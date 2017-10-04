Persist and rehydrate React state to localStorage.
npm install react-persist --save
Just import the
<Persist > component and pass it the data you want it to persist. It renders
null, so it can go wherever you need it to....
import React from 'react'
import { Persist } from 'react-persist'
class Signup extends React.Component {
state = {
firstName: '',
lastName: '',
email: '',
isLoading: false,
error: null
};
// ...
render() {
return (
<form onSubmit={this.handleSubmit}>
{/* whatever....*/}
<Persist
name="signup-form"
data={this.state}
debounce={500}
onMount={data => this.setState(data)}
/>
</form>
)
}
Only a few of them!
name: string: LocalStorage key to save form state to
data: any: Data to persist
debounce:? number: Number of ms to debounce the function that saves form state. Default is
300.
onMount: (data: any) => void: (optionally) Hydrate your data (into React state). Will only be called if data is not
null.