 } manySelectedPlaceholder={dynamicPlaceholder} defaultFocusFilter={ true } renderList={({ items, selected, multiple, selectValue, getIsSelected }) => items.map( item => ( < li key = {item.id} onClick = {() => selectValue(item)}> {getIsSelected(item) ? < strong > {item.name} </ strong > : item.name} </ li > )) } />

This is an example of a custom rendered list.

styled-components support

Support is pretty basic by allowing a className prop to <Picky> , so as a side effect you can add a custom class to the core Picky for easier style overrides.

Usage

const Select = styled(Picky) ` background-color: #ff0000; .picky__dropdown, .option { font-size: 2em; } ` ;

Migrations

v4 to v5

Picky is no longer a default export

V4

import Picky from 'react-picky'

V5

import { Picky } from 'react-picky'