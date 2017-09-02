A simple react component to format a phone number as the user types.

npm install react-phone-input --save

import ReactPhoneInput from 'react-phone-input' ; React.render( < ReactPhoneInput defaultCountry = { ' us '} onChange = {handleOnChange)/ > , document.getElementById('content'));

Your handler for the onChange event should expect a string as parameter, where the value is that of the entered phone number. For example:

function handeOnChange ( value ) { this .setState({ phone : value }); }

Name Description defaultCountry country code to initialize the component excludeCountries array of country codes to be excluded e.g. ['cu','cw','kz'] onlyCountries array of country codes to be included e.g. ['cu','cw','kz'] preferredCountries array of country codes to be preferred (highlighted at the top) e.g. ['cu','cw','kz']

License

MIT