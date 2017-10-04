React Persist 💾

Persist and rehydrate React state to localStorage.

npm install react-persist --save

Basic Usage

Just import the <Persist > component and pass it the data you want it to persist. It renders null , so it can go wherever you need it to....

import React from 'react' import { Persist } from 'react-persist' class Signup extends React . Component { state = { firstName : '' , lastName : '' , email : '' , isLoading : false , error : null }; render() { return ( < form onSubmit = {this.handleSubmit} > {/* whatever....*/} < Persist name = "signup-form" data = {this.state} debounce = {500} onMount = {data => this.setState(data)} /> </ form > ) }

Props

Only a few of them!

name: string : LocalStorage key to save form state to

: LocalStorage key to save form state to data: any : Data to persist

: Data to persist debounce:? number : Number of ms to debounce the function that saves form state. Default is 300 .

: Number of ms to debounce the function that saves form state. Default is . onMount: (data: any) => void : (optionally) Hydrate your data (into React state). Will only be called if data is not null .

Author

Jared Palmer @jaredpalmer

Todo