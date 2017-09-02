A simple react component to format a phone number as the user types.
npm install react-phone-input --save
import ReactPhoneInput from 'react-phone-input';
React.render(
<ReactPhoneInput defaultCountry={'us'} onChange={handleOnChange)/>,
document.getElementById('content'));
Your handler for the
onChange event should expect a string as
parameter, where the value is that of the entered phone number. For example:
function handeOnChange(value) {
this.setState({
phone: value
});
}
|Name
|Description
|defaultCountry
|country code to initialize the component
|excludeCountries
|array of country codes to be excluded e.g. ['cu','cw','kz']
|onlyCountries
|array of country codes to be included e.g. ['cu','cw','kz']
|preferredCountries
|array of country codes to be preferred (highlighted at the top) e.g. ['cu','cw','kz']