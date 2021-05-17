A simple, no-frills horiztonal dragger/slider with physics
This is a React component which basically adds a wrapper element with horizontal dragging capabilities. It uses a little bit of physics to apply friction and boundary bouncing (similar to Apple's interfaces, and the Flickity carousel).
yarn add react-physics-dragger
# or
npm i react-physics-dragger
Internally it uses ResizeObserver so you might need to add a polyfill if you support IE11. If so, instructions below.
import Dragger from 'react-physics-dragger'
import ResizeObserver from 'resize-observer-polyfill' // this one works pretty great
const App = () => {
return (
<Dragger
ResizeObserverPolyfill={ResizeObserver} // remember; only if you need it, else it uses window.ResizeObserver
>
<div>1</div>
<div>2</div>
<div>3</div>
</Dragger>
)
}
|Property
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
friction
|number
|0.95
|Optional. Lower values feel grippier, higher values feel slippier.
draggerRef
|function
|Optional. Use to access the components internal methods (see below section "Ref Methods") and Example1.
onFrame
|callback function
|Optional. This function is fired on every movement, resize, and mount. It provides one param object includes the
x position,
progress (from 0 to 1), and dragger dimensions. See Example2.
onDown
|callback function
|Optional. Fired on mouse or touch press.
onUp
|callback function
|Optional. Fired on mouse or touch release.
onStaticClick
|function
|Optional. Fired when an item within the dragger is clicked (or tapped). Useful for avoiding events where dragging can be considered a click.
setCursorStyles
|boolean
|true
|Optional. If enabled, styles are added/removed to the
<html> element for grabbing cursor styles.
className
|string
|Optional. Add your own class name to the outer element
style
|CSSProperties
|Optional. Add your own styles to the outer element
innerStyle
|CSSProperties
|Optional. Add your own styles to the inner element
disabled
|boolean
|false
|Optional. Enable/disable the component.
ResizeObserverPolyfill
|Optional. If you need the polyfill pass it in as a prop.
|Property
|Type
|Description
setPosition
|function
|Changes the position of the slider.
draggerRef.current.setPosition(x, false) where
x is the pixel value. Accepts a second argument (boolean, false by default) which determines whether to move to setPosition value instantly.
Inspired by Dave DeSandro's work on Practical UI Physics; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90oMnMFozEE and https://codepen.io/desandro/pen/QbPKEq
This library was packaged with https://github.com/transitive-bullshit/create-react-library
MIT © nickmcmillan