react-persist

by Jared Palmer
1.0.2 (see all)

💾 Persist and rehydrate React state to localStorage.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

620

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

React Persist 💾

Persist and rehydrate React state to localStorage.

npm install react-persist --save

Basic Usage

Just import the <Persist > component and pass it the data you want it to persist. It renders null, so it can go wherever you need it to....

import React from 'react'
import { Persist } from 'react-persist'

class Signup extends React.Component {
  state = {
   firstName: '',
   lastName: '',
   email: '',
   isLoading: false,
   error: null
  };

  // ...

  render() {
    return (
      <form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
        {/* whatever....*/}
        <Persist 
          name="signup-form" 
          data={this.state} 
          debounce={500} 
          onMount={data => this.setState(data)}
        />
      </form>
    )
  }

Props

Only a few of them!

  • name: string: LocalStorage key to save form state to
  • data: any: Data to persist
  • debounce:? number: Number of ms to debounce the function that saves form state. Default is 300.
  • onMount: (data: any) => void: (optionally) Hydrate your data (into React state). Will only be called if data is not null.

Author

Todo

  • Alternative storages (localForage, sessionStorage)
  • Support AsyncStorage for React Native

