A configurable and flexible React component wrapper around PhotoSwipe.
import 'photoswipe/dist/photoswipe.css'
import 'photoswipe/dist/default-skin/default-skin.css'
import { Gallery, Item } from 'react-photoswipe-gallery'
const MyGallery = () => (
<Gallery>
<Item
original="https://placekitten.com/1024/768?image=1"
thumbnail="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=1"
width="1024"
height="768"
>
{({ ref, open }) => (
<img ref={ref} onClick={open} src="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=1" />
)}
</Item>
<Item
original="https://placekitten.com/1024/768?image=2"
thumbnail="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=2"
width="1024"
height="768"
>
{({ ref, open }) => (
<img ref={ref} onClick={open} src="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=2" />
)}
</Item>
</Gallery>
)
<Gallery /> component ships with default PhotoSwipeUI and Layout. Such a setup is suitable for most cases. If you want more control, jump to advanced usage example.
Check out storybook with source code examples.
yarn add photoswipe react-photoswipe-gallery
or
npm install photoswipe react-photoswipe-gallery --save
If you want to customize PhotoSwipe layout or use your PhotoSwipe UI, you should take
<CustomGallery /> component.
We also provide configurable
<DefaultLayout />. It's suitable for most cases, and provide props for configuring all captions and removing unneeded UI elements.
Also, if you have more than one gallery instance in your view, we recommend reusing
<Layout /> between several
<CustomGallery />.
import PhotoswipeUIDefault from 'photoswipe/dist/photoswipe-ui-default'
import { CustomGallery, Item, DefaultLayout } from 'react-photoswipe-gallery'
const MyGallery = () => {
const layoutRef = useRef()
return (
<CustomGallery layoutRef={layoutRef} ui={PhotoswipeUIDefault}>
{/*...*/}
</CustomGallery>
<CustomGallery layoutRef={layoutRef} ui={PhotoswipeUIDefault}>
{/*...*/}
</CustomGallery>
<DefaultLayout
shareButton={false}
fullscreenButton={false}
zoomButton={false}
ref={layoutRef}
/>
)
}
You should pass a unique
id prop to
<Gallery /> or
<CustomGallery /> component, to enable hash navigation.
Optionally, you can also pass the
id to
<Item /> component. Otherwise, the index will be used.
const MyGallery = () => {
<Gallery id="my-gallery">
<Item
id="first-pic"
{/*...*/}
/>
<Item
id="second-pic"
{/*...*/}
/>
</Gallery>
}
You can pass any of
DefaultLayoutprops to
Gallery.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
|Number or String
|✓ (for hash navigation)
|Item ID, for hash navigation
options
|Object
|PhotoSwipe options
onOpen
|Function
|Triggers after
PhotoSwipe.init() call. Use it for accessing PhotoSwipe API. It will receive PhotoSwipe instance as the first argument:
(photoswipe: PhotoSwipe) => void
Should be children of the
Gallery.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
children
|Function
|✓
|Render prop for exposing
Gallery API
original
|String
|Url of original image
thumbnail
|String
|Url of thumbnail
width
|Number or String
|Width of original image
height
|Number or String
|Height of original image
title
|String
|Title for Default UI
html
|String
|Html content, if you need to use it as modal
id
|Number or String
|Item ID, for hash navigation
children render prop.
Item accepts only function as children.
type RenderItem = (props: {
/**
* Required `ref` object to any html node of item
*
* Can be omitted if there is only one item in the gallery
*/
ref: React.MutableRefObject;
/**
* Function that opens the gallery at the current item's index
*/
open: () => void;
}) => JSX.Element
<Item>
{({ ref, open }) => (
<img ref={ref} onClick={open} />
) as RenderItem}
</Item>
<Item>
{({ ref, open }) => (
<span ref={ref}>Open gallery</span>
) as RenderItem}
</Item>
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
layoutRef
|React.MutableRefObject
|✓
|Ref to your layout element
ui
|PhotoSwipeUI
|✓
|PhotoSwipe UI class
id
|Number or String
|✓ (for hash navigation)
|Item ID, for hash navigation
options
|Object
|PhotoSwipe options
onOpen
|Function
|Triggers after
PhotoSwipe.init() call. Use it for accessing PhotoSwipe API. It will receive PhotoSwipe instance as the first argument:
(photoswipe: PhotoSwipe) => void
All props are optional.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
closeButtonCaption
|String
|'Close (Esc)'
.pswp__button--close caption
shareButtonCaption
|String
|'Share'
.pswp__button--share caption
toggleFullscreenButtonCaption
|String
|'Toggle fullscreen'
.pswp__button--fs caption
zoomButtonCaption
|String
|'Zoom in/out'
.pswp__button--zoom caption
prevButtonCaption
|String
|'Previous (arrow left)'
.pswp__button--arrow--left caption
nextButtonCaption
|String
|'Next (arrow right)'
.pswp__button--arrow--right caption
shareButton
|Boolean
true
|Show
.pswp__button--share
fullscreenButton
|Boolean
true
|Show
.pswp__button--fs
zoomButton
|Boolean
true
|Show
.pswp__button--zoom
useGallery
The
useGallery hook returns an object with some useful methods.
|Property
|Type
|Description
open
|(index: number) => void
|This function allows programmatically open Photoswipe UI at
index
yarn install
yarn pnpify --sdk
then
yarn storybook
or
yarn start
MIT