React-PhoneNr-Input is a simple to use phonenumber input field with country selection, that by default, intuitively guesses the country for- and formats the entered phonenumber
For International phonenumbers a dropdown menu is available to select ya country from.
By passing the prop
format='NATIONAL' and a default country e.g.
defaultCountry='DE' a simple input field is shown that formats the entered phonenumber with the national format declared by the
defaultCountry prop.
All written with less than 300 lines of code
npm:
npm i -S react-phonenr-input
yarn:
yarn add react-phonenr-input
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onChange
|(data: PhoneNumber) => void
|required
|The function/method that returns the entered phonenumber or phonenumber object
|withCountryMeta
|boolean
|false
|
changes the retuned value into an Object that contains the phonenumber and the country information.
eg.:
{ phoneNumber: "+49 176 12345678", country: { name: "Germany (Deutschland)" iso2: "DE" } }
|className
|string
|undefined
|Adds a custom class to the Phonenumber Input Field
|defaultCountry
|IsoCode
|undefined
|Sets the default country (use iso alpha-2 country code e.g 'US', 'GB', 'DE')
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Disables the Phonenumber Input Field
|format
|NumberFormat
|'INTERNATIONAL'
|One of: 'INTERNATIONAL', 'NATIONAL'. Sets the format of the entered phonenumber, in case of 'NATIONAL' the defaultCountry must be set
|initialValue
|string
|undefined
|Sets the initial Value of the Phonenumber Input. This is usefull in case you need to set a phonenumber stored for example in a database
|placeholder
|string
|undefined
|Sets the Placeholder text
|preferredCountries
|IsoCode[]
|undefined
|Lets you restrict the country dropdown to a specific list of countries (use iso alpha-2 country code e.g 'US', 'GB', 'DE')
|regions
|"asia" | "europe" | "africa" | "north-africa" | "oceania" | "america" | "carribean" | "south-america" | "ex-ussr" | "european-union" | "middle-east" | "central-america" | "north-america" | Region[]
|undefined
|Lets you restrict the country dropdown to a list of countries in the specified regions
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { PhoneInput, PhoneNumber } from 'react-phonenr-input';
const Example = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState<PhoneNumber>('')
const handleChange = (phoneNumber: PhoneNumber) => {
// Do something with the phoneNumber
setValue(phoneNumber)
}
return (
<div>
<PhoneInput onChange={handleChange}/>
</div>
)
}
If you like the project and want to support my work, you can buy me a coffee :)