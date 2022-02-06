A configurable and flexible React component wrapper around PhotoSwipe.

Basic Usage

import 'photoswipe/dist/photoswipe.css' import 'photoswipe/dist/default-skin/default-skin.css' import { Gallery, Item } from 'react-photoswipe-gallery' const MyGallery = () => ( <Gallery> <Item original="https://placekitten.com/1024/768?image=1" thumbnail="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=1" width="1024" height="768" > {({ ref, open }) => ( <img ref={ref} onClick={open} src="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=1" /> )} </Item> <Item original="https://placekitten.com/1024/768?image=2" thumbnail="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=2" width="1024" height="768" > {({ ref, open }) => ( <img ref={ref} onClick={open} src="https://placekitten.com/80/60?image=2" /> )} </Item> </Gallery> )

<Gallery /> component ships with default PhotoSwipeUI and Layout. Such a setup is suitable for most cases. If you want more control, jump to advanced usage example.

Demo

Check out storybook with source code examples.

Installation

yarn add photoswipe react-photoswipe-gallery

or

npm install photoswipe react-photoswipe-gallery --save

Advanced Usage

If you want to customize PhotoSwipe layout or use your PhotoSwipe UI, you should take <CustomGallery /> component.

We also provide configurable <DefaultLayout /> . It's suitable for most cases, and provide props for configuring all captions and removing unneeded UI elements.

Also, if you have more than one gallery instance in your view, we recommend reusing <Layout /> between several <CustomGallery /> .

import PhotoswipeUIDefault from 'photoswipe/dist/photoswipe-ui-default' import { CustomGallery, Item, DefaultLayout } from 'react-photoswipe-gallery' const MyGallery = () => { const layoutRef = useRef() return ( < CustomGallery layoutRef = {layoutRef} ui = {PhotoswipeUIDefault} > {/*...*/} </ CustomGallery > < CustomGallery layoutRef = {layoutRef} ui = {PhotoswipeUIDefault} > {/*...*/} </ CustomGallery > < DefaultLayout shareButton = {false} fullscreenButton = {false} zoomButton = {false} ref = {layoutRef} /> ) }

Hash Navigation

You should pass a unique id prop to <Gallery /> or <CustomGallery /> component, to enable hash navigation.

Optionally, you can also pass the id to <Item /> component. Otherwise, the index will be used.

const MyGallery = () => { <Gallery id= "my-gallery" > < Item id = "first-pic" {/* ... */} /> < Item id = "second-pic" {/* ... */} /> </ Gallery > }

Props

Gallery

You can pass any of DefaultLayout props to Gallery .

Prop Type Required Description id Number or String ✓ (for hash navigation) Item ID, for hash navigation options Object PhotoSwipe options onOpen Function Triggers after PhotoSwipe.init() call. Use it for accessing PhotoSwipe API. It will receive PhotoSwipe instance as the first argument: (photoswipe: PhotoSwipe) => void

Item

Should be children of the Gallery .

Prop Type Required Description children Function ✓ Render prop for exposing Gallery API original String Url of original image thumbnail String Url of thumbnail width Number or String Width of original image height Number or String Height of original image title String Title for Default UI html String Html content, if you need to use it as modal id Number or String Item ID, for hash navigation

Note about Item's children render prop.

Item accepts only function as children.

type RenderItem = (props: { ref: React.MutableRefObject; open: () => void ; }) => JSX.Element <Item> { ( { ref, open } ) => ( <img ref={ref} onClick={open} /> ) as RenderItem} < /Item> <Item> {({ ref, open }) => ( <span ref={ref}>Open gallery</ span> ) as RenderItem} < /Item>

CustomGallery

Prop Type Required Description layoutRef React.MutableRefObject ✓ Ref to your layout element ui PhotoSwipeUI ✓ PhotoSwipe UI class id Number or String ✓ (for hash navigation) Item ID, for hash navigation options Object PhotoSwipe options onOpen Function Triggers after PhotoSwipe.init() call. Use it for accessing PhotoSwipe API. It will receive PhotoSwipe instance as the first argument: (photoswipe: PhotoSwipe) => void

DefaultLayout

All props are optional.

Prop Type Default Description closeButtonCaption String 'Close (Esc)' .pswp__button--close caption shareButtonCaption String 'Share' .pswp__button--share caption toggleFullscreenButtonCaption String 'Toggle fullscreen' .pswp__button--fs caption zoomButtonCaption String 'Zoom in/out' .pswp__button--zoom caption prevButtonCaption String 'Previous (arrow left)' .pswp__button--arrow--left caption nextButtonCaption String 'Next (arrow right)' .pswp__button--arrow--right caption shareButton Boolean true Show .pswp__button--share fullscreenButton Boolean true Show .pswp__button--fs zoomButton Boolean true Show .pswp__button--zoom

Hooks

useGallery

The useGallery hook returns an object with some useful methods.

Property Type Description open (index: number) => void This function allows programmatically open Photoswipe UI at index

Requirements

react@16.8+

Map polyfill for older browsers

Development

yarn install yarn pnpify --sdk

then

yarn storybook

or

yarn start

License

MIT