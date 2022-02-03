openbase logo
rpi

react-phone-input-2-polyfill

by Nick Reiley
2.9.3-3 (see all)

📞 Highly customizable phone input component with auto formatting

Overview

Readme

React-Phone-Input-2

Highly customizable phone input component with auto formatting.

npm version npm downloads PRs Welcome travis build

animation

Installation

npm install react-phone-input-2 --save

Usage

import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-input-2'
import 'react-phone-input-2/lib/style.css'

<PhoneInput
  country={'us'}
  value={this.state.phone}
  onChange={phone => this.setState({ phone })}
/>

available styles - style • high-res • material • bootstrap • semantic-ui • plain

Demo 1 (UI) - Demo 2 (CSS)

screenshot

Options

Name Type Description Example
country string initial country 'us' | 1
value string input state value
onlyCountries array country codes to be included ['cu','cw','kz']
preferredCountries array country codes to be at the top ['cu','cw','kz']
excludeCountries array array of country codes to be excluded ['cu','cw','kz']
placeholder string custom placeholder
inputProps object props to pass into the input
Booleans Default Description
autoFormat true on/off phone formatting
disabled false disable input and dropdown
disableDropdown false disable dropdown only
disableCountryCode false
enableAreaCodes false enable local codes for all countries
enableTerritories false enable dependent territories with population of ~100,000 or lower
enableLongNumbers false boolean/number
countryCodeEditable true
enableSearch false enable search in the dropdown
disableSearchIcon false hide icon for the search field 
<PhoneInput
  inputProps={{
    name: 'phone',
    required: true,
    autoFocus: true
  }}
/>

Contents

Style

containerClass string class for container
inputClass string class for input
buttonClass string class for dropdown button
dropdownClass string class for dropdown container
searchClass string class for search field
containerStyle object styles for container
inputStyle object styles for input
buttonStyle object styles for dropdown button
dropdownStyle object styles for dropdown container
searchStyle object styles for search field

Events

onChange onFocus onBlur onClick onKeyDown

onChange(value, country, e, formattedValue)

Country data object not returns from onKeyDown event

Data Type Description
value/event string/object event or the phone number
country data object country object { name, dialCode, countryCode (iso2) }

Regions

Name Type Description
regions array/string to show countries only from specified regions
Regions
['america', 'europe', 'asia', 'oceania', 'africa']
Subregions
['north-america', 'south-america', 'central-america', 'carribean', 'eu-union', 'ex-ussr', 'ex-yugos', 'baltic', 'middle-east', 'north-africa'] 
<PhoneInput
  country='de'
  regions={'europe'}
/>

<PhoneInput
  country='us'
  regions={['north-america', 'carribean']}
/>

Predefined localization

es Spanish, de Deutsch, ru Russian, fr French
jp Japanese, cn Chinese, pt Portuguese, it Italian
ir Iranian, ar Arabic, tr Turkish, id Indonesian
hu Hungarian, pl Polish, ko Korean

import es from 'react-phone-input-2/lang/es.json'

<PhoneInput
  localization={es}
/>

Local area codes

<PhoneInput
  enableAreaCodes={true}
  enableAreaCodes={['us', 'ca']}
  enableAreaCodeStretch
/>

Flexible mask

If enableAreaCodeStretch is added, the part of the mask with the area code will not stretch to length of the respective section of phone mask. Example: +61 (2), +61 (02)

Custom masks

<PhoneInput
  onlyCountries={['fr', 'at']}
  masks={{fr: '(...) ..-..-..', at: '(....) ...-....'}}
/>

Custom area codes

<PhoneInput
  onlyCountries={['gr', 'fr', 'us']}
  areaCodes={{gr: ['2694', '2647'], fr: ['369', '463'], us: ['300']}}
/>

Other props

defaultMask ... ... ... ... ..
alwaysDefaultMask false
prefix +
searchPlaceholder 'search'
searchNotFound 'No entries to show'
copyNumbersOnly true
renderStringAsFlag string
autocompleteSearch false
jumpCursorToEnd false
priority {{ca: 0, us: 1, kz: 0, ru: 1}}
enableClickOutside true
showDropdown false
defaultErrorMessage string
specialLabel string
disableInitialCountryGuess false
disableCountryGuess false

Custom localization

<PhoneInput
  onlyCountries={['de', 'es']}
  localization={{de: 'Deutschland', es: 'España'}}
/>

<PhoneInput
  onlyCountries={['de', 'es']}
  localization={{'Germany': 'Deutschland', 'Spain': 'España'}}
/>

Preserve countries order

<PhoneInput
  onlyCountries={['fr', 'at']}
  preserveOrder={['onlyCountries', 'preferredCountries']}
/>

Guides

Phone without dialCode

handleOnChange(value, data, event, formattedValue) {
  this.setState({ rawPhone: value.slice(data.dialCode.length) })
}

Check validity of the phone number

isValid(value, country, countries, hiddenAreaCodes)

<PhoneInput
  isValid={(value, country) => {
    if (value.match(/12345/)) {
      return 'Invalid value: '+value+', '+country.name;
    } else if (value.match(/1234/)) {
      return false;
    } else {
      return true;
    }
  }}
/>

import startsWith from 'lodash.startswith';

<PhoneInput
  isValid={(inputNumber, country, countries) => {
    return countries.some((country) => {
      return startsWith(inputNumber, country.dialCode) || startsWith(country.dialCode, inputNumber);
    });
  }}
/>

Clear country

To clear country, pass null as value.

Dynamic placeholder

Show 
const phoneCountryFormat = useMemo(() => phoneCountry?.format || undefined, [phoneCountry]);
const placeholder = useMemo(() => {
  if (phoneCountryFormat) {
    const words = phoneCountryFormat.split(' ');
    words.shift(); // I'm using only local numbers so here I remove the country code from the format
    let text = words.join(' ');
     // first digit is special on french numbers, these 3 lines could be removed
    if (country === 'fr') {
      text = text.replace('.', '6');
    }
    while (text.indexOf('.') > -1) {
      text = text.replace('.', `${Math.min(9, Math.max(1, Math.floor(Math.random() * 10)))}`);
    }
    return text;
  }
  return '';
}, [phoneCountryFormat, country]);

CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-phone-input-2@2.x/dist/lib.js"></script>

Contributing

  • Code style changes not allowed
  • Do not create issues about incorrect or missing country masks (of already present countries) or absent area codes (they will be closed). Only create issues if the subject is an actual mechanism that is not present in the component. Otherwise create a PR with a link that proves the correctness of your newly suggested mask or list of area codes
  • Do not send new languages

License

GitHub license

Based on react-phone-input

Make sure you donated for lib maintenance Donate

