React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Learn how to use React in your project.
React has been designed for gradual adoption from the start, and you can use as little or as much React as you need:
<script> tag in one minute.
You can use React as a
<script> tag from a CDN, or as a
react package on npm.
You can find the React documentation on the website.
Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.
The documentation is divided into several sections:
You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.
We have several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:
function HelloMessage({ name }) {
return <div>Hello {name}</div>;
}
ReactDOM.render(
<HelloMessage name="Taylor" />,
document.getElementById('container')
);
This example will render "Hello Taylor" into a container on the page.
You'll notice that we used an HTML-like syntax; we call it JSX. JSX is not required to use React, but it makes code more readable and writing it feels like writing HTML. If you're using React as a
<script> tag, read this section on integrating JSX; otherwise, the recommended JavaScript toolchains handle it automatically.
The main purpose of this repository is to continue evolving React core, making it faster and easier to use. Development of React happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving React.
Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.
Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to React.
To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs that have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.
React is MIT licensed.