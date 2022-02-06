openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-photoswipe-gallery

by dromru
1.3.6 (see all)

🏙 React component wrapper around PhotoSwipe

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Gallery

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-photoswipe-gallery

codecov npm

A configurable and flexible React component wrapper around PhotoSwipe.

Basic Usage

import 'photoswipe/dist/photoswipe.css'
import 'photoswipe/dist/default-skin/default-skin.css'

import { Gallery, Item } from 'react-photoswipe-gallery'

const MyGallery = () => (
  <Gallery>
    <Item
      original="https://placekitten.com/1024/768?image=1"
      thumbnail="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=1"
      width="1024"
      height="768"
    >
      {({ ref, open }) => (
        <img ref={ref} onClick={open} src="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=1" />
      )}
    </Item>
    <Item
      original="https://placekitten.com/1024/768?image=2"
      thumbnail="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=2"
      width="1024"
      height="768"
    >
      {({ ref, open }) => (
        <img ref={ref} onClick={open} src="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=2" />
      )}
    </Item>
  </Gallery>
)

<Gallery /> component ships with default PhotoSwipeUI and Layout. Such a setup is suitable for most cases. If you want more control, jump to advanced usage example.

Demo

Check out storybook with source code examples.

Installation

yarn add photoswipe react-photoswipe-gallery

or

npm install photoswipe react-photoswipe-gallery --save

Advanced Usage

If you want to customize PhotoSwipe layout or use your PhotoSwipe UI, you should take <CustomGallery /> component.

We also provide configurable <DefaultLayout />. It's suitable for most cases, and provide props for configuring all captions and removing unneeded UI elements.

Also, if you have more than one gallery instance in your view, we recommend reusing <Layout /> between several <CustomGallery />.

import PhotoswipeUIDefault from 'photoswipe/dist/photoswipe-ui-default'
import { CustomGallery, Item, DefaultLayout } from 'react-photoswipe-gallery'

const MyGallery = () => {
  const layoutRef = useRef()

  return (
    <CustomGallery layoutRef={layoutRef} ui={PhotoswipeUIDefault}>
      {/*...*/}
    </CustomGallery>

    <CustomGallery layoutRef={layoutRef} ui={PhotoswipeUIDefault}>
      {/*...*/}
    </CustomGallery>

    <DefaultLayout
      shareButton={false}
      fullscreenButton={false}
      zoomButton={false}
      ref={layoutRef}
    />
  )
}

Hash Navigation

You should pass a unique id prop to <Gallery /> or <CustomGallery /> component, to enable hash navigation.

Optionally, you can also pass the id to <Item /> component. Otherwise, the index will be used.

const MyGallery = () => {
  <Gallery id="my-gallery">
    <Item
      id="first-pic"
      {/*...*/}
    />
    <Item
      id="second-pic"
      {/*...*/}
    />
  </Gallery>
}

Props

You can pass any of DefaultLayout props to Gallery.

PropTypeRequiredDescription
idNumber or String✓ (for hash navigation)Item ID, for hash navigation
optionsObjectPhotoSwipe options
onOpenFunctionTriggers after PhotoSwipe.init() call. Use it for accessing PhotoSwipe API. It will receive PhotoSwipe instance as the first argument: (photoswipe: PhotoSwipe) => void

Item

Should be children of the Gallery.

PropTypeRequiredDescription
childrenFunctionRender prop for exposing Gallery API
originalStringUrl of original image
thumbnailStringUrl of thumbnail
widthNumber or StringWidth of original image
heightNumber or StringHeight of original image
titleStringTitle for Default UI
htmlStringHtml content, if you need to use it as modal
idNumber or StringItem ID, for hash navigation

Note about Item's children render prop.

Item accepts only function as children.

type RenderItem = (props: {
  /**
   * Required `ref` object to any html node of item
   *
   * Can be omitted if there is only one item in the gallery
   */
  ref: React.MutableRefObject;

  /**
   * Function that opens the gallery at the current item's index
   */
  open: () => void;
}) => JSX.Element

<Item>
  {({ ref, open }) => (
    <img ref={ref} onClick={open} />
  ) as RenderItem}
</Item>

<Item>
  {({ ref, open }) => (
    <span ref={ref}>Open gallery</span>
  ) as RenderItem}
</Item>

CustomGallery

PropTypeRequiredDescription
layoutRefReact.MutableRefObjectRef to your layout element
uiPhotoSwipeUIPhotoSwipe UI class
idNumber or String✓ (for hash navigation)Item ID, for hash navigation
optionsObjectPhotoSwipe options
onOpenFunctionTriggers after PhotoSwipe.init() call. Use it for accessing PhotoSwipe API. It will receive PhotoSwipe instance as the first argument: (photoswipe: PhotoSwipe) => void

DefaultLayout

All props are optional.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
closeButtonCaptionString'Close (Esc)'.pswp__button--close caption
shareButtonCaptionString'Share'.pswp__button--share caption
toggleFullscreenButtonCaptionString'Toggle fullscreen'.pswp__button--fs caption
zoomButtonCaptionString'Zoom in/out'.pswp__button--zoom caption
prevButtonCaptionString'Previous (arrow left)'.pswp__button--arrow--left caption
nextButtonCaptionString'Next (arrow right)'.pswp__button--arrow--right caption
shareButtonBooleantrueShow .pswp__button--share
fullscreenButtonBooleantrueShow .pswp__button--fs
zoomButtonBooleantrueShow .pswp__button--zoom

Hooks

useGallery

The useGallery hook returns an object with some useful methods.

PropertyTypeDescription
open(index: number) => voidThis function allows programmatically open Photoswipe UI at index

Requirements

Development

yarn install
yarn pnpify --sdk

then

yarn storybook

or

yarn start

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rig
react-image-galleryReact carousel image gallery component with thumbnail support 🖼
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
84K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
4Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
pro-galleryBlazing fast & beautiful galleries built for the web
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Performant
4Highly Customizable
rrc
react-responsive-carouselReact.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
202K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
rmc
react-multi-carouselA lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rpg
react-photo-galleryReact Photo Gallery
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rgg
react-grid-galleryJustified image gallery component for React
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial