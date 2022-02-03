Highly customizable phone input component with auto formatting.

Installation

npm install react-phone-input-2 --save

Usage

import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-input-2' import 'react-phone-input-2/lib/style.css' <PhoneInput country={ 'us' } value={ this .state.phone} onChange={phone => this .setState({ phone })} />

available styles - style • high-res • material • bootstrap • semantic-ui • plain

Options

Name Type Description Example country string initial country 'us' | 1 value string input state value onlyCountries array country codes to be included ['cu','cw','kz'] preferredCountries array country codes to be at the top ['cu','cw','kz'] excludeCountries array array of country codes to be excluded ['cu','cw','kz'] placeholder string custom placeholder inputProps object props to pass into the input

Booleans Default Description autoFormat true on/off phone formatting disabled false disable input and dropdown disableDropdown false disable dropdown only disableCountryCode false enableAreaCodes false enable local codes for all countries enableTerritories false enable dependent territories with population of ~100,000 or lower enableLongNumbers false boolean/number countryCodeEditable true enableSearch false enable search in the dropdown disableSearchIcon false hide icon for the search field

<PhoneInput inputProps={{ name : 'phone' , required : true , autoFocus : true }} />

Contents

Style

containerClass string class for container inputClass string class for input buttonClass string class for dropdown button dropdownClass string class for dropdown container searchClass string class for search field containerStyle object styles for container inputStyle object styles for input buttonStyle object styles for dropdown button dropdownStyle object styles for dropdown container searchStyle object styles for search field

Events

onChange onFocus onBlur onClick onKeyDown

onChange(value, country, e, formattedValue)

Country data object not returns from onKeyDown event

Data Type Description value/event string/object event or the phone number country data object country object { name, dialCode, countryCode (iso2) }

Regions

Name Type Description regions array/string to show countries only from specified regions

Regions ['america', 'europe', 'asia', 'oceania', 'africa'] Subregions ['north-america', 'south-america', 'central-america', 'carribean', 'eu-union', 'ex-ussr', 'ex-yugos', 'baltic', 'middle-east', 'north-africa']

<PhoneInput country= 'de' regions={ 'europe' } /> < PhoneInput country = 'us' regions = {[ ' north-america ', ' carribean ']} />

Predefined localization

es Spanish, de Deutsch, ru Russian, fr French

jp Japanese, cn Chinese, pt Portuguese, it Italian

ir Iranian, ar Arabic, tr Turkish, id Indonesian

hu Hungarian, pl Polish, ko Korean

import es from 'react-phone-input-2/lang/es.json' <PhoneInput localization={es} />

Local area codes

<PhoneInput enableAreaCodes={ true } enableAreaCodes={[ 'us' , 'ca' ]} enableAreaCodeStretch />

Flexible mask

If enableAreaCodeStretch is added, the part of the mask with the area code will not stretch to length of the respective section of phone mask. Example: +61 (2), +61 (02)

Custom masks

<PhoneInput onlyCountries={[ 'fr' , 'at' ]} masks={{ fr : '(...) ..-..-..' , at : '(....) ...-....' }} />

Custom area codes

<PhoneInput onlyCountries={[ 'gr' , 'fr' , 'us' ]} areaCodes={{ gr : [ '2694' , '2647' ], fr : [ '369' , '463' ], us : [ '300' ]}} />

Other props

defaultMask ... ... ... ... .. alwaysDefaultMask false prefix + searchPlaceholder 'search' searchNotFound 'No entries to show' copyNumbersOnly true renderStringAsFlag string autocompleteSearch false jumpCursorToEnd false priority {{ca: 0, us: 1, kz: 0, ru: 1}} enableClickOutside true showDropdown false defaultErrorMessage string specialLabel string disableInitialCountryGuess false disableCountryGuess false

Custom localization

<PhoneInput onlyCountries={[ 'de' , 'es' ]} localization={{ de : 'Deutschland' , es : 'España' }} /> < PhoneInput onlyCountries = {[ ' de ', ' es ']} localization = {{ ' Germany ' : ' Deutschland ', ' Spain ' : ' Espa ñ a '}} />

Preserve countries order

<PhoneInput onlyCountries={[ 'fr' , 'at' ]} preserveOrder={[ 'onlyCountries' , 'preferredCountries' ]} />

Guides

Phone without dialCode

handleOnChange(value, data, event, formattedValue) { this .setState({ rawPhone : value.slice(data.dialCode.length) }) }

Check validity of the phone number

isValid(value, country, countries, hiddenAreaCodes)

<PhoneInput isValid={(value, country) => { if (value.match( /12345/ )) { return 'Invalid value: ' +value+ ', ' +country.name; } else if (value.match( /1234/ )) { return false ; } else { return true ; } }} />

import startsWith from 'lodash.startswith' ; < PhoneInput isValid = {(inputNumber, country , countries ) => { return countries.some((country) => { return startsWith(inputNumber, country.dialCode) || startsWith(country.dialCode, inputNumber); }); }} />

Clear country

To clear country , pass null as value .

Dynamic placeholder

Show const phoneCountryFormat = useMemo( () => phoneCountry?.format || undefined , [phoneCountry]); const placeholder = useMemo( () => { if (phoneCountryFormat) { const words = phoneCountryFormat.split( ' ' ); words.shift(); let text = words.join( ' ' ); if (country === 'fr' ) { text = text.replace( '.' , '6' ); } while (text.indexOf( '.' ) > -1 ) { text = text.replace( '.' , ` ${ Math .min( 9 , Math .max( 1 , Math .floor( Math .random() * 10 )))} ` ); } return text; } return '' ; }, [phoneCountryFormat, country]);

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-phone-input-2@2.x/dist/lib.js" > </ script >

Contributing

Code style changes not allowed

Do not create issues about incorrect or missing country masks (of already present countries) or absent area codes (they will be closed). Only create issues if the subject is an actual mechanism that is not present in the component. Otherwise create a PR with a link that proves the correctness of your newly suggested mask or list of area codes

Do not send new languages

License

Based on react-phone-input

Make sure you donated for lib maintenance